Essx store opens in New York’s Lower East Side
Essx is a new concept and community store by local architecture firm Leong Leong and designer Yossi Shetrit
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
For the past several years, New York’s Lower East Side neighbourhood has come to epitomise the city’s cool. From cultish bars and restaurants (aka the inhabitants of Dimes Square) to even more cultish boutiques from independent labels such as Bode (whose founder is among the Wallpaper* USA 300), Sandy Liang and Kallmeyer, there is an intimate sense of community shared by the inhabitants of the area that will not leave visitors disappointed.
Essx concept store, a new platform for creatives in New York City
The neighbourhood welcomes a big newcomer to the mix, quite literally at 7,000 sq ft. Essx is a new concept and community store rooted in the idea of bringing the joy of brick-and-mortar shopping back to the fore. Founded by Laura Baker, Abe Pines and Yoel Zagelbaum, all New Yorkers with ties to the neighbourhood, the store is set to be a platform for discovering new brands and designers from all over the world, while also showcasing the work of New York-based creatives, specially curated vintage and archive collections and more.
‘Essx is there for people to discover both new and familiar brands, and find their own individual style within those collections,’ Baker notes. ‘Essx’s mission is to show the connection between art and fashion, and culture and commerce. We believe in empowering individuality while sustaining growth through partnerships, innovation and influence.’
Case in point, the Essx team worked with the local architecture firm Leong Leong and designer Yossi Shetrit to bring fresh energy to the sprawling footprint. Comprised of distinct yet complementary and interactive spaces, the store showcases a number of playful volumes including an all-glass cylindrical centrepiece that will serve as a pop-up brand showcase, a gallery space where the lines of fashion and art will be blurred, a styling studio where style consultations and other wardrobe services will be available to all, and a gift shop where books, collectible objects and homeware will be up for grabs.
Leong Leong channelled an interest in elemental forms and material exploration accordingly – using hang bars and shelves to outline the perimeter of the main retail space and crafting a cylindrical sneaker tower out of foam and fibreglass. A serpentine wall curves through the space, one side finished in mirror-polished steel and the other side blasting an earthen plaster finish. To emphasise the gallery feel, an illuminated ceiling grid extends across the room, highlighting the colour palette of blues, greys, neutrals and industrial finishes.
'We wanted the interior experience to feel like a gallery at the intersection of art and fashion where people come to explore new ideas and creations,' says Chris Leong, partner at Leong Leong. 'The space is designed to be very open-ended, with unexpected moments, so that experimentation and curiosity can take hold.'
140 Essex Street, New York
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Pei-Ru Keh is the US Editor at Wallpaper*. Born and raised in Singapore, she has been a New Yorker since 2013. Pei-Ru has held various titles at Wallpaper* since she joined in 2007. She currently reports on design, art, architecture, fashion, beauty and lifestyle happenings in the United States, both in print and digitally. Pei-Ru has taken a key role in championing diversity and representation within Wallpaper's content pillars and actively seeks out stories that reflect a wide range of perspectives. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two children, and is currently learning how to drive.
-
Joséphine Fossey curates new artistic house rental concept in Gordes, Provence
Les Hauts de Gordes in Provence features artworks curated by Joséphine Fossey for a tranquil and elegant escape
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Pacharee fine jewellery brings everyday elegance to diamonds
Pacharee has branched out into fine jewellery
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Simon de Pury’s new design auction presents a variety of contemporary works while redefining the auction model
Create! – 21st Century Architecture and Design is an online auction by Simon De Pury, launching on 26 July 2023 and featuring works by the likes of Rick Owens, Ron Arad and Tom Dixon as well as emerging talent
By Mazzi Odu • Published
-
Neutra Modern House Numbers add up for the best-dressed doors
Available from DWR, Neutra Modern House Numbers bring the Austrian-American architect's approach to home accessories
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Holly Hunt toasts 40th anniversary with multifaceted new collection
Holly Hunt launches 40th-anniversary collection, dubbed ‘HH40’ and featuring furniture and lighting in collaboration with its namesake founder
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
At home with Stephen Burks: inside the American designer’s Brooklyn duplex
A Chicago native, New York-based designer Stephen Burks, part of the Wallpaper* USA 300, talks about his home, favourite objects, upcoming shows, and ‘Dadding around’
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Eastside Bowl scores big with a maximalist postmodern aesthetic
Designed by Cowboy Creative, Eastside Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee, combines American nostalgia and southern charm
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Eric Hoffman’s sensitive vision elevates branding to the highest level
Eric Hoffman, founder of Hoffman Creative and one of the Wallpaper* USA 300, is the behind-the-scenes maestro composing image overhauls for some of the biggest names in the design industry
By Tilly Macalister-Smith • Published
-
Design on Madison Avenue: our guide to the best furniture stores
Madison Avenue has become the must-have New York address for leading design brands. Here, we bring you our guide to its best furniture shopping
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Introducing Wallpaper* August 2023: a celebration of creative USA
Discover Wallpaper* August 2023, celebrating creative stars of all stripes across the USA, and on sale now
By Sarah Douglas • Published
-
The Wallpaper* guide to creative America: 300 names to know now
Discover the Wallpaper* USA 300, celebrating the people defining America’s creative landscape, from design business leaders through celebrity shapeshifters and the new guard
By Wallpaper* • Published