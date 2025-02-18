Hermès’ new Florence store is a haven of sophisticated design
The Renaissance building on Via degli Strozzi boasts interiors by architect Denis Montel of RDAI, bespoke furniture pieces and an expansive collection of artwork
A new Hermès store has opened on Via degli Strozzi in Florence. The space, which was designed by Rena Dumas Architecture Intérieure (RDAI), under the artistic direction of Denis Montel, replaces the Hermès store on Via Tuornabuoni, which has been home to the brand since 1991. The move reflects the maison’s need for more space to display products from its 16 metiers.
The Renaissance building that houses the new store dates back to 1578. Its new interior includes many emblematic design details, including the house's ex-libris motif in metal as you step inside; Hermès’ signature Faubourg pattern on the floor; and Grecques lighting originally from the Paris flagship at 24 Faubourg Saint Honoré.
Floors are finished in terrazzo, marble and marmorino and covered with colourful handmade rugs. An elliptical staircase leading to the first floor is finished in Hermès leather. Glazed terracotta tiles line the beauty area; copper lacquer covers the ceiling; and stucco, marble and ribbed paper wallcoverings are rendered in subtle colours – mainly terracotta and green. The windows, made entirely of straw by Milan-based designer Andrea Mancuso, depict the Ponte Vecchio, Palazzo Vecchio and other Florentine monuments.
Elsewhere, a monumental billiards table, made by Hermès’ bespoke department, Ateliers Horizons, in Pantin, outside Paris, is finished in green felt with a green lacquered base. This, alongside a special case for carrying Tuscan wine, are two of the exceptional pieces made for the store.
Around 70 artworks adorn the walls above the displays – some of these are from the Émile Hermès collection and Hermès Collection of Contemporary Photographs, including images from Italian photographer Paola De Pietri and American Alex MacLean.
The Florence outpost is one of 12 Hermès stores in Italy, which is the brand’s most important market after France, where Hermès manufactures its products. The opening on Friday 14 February 2025 coincided with the maison reporting an impressive 17.6 per cent growth in fourth-quarter revenue. Interestingly, Hermès has fewer stores than it did ten years ago, but the locations tend to be larger.
Hermès Firenze
Via degli Strozzi, 16
Firenze
hermes.com
Also known as Picky Nicky, Nick Vinson has contributed to Wallpaper* Magazine for the past 21 years. He runs Vinson&Co, a London-based bureau specialising in creative direction and interiors for the luxury goods industry. As both an expert and fan of Made in Italy, he divides his time between London and Florence and has decades of experience in the industry as a critic, curator and editor.
