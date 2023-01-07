Girard-Perregaux’s Casquette watch named Best Time Traveller: Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023

On its release in 1976, the original Girard-Perregaux Casquette watch rethought traditional aesthetics with a futuristic LED display that offered an avant-garde antidote to the prevalent analogue dial. Only 8,200 examples were made over a two-year production period, making it popular with watch collectors, who later gave it its Casquette nickname.

Girard-Perregaux has now formalised the moniker and reintroduced the cult timekeeper in a stronger, more functional iteration – Girard-Perregaux Casquette 2.0, which we first hailed on its 2022 release and have now awarded the title Best Time Traveller in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023. Crafted from ceramic and titanium, its light, scratch-resistant form contains a quartz movement imbued with new features, including a secret element that lets the wearer choose a significant or sentimental date that can then be displayed at a specific time each day.

girard-perregaux.com (opens in new tab)

