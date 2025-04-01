Masters of midcentury modern design and their creations spotlighted in new book
‘Mid-Century Modern Designers’ is a new book from Phaidon celebrating those who shaped the period and their notable creations, from furniture to objects
Clean lines and organic forms are associated with midcentury design, along with a harmonious blend of materials that adds a functional simplicity. A new book by Phaidon, Mid-Century Modern Designers, looks back at the key players who shaped the 20th-century movement through furniture, objects, glassware, ceramics and textiles.
An A-Z of ‘Mid-Century Modern Designers’
Written by design journalist Dominic Bradbury, Mid-Century Modern Designers acts as an encyclopedia, especially with its A-Z format, for those who want to dive deeper into the ‘golden-age of design’. The book showcases works from over 300 designers, with images of classic items that have influenced design as it is today.
Midcentury design was born out of post-war reconstruction and revival, with the aim to strip back furniture and objects while still keeping them engaging and fun. Functionality and craftsmanship are key, with designers crafting beautifully made objects that were accessible to many.
The book includes works from masters of the art, including Alvar Aalto, Lina Bo Bardi, Lucienne Day, Tony Duquette, Charles and Ray Eames, Jean Gillon, Arne Jacobsen, Carlo Mollino, Charlotte Perriand, Lucie Rie and Sori Yanagi, while also spotlighting lesser-known names.
An array of imagery spans from Hans Wegner’s ‘Butterfly’ chair to Anni Albers’ textiles. There are also psychedelic 1960s interiors by Verner Panton, and Mario Bellini’s ‘Camaleonda’ sofa. ‘Spider’ lights by Serge Mouille, wooden rocking chairs by Sam Maloof, and Giuseppe Scapinelli’s ‘Agua’ coffee table provide visual inspiration.
Not only individuals are celebrated; the book also spotlights how the midcentury modern design movement impacted locations across the world, from Japan to Brazil, Mexico, and Australia, each with a varying take that evolved locally. This new book is a hefty archive and visual reference for those seeking to broaden their knowledge, or just to find inspiration.
'Mid-Century Modern Designers' by Dominic Bradbury is available to purchase, £69.95 at phaidon.com, also available at Amazon
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
-
Drafting nine international artists, Gucci’s ‘90 x 90’ project transforms its silk scarf into a creative canvas
Part of Gucci’s ‘The Art of Silk’ initiative, the project sees nine artists riff on the Italian fashion house’s most memorable motifs, from lush depictions of flora and fauna to its signature horsebit
By Jack Moss Published
-
Every new Rolex watch unveiled at Watches & Wonders 2025
Our editors are on the ground at the biggest trade show in the horological calendar, where key industry players take the stage. Here, we spotlight Rolex as it reveals its new wave of watches
By Anna Solomon Published
-
Rainer W. Schlegelmilch's Porsche photography showcases the aesthetics of speed
Taschen's new edition of Rainer W. Schlegelmilch’s collected imagery from a quarter of a century spent following Porsche racing highlights historical machines, emotive camera technique and major moments on the track
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Rooms with a view: a new book celebrates the Italian approach to interior design
Laura May Todd's survey of Italian interiors is the perfect antidote to January gloom, taking a look inside 50 distinctive Italian homes
By Ali Morris Published
-
Discover the alchemy of American artists Philip and Kelvin LaVerne
The work of Philip and Kelvin LaVerne, prized by collectors of 20th-century American art, is the subject of a new book by gallerist Evan Lobel; he tells us more
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
20 pairs of bookends celebrate contemporary Scottish design and Dundee’s literary heritage
As Dundee Design Week gets ready for its fifth edition, a bookish commission shines a light on two pioneering female journalists from the city’s storied past
By Alyn Griffiths Published
-
‘You’ve got to hang out with Judd furniture… you learn something’: Rainer Judd
As new book ‘Donald Judd Furniture’ lands, the artist’s children Rainer and Flavin discuss their father’s legacy
By Diana Budds Published
-
Discover London’s lesser-known design gems with ‘an opinionated guide’
‘An opinionated guide to Design London’ by Sujata Burman and Wallpaper’s Rosa Bertoli is a carefully curated tour of intriguing design spots across the capital
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Well hung? We interview Martino Gamper about his new book of (around) 1,000 hooks
Italian maverick designer Martino Gamper doesn't hang around. He has a new book featuring 1,000 hooks made by hand. We ask him how and why...
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
‘Midcentury modern is as American as punk rock’: 22RE on its latest full-scale project
The new LA offices of music branding agency Ceremony of Roses, designed by local studio 22RE, are a real conversation starter
By Carole Dixon Published
-
New Louis Poulsen book explores the Danish lighting company's illuminating world
Louis Poulsen: First House of Light, published by Phaidon, is a new design book delving into the Danish company's world of radiant lighting
By Jens H Jensen Published