Winter Olympics and Paralympics medal designs announced

The design for the Winter Olympics and Paralympics 2026 has been unveiled. Hosted by Milano and Cortina, Italy, the Winter Olympic games will be held from 6-22 February 2026, while the Winter Paralympics will be from 6-15 March.

Winter Olympics 2026: the medals

'With our medals, we celebrate the strength of differences: two unique halves joined through the Olympic and Paralympic symbols to create a strong and unified message,' says Raffaella Paniè, Brand, Identity and Look of the Games Director, Milano Cortina 2026.

The design for the Winter Olympics medals features a split surface, connected by the five interlocking rings of the Olympic logo. 'We wanted the design to reflect the idea that victory is never a solitary moment,’ continued Paniè, who led the multi-disciplinary design team behind the concept. 'It’s built through collective strength, support, and unity. This story lives in the surfaces of the medals, where two textures meet and begin a narrative shaped not only by the athletes, but by everyone who helped them get there.'

The medal design is also a nod to the host cities of Milano and Cortina, who for the first time in history share the Winter Olympics games.

'The Mint combines two fundamental and inseparable elements in the design: the artistic tradition of the School of Medal Art – where artists and engravers define and shape the medals – and the industrial reality of cutting-edge production,' concludes Matteo Taglienti, representing the Istituto Poligrafico and Zecca dello Stato, Italy's official institute for all coins, marks and seals. 'This makes each medal not just a technical achievement, but a truly unique object, rich with history and meaning.'

milanocortina2026.olympics.com

