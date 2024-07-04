New Louis Poulsen book explores the Danish lighting company's illuminating world
Louis Poulsen: First House of Light, published by Phaidon, is a new design book delving into the Danish company's world of radiant lighting
Fans of Danish lighting manufacturer Louis Poulsen will be delighted (pun intended) with the 304-page monograph “Louis Poulsen: First House of Light”, published by Phaidon and written by former Wallpaper* Editor TF Chan, celebrating the brand’s 150th anniversary. The monograph delves into the rich history and enduring legacy of Louis Poulsen, from its founding to its modern-day innovations.
Louis Poulsen: First House of Light, published by Phaidon
For this design book, Chan was granted full access to the company’s archives, its extensive library of past catalogues and other publications, and a long list of both past and present employees as part of his research for the book. ‘It was quite amazing to be given such access and being allowed to dig so deep in one single company,’ Chan says.
The book uncovers and brings to the fore many wonderful stories from Louis Poulsen’s design history. Who knew, for instance, that the original petals of the Artichoke designed by Poul Henningsen in 1958 for the Langelinie Pavilion in Copenhagen were painted pale pink on the inside to give the light ‘a rosier glow that would complement the skin tones of the Langeline Pavilion’s guests’? Or that Henningsen developed a blackout lamp for the Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen during the Second World War, that only won approval of the city’s authorities when they were invited to see the lamp from the 105m tall tower of the city hall next to the park?
After looking back at the 150 years history and the importance of Poul Henningsen in defining the brand, the book explores the contemporary production of Louis Poulsen’s products. About 85% of all lamps are still manufactured or finally assembled in Vejen, Denmark and while the company embraces the latest technology, there is still a keen focus on keeping the human touch.
‘Embracing advanced manufacturing technologies while still employing highly skilled craftspeople, and indeed training new generations of them, distinguishes Louis Poulsen as a leading lighting company,’ writes Chan in the book.
Finally, the tome looks at how Louis Poulsen is using the legacy of Poul Henningsen’s and Verner Panton’s design to engage a new generation of designers, such as Louise Campbell, Øivind Slaatto, Nendo and GamFratesi, and how the company has been promoted both locally and abroad through publications, catalogues and exhibitions.
Beautifully designed by Studio Claus Due and featuring the pale pink colour from the original Artichoke both on the cover and as chapter dividers, the publication features more than 300 illustrations and photographs. This really is a treasure trove of information, shedding light on one of Denmark’s most iconic design brands.
Louis Poulsen: First House of Light by TF Chan is published by Phaidon, £59.95, available at Waterstones
Originally from Denmark, Jens H. Jensen has been calling Japan his home for almost two decades. Since 2014 he has worked with Wallpaper* as the Japan Editor. His main interests are architecture, crafts and design. Besides writing and editing, he consults numerous business in Japan and beyond and designs and build retail, residential and moving (read: vans) interiors.
