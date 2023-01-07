Girard-Perregaux’s Casquette watch named Best Time Traveller: Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023
The Girard-Perregaux Casquette watch is a reinterpretation of the original 1976 edition
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
On its release in 1976, the original Girard-Perregaux Casquette watch rethought traditional aesthetics with a futuristic LED display that offered an avant-garde antidote to the prevalent analogue dial. Only 8,200 examples were made over a two-year production period, making it popular with watch collectors, who later gave it its Casquette nickname.
Girard-Perregaux has now formalised the moniker and reintroduced the cult timekeeper in a stronger, more functional iteration – Girard-Perregaux Casquette 2.0, which we first hailed on its 2022 release and have now awarded the title Best Time Traveller in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023. Crafted from ceramic and titanium, its light, scratch-resistant form contains a quartz movement imbued with new features, including a secret element that lets the wearer choose a significant or sentimental date that can then be displayed at a specific time each day.
girard-perregaux.com (opens in new tab)
The winners of the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023 are revealed in the February 2023 issue, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
Best Private House, Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023, is Desert Palisades by Woods + Dangaran
We reveal the winner of Best Private House: Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023, Desert Palisades, USA, by Woods + Dangaran
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Best Public Building, Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023, is Chapel of Sound by Open Architecture
The winner of the Best Public Building: Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023 category has been announced - congratulations to Chapel of Sound, China, by Open Architecture
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Hiroshi Sugimoto: ‘The deeper I explore Shinto and Buddhist art, the more it reveals the shallowness of contemporary art’
‘Hiroshi Sugimoto – The Descendant of the Kasuga Spirit’, at the Kasuga-Taisha shrine in Nara, Japan, sees the acclaimed photographer draw on Japan’s spiritual past and present
By Minako Norimatsu • Published