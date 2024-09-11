Discover London’s lesser-known design gems with ‘an opinionated guide’
‘An opinionated guide to Design London’ by Sujata Burman and Wallpaper’s Rosa Bertoli is a carefully curated tour of intriguing design spots across the capital
From beautifully designed public seating to tucked-away pubs in lesser-known corners of the capital, the very best of London design is mapped out in the latest compact pocketbook from Hoxton Mini Press. An opinionated guide to Design London is curated and written by Sujata Burman, head of content at communications agency Camron, and Wallpaper’s global design director Rosa Bertoli to offer insight into hidden design spots across the city.
Inside ‘An opinionated guide to Design London’
The book, the latest in Hoxton Mini Press’ ‘An opinionated guide to’ series, explores London's ever-evolving design scene by journeying from galleries to museums, shops to hotels, all with one thing in common: aesthetically pleasing products, objects or interiors. The guide caters to all budgets, proving that you don’t need deep pockets to enjoy great design.
It offers a broad take on design, and each location is accompanied with beautiful imagery. With nearly 60 recommendations to explore, this is a ready source of inspiration for locals and visitors alike.
Featured spots span from tube stations to homeware shops, popular pubs, and legendary dining establishments. All proof that the multifaceted discipline of design is a fascinating lens through which to explore the many layers of London life.
An Opinionated Guide to Design London by Sujata Burman and Rosa Bertoli is published by Hoxton Mini Press, £10.95, also available from Amazon
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
