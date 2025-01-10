Rooms with a view: a new book celebrates the Italian approach to interior design

‘An Italian house,’ begins Wallpaper’s Milan editor, Laura May Todd, in the introduction to her new interior design book, Italian Interiors: Rooms with a View, ‘is one that lives in harmony with history, whose objects and furnishings speak to the ideas and passions of its occupants; it is a space that, despite the preciousness of the objects that reside within, is intentionally configured to welcome others inside.’

Italian Interiors is available from Amazon (Image credit: Phaidon)

On the pages that follow, Todd – originally from Canada, a Milan resident since 2016 – illustrates this philosophy through a tour of 50 distinctive Italian homes. From an Alpine house by architect Bruno Morassutti to a colour-drenched lakeside abode in Como, these residences capture the diversity of Italy’s landscapes and architectural traditions. Highlights include Giorgio Armani’s summer home on Pantelleria, the sprawling Sicilian masseria of Riccardo Priolisi and John Hooks, and a sun-dappled Capri retreat owned by Milanese architects Roberto Peregalli and Laura Sartori Rimini.

A floating fireplace in the open-plan home of Architect Bruno Morassutti in San Martino di Castrozza, Trentino (Image credit: Photography by Adam Štěch)

‘I think before starting this project I understood how eclectic and creative Italian interior design could be, but what I didn't fully comprehend was how much the county's built history dictates its contemporary style’ Laura May Todd

Within the book's pages, you'll find former convents, embassies, farmhouses, a palazzi and even a textile mill. 'What I realised in the process of putting together this book was that almost every, if not all, of the projects we chose, represent some sort of dialogue with history,' Todd tells us. 'No space was built from scratch, they all exist within a historical context. I think before starting this project I understood how eclectic and creative Italian interior design could be, but what I didn't fully comprehend was how much the county's built history dictates its contemporary style.'

Elaborately patterned tiles line the floor and walls of the bathroom at Casa Mollino in Turin (Image credit: Photography by Stefan Giftthaler)

What unites these homes, despite their stylistic differences, is an ‘Italian attitude’, as Todd describes it – the ability to layer elements from different historical periods to find harmony between the ancient and modern. 'In my view, an Italian house exhibits an unwavering fidelity to personal vision. It is the expression of a point of view, a vision for the future and a thesis for how to live.'

The kitchen island in Roberto Gerosa's Milan apartment was made from a door left behind by the previous tenant (Image credit: Photography by Francesco Dolfo, styling by Sophie Wannenes)

Illustrated with rich photography and accompanied by insightful essays, each home offers a glimpse into the artistry and personality behind its design. And Todd's favourite? 'I really love Roberto Gerosa's apartment in Milan,' she shares. The loft-style space, set in a former lumber workshop on the city's outskirts, is teeming with Gerosa's creations and collections. Chandeliers made of sculpted brass sheets, shelves filled with ribbons and antique fabrics, and a carved wooden canopy bed imported from China, placed directly in the centre of the open-plan space, all contribute to its distinctive atmosphere.

'He's been designing homes, furniture, retail spaces, and film sets since the 1980s – using reclaimed objects and upcycling furniture long before it became a trend – and his home is a testament to his ingenuity and creativity. It's fantastic; every time I visit, there's something new to discover.' Italian escape this summer?

Italian Interiors: Rooms with a View by Laura May Todd, £49, Phaidon.com, also available from Amazon and Barnes & Noble

