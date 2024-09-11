Discover London’s lesser-known design gems with ‘an opinionated guide’

From beautifully designed public seating to tucked-away pubs in lesser-known corners of the capital, the very best of London design is mapped out in the latest compact pocketbook from Hoxton Mini Press. An opinionated guide to Design London is curated and written by Sujata Burman, head of content at communications agency Camron, and Wallpaper’s global design director Rosa Bertoli to offer insight into hidden design spots across the city.

Inside ‘An opinionated guide to Design London’

The interior at The Audley Public House (Image credit: The Audley and Helen Cathcart)

The book, the latest in Hoxton Mini Press’ ‘An opinionated guide to’ series, explores London's ever-evolving design scene by journeying from galleries to museums, shops to hotels, all with one thing in common: aesthetically pleasing products, objects or interiors. The guide caters to all budgets, proving that you don’t need deep pockets to enjoy great design.

Somerset House (Image credit: Ed Reeve, courtesy The London Design Biennale)

It offers a broad take on design, and each location is accompanied with beautiful imagery. With nearly 60 recommendations to explore, this is a ready source of inspiration for locals and visitors alike.

Inside Vitra Tramshed (Image credit: Taran Wilkhu)

Featured spots span from tube stations to homeware shops, popular pubs, and legendary dining establishments. All proof that the multifaceted discipline of design is a fascinating lens through which to explore the many layers of London life.

An Opinionated Guide to Design London by Sujata Burman and Rosa Bertoli is published by Hoxton Mini Press, £10.95, also available from Amazon

The Gallery room at Sketch (Image credit: Ed Dabney)

Present & Correct stationary shop (Image credit: Nick Dearden, courtesy of Architecture for London)

Aesop's Regent Street flagship store (Image credit: Oskar Proctor, images courtesy Aesop)

A Bar With Shapes for a Name (Image credit: Remy Savage)