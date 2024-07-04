New Louis Poulsen book explores the Danish lighting company's illuminating world

Fans of Danish lighting manufacturer Louis Poulsen will be delighted (pun intended) with the 304-page monograph “Louis Poulsen: First House of Light”, published by Phaidon and written by former Wallpaper* Editor TF Chan, celebrating the brand’s 150th anniversary. The monograph delves into the rich history and enduring legacy of Louis Poulsen, from its founding to its modern-day innovations.

Louis Poulsen: First House of Light, published by Phaidon

Louis Poulsen: First House of Light by TF Chan is published by Phaidon, £59.95, available at Waterstones (Image credit: Courtesy of Phaidon)

For this design book, Chan was granted full access to the company’s archives, its extensive library of past catalogues and other publications, and a long list of both past and present employees as part of his research for the book. ‘It was quite amazing to be given such access and being allowed to dig so deep in one single company,’ Chan says.





Poul Henningsen at home with a PH 5 lamp. The 1962 Contrast lamp appears in the background. (Image credit: Picture credit: Courtesy and copyright © Louis Poulsen (pages 46-47))

The book uncovers and brings to the fore many wonderful stories from Louis Poulsen’s design history. Who knew, for instance, that the original petals of the Artichoke designed by Poul Henningsen in 1958 for the Langelinie Pavilion in Copenhagen were painted pale pink on the inside to give the light ‘a rosier glow that would complement the skin tones of the Langeline Pavilion’s guests’? Or that Henningsen developed a blackout lamp for the Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen during the Second World War, that only won approval of the city’s authorities when they were invited to see the lamp from the 105m tall tower of the city hall next to the park?





Louis Poulsen campaign image from 2020, showing the newly launched black version of the PH Artichoke in four sizes. (Image credit: Courtesy and copyright © Louis Poulsen (page 115))

After looking back at the 150 years history and the importance of Poul Henningsen in defining the brand, the book explores the contemporary production of Louis Poulsen’s products. About 85% of all lamps are still manufactured or finally assembled in Vejen, Denmark and while the company embraces the latest technology, there is still a keen focus on keeping the human touch.





A 2012 photograph of the dining hall at St Catherine’s College, Oxford, UK, with the AJ Oxford table lamp (custom-made by Louis Poulsen) built into the long oak tables. (Image credit: Courtesy of Phaidon)

‘Embracing advanced manufacturing technologies while still employing highly skilled craftspeople, and indeed training new generations of them, distinguishes Louis Poulsen as a leading lighting company,’ writes Chan in the book.

Finally, the tome looks at how Louis Poulsen is using the legacy of Poul Henningsen’s and Verner Panton’s design to engage a new generation of designers, such as Louise Campbell, Øivind Slaatto, Nendo and GamFratesi, and how the company has been promoted both locally and abroad through publications, catalogues and exhibitions.

A close-up of the original PH Artichoke at Langelinie Pavilion. Its copper leaves were lightly brushed and lacquered on the outside, and coated with a reflective layer of pale pink paint on the inside, to achieve a rosier glow that would complement the skin tones of Langelinie Pavilion’s guests. (Image credit: Picture credit: © Langelinie Pavillonen / Photo: Kjeld Helmer Petersen (page 116))

Beautifully designed by Studio Claus Due and featuring the pale pink colour from the original Artichoke both on the cover and as chapter dividers, the publication features more than 300 illustrations and photographs. This really is a treasure trove of information, shedding light on one of Denmark’s most iconic design brands.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Louis Poulsen: First House of Light by TF Chan is published by Phaidon, £59.95, available at Waterstones

louispoulsen.com

The original PH Septima in white, with alternating clear and frosted stripes radiating from the centre of each shade. Frosted stripes always cover clear stripes underneath in order to better diffuse the light and minimize glare. (Image credit: Picture credit: © Photo: Bent Ryberg (page 108))

SAGA Space Architects’ LUNARK in Moriusaq, far north Greenland, where founders Sebastian Aristotelis and Karl-Johan Sørensen spent sixty days for a behavioural study. (Image credit: Picture credit: © SAGA Space Architects (page 94))

Vilhelm Lauritzen’s VL45 Radiohus pendant, reintroduced into Louis Poulsen’s catalogue in 2016 and photographed at the Radio House, for which it was initially designed. Underneath is the VLA75 Foyer bench, also by the architect. (Image credit: Picture credit: Courtesy and copyright © Louis Poulsen (page 146))