Masters of midcentury modern design and their creations spotlighted in new book

‘Mid-Century Modern Designers’ is a new book from Phaidon celebrating those who shaped the period and their notable creations, from furniture to objects

mid-century modern design Left: Hans Gugelot, Kodak Carousel S Slide Projector, 1963. Image credit: Photo:Die Neue Sammlung – The Design Museum, Munich (Alexander Laurenzo). Right: Richard Sapper, Hairdryer, 1959. Image credit: Courtesy of Richard Sapper Archives
Left: Hans Gugelot, Kodak Carousel S Slide Projector, 1963. Right: Richard Sapper, Hairdryer, 1959
(Image credit: Left: Die Neue Sammlung – The Design Museum, Munich (Alexander Laurenzo). Right: Courtesy of Richard Sapper Archives)
By
published
in News

Clean lines and organic forms are associated with midcentury design, along with a harmonious blend of materials that adds a functional simplicity. A new book by Phaidon, Mid-Century Modern Designers, looks back at the key players who shaped the 20th-century movement through furniture, objects, glassware, ceramics and textiles.

An A-Z of ‘Mid-Century Modern Designers’

Mid-Century Modern Designers. Dominic Bradbury. Phaidon
Mid-Century Modern Designers, by Dominic Bradbury, published by Phaidon, £69.95

Written by design journalist Dominic Bradbury, Mid-Century Modern Designers acts as an encyclopedia, especially with its A-Z format, for those who want to dive deeper into the ‘golden-age of design’. The book showcases works from over 300 designers, with images of classic items that have influenced design as it is today.

George Nakashima, The Conoid Studio and Nakashima furniture, 1959.Image credit: George Nakashima Woodworkers. Photograph by MartienMulder

George Nakashima, The Conoid Studio and Nakashima furniture, 1959

(Image credit: Photograph by MartienMulder)

Kenji Ekuan, Soy sauce pouring bottle for Kikkoman, 1961. Image credit: ©Kikkoman Corporation

Kenji Ekuan, soy sauce pouring bottle for Kikkoman, 1961.

(Image credit: Kikkoman Corporation)

Midcentury design was born out of post-war reconstruction and revival, with the aim to strip back furniture and objects while still keeping them engaging and fun. Functionality and craftsmanship are key, with designers crafting beautifully made objects that were accessible to many.

The book includes works from masters of the art, including Alvar Aalto, Lina Bo Bardi, Lucienne Day, Tony Duquette, Charles and Ray Eames, Jean Gillon, Arne Jacobsen, Carlo Mollino, Charlotte Perriand, Lucie Rie and Sori Yanagi, while also spotlighting lesser-known names.

Walter Dorwin Teague, Boeing 707, interior design, 1956. Image credit:Teague

Walter Dorwin Teague, Boeing 707, interior design

(Image credit: Teague)

Gae Aulenti, Pipistrello, or “Bat” lamp, 1965. Image credit: Gae Aulenti /Courtesy of Rago/Wright

Gae Aulenti, Pipistrello, or ‘Bat’ lamp, 1965

(Image credit: Gae Aulenti /Courtesy of Rago/Wright)

An array of imagery spans from Hans Wegner’s ‘Butterfly’ chair to Anni Albers’ textiles. There are also psychedelic 1960s interiors by Verner Panton, and Mario Bellini’s ‘Camaleonda’ sofa. ‘Spider’ lights by Serge Mouille, wooden rocking chairs by Sam Maloof, and Giuseppe Scapinelli’s ‘Agua’ coffee table provide visual inspiration.

Kay Bojesen, Wooden Monkey, 1951. Image credit: Kay Bojesen Denmark

Kay Bojesen, Wooden Monkey, 1951

(Image credit: Kay Bojesen Denmark)

Dieter Rams, TP1, 1959. Image credit: Gerhardt Kellermann

Dieter Rams, TP1, 1959

(Image credit: Gerhardt Kellermann)

Not only individuals are celebrated; the book also spotlights how the midcentury modern design movement impacted locations across the world, from Japan to Brazil, Mexico, and Australia, each with a varying take that evolved locally. This new book is a hefty archive and visual reference for those seeking to broaden their knowledge, or just to find inspiration.

'Mid-Century Modern Designers' by Dominic Bradbury is available to purchase, £69.95 at phaidon.com, also available at Amazon

Tianna Williams
Staff Writer

Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸