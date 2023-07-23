Essx store opens in New York’s Lower East Side

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

For the past several years, New York’s Lower East Side neighbourhood has come to epitomise the city’s cool. From cultish bars and restaurants (aka the inhabitants of Dimes Square) to even more cultish boutiques from independent labels such as Bode (whose founder is among the Wallpaper* USA 300), Sandy Liang and Kallmeyer, there is an intimate sense of community shared by the inhabitants of the area that will not leave visitors disappointed.

Essx concept store, a new platform for creatives in New York City

The neighbourhood welcomes a big newcomer to the mix, quite literally at 7,000 sq ft. Essx is a new concept and community store rooted in the idea of bringing the joy of brick-and-mortar shopping back to the fore. Founded by Laura Baker, Abe Pines and Yoel Zagelbaum, all New Yorkers with ties to the neighbourhood, the store is set to be a platform for discovering new brands and designers from all over the world, while also showcasing the work of New York-based creatives, specially curated vintage and archive collections and more.

‘Essx is there for people to discover both new and familiar brands, and find their own individual style within those collections,’ Baker notes. ‘Essx’s mission is to show the connection between art and fashion, and culture and commerce. We believe in empowering individuality while sustaining growth through partnerships, innovation and influence.’

Case in point, the Essx team worked with the local architecture firm Leong Leong and designer Yossi Shetrit to bring fresh energy to the sprawling footprint. Comprised of distinct yet complementary and interactive spaces, the store showcases a number of playful volumes including an all-glass cylindrical centrepiece that will serve as a pop-up brand showcase, a gallery space where the lines of fashion and art will be blurred, a styling studio where style consultations and other wardrobe services will be available to all, and a gift shop where books, collectible objects and homeware will be up for grabs.

Leong Leong channelled an interest in elemental forms and material exploration accordingly – using hang bars and shelves to outline the perimeter of the main retail space and crafting a cylindrical sneaker tower out of foam and fibreglass. A serpentine wall curves through the space, one side finished in mirror-polished steel and the other side blasting an earthen plaster finish. To emphasise the gallery feel, an illuminated ceiling grid extends across the room, highlighting the colour palette of blues, greys, neutrals and industrial finishes.

'We wanted the interior experience to feel like a gallery at the intersection of art and fashion where people come to explore new ideas and creations,' says Chris Leong, partner at Leong Leong. 'The space is designed to be very open-ended, with unexpected moments, so that experimentation and curiosity can take hold.'

140 Essex Street, New York

essxnyc.com