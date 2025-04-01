Clean lines and organic forms are associated with midcentury design, along with a harmonious blend of materials that adds a functional simplicity. A new book by Phaidon, Mid-Century Modern Designers, looks back at the key players who shaped the 20th-century movement through furniture, objects, glassware, ceramics and textiles.

An A-Z of ‘Mid-Century Modern Designers’

Mid-Century Modern Designers, by Dominic Bradbury, published by Phaidon, £69.95 Visit Site

Written by design journalist Dominic Bradbury, Mid-Century Modern Designers acts as an encyclopedia, especially with its A-Z format, for those who want to dive deeper into the ‘golden-age of design’. The book showcases works from over 300 designers, with images of classic items that have influenced design as it is today.

George Nakashima, The Conoid Studio and Nakashima furniture, 1959 (Image credit: Photograph by MartienMulder)

Kenji Ekuan, soy sauce pouring bottle for Kikkoman, 1961. (Image credit: Kikkoman Corporation)

Midcentury design was born out of post-war reconstruction and revival, with the aim to strip back furniture and objects while still keeping them engaging and fun. Functionality and craftsmanship are key, with designers crafting beautifully made objects that were accessible to many.

The book includes works from masters of the art, including Alvar Aalto, Lina Bo Bardi, Lucienne Day, Tony Duquette, Charles and Ray Eames, Jean Gillon, Arne Jacobsen, Carlo Mollino, Charlotte Perriand, Lucie Rie and Sori Yanagi, while also spotlighting lesser-known names.

Walter Dorwin Teague, Boeing 707, interior design (Image credit: Teague)

Gae Aulenti, Pipistrello, or ‘Bat’ lamp, 1965 (Image credit: Gae Aulenti /Courtesy of Rago/Wright)

An array of imagery spans from Hans Wegner’s ‘Butterfly’ chair to Anni Albers’ textiles. There are also psychedelic 1960s interiors by Verner Panton, and Mario Bellini’s ‘Camaleonda’ sofa. ‘Spider’ lights by Serge Mouille, wooden rocking chairs by Sam Maloof, and Giuseppe Scapinelli’s ‘Agua’ coffee table provide visual inspiration.

Kay Bojesen, Wooden Monkey, 1951 (Image credit: Kay Bojesen Denmark)

Dieter Rams, TP1, 1959 (Image credit: Gerhardt Kellermann)

Not only individuals are celebrated; the book also spotlights how the midcentury modern design movement impacted locations across the world, from Japan to Brazil, Mexico, and Australia, each with a varying take that evolved locally. This new book is a hefty archive and visual reference for those seeking to broaden their knowledge, or just to find inspiration.

'Mid-Century Modern Designers' by Dominic Bradbury is available to purchase, £69.95 at phaidon.com, also available at Amazon

