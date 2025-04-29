A first look inside the new Oxford Street Ikea. Spoiler: blue bags and meatballs are included
The new Oxford Street Ikea opens tomorrow (1 May), giving Londoners access to the Swedish furniture brand right in the heart of the city
Even the unobservant won't have missed the bright blue Ikea Frakta bag which has taken over Oxford Street for the past year. Now, the day has finally arrived that Ikea is set to open its doors to the public (1 May) , giving Londoners and beyond, access to the beloved Swedish furniture brand right in the heart of the city.
A first look inside the new Ikea Oxford Street
The new store is located in 214 Oxford Street; a three-floor, Grade II listed building that was for years, home to the UK's largest TopShop. The new Ikea is curated with city living in mind, featuring a large range of smaller furniture and home accessories which can easily be taken home on the tube. The store will showcase 6000 items, with 3500 available to be taken home right away. For larger furniture, order it to be delivered to your door.
The Swedish furniture giant has also asked real Londoners to be involved in their 'Curated Edits' programme, with participants creating collections of their favourite Ikea items, their stories displayed on digital screens throughout the store. Do you know a flatpack gem when you see it? The participants in the 'Curated Edits' programme will be re-selected multiple times a year.
Inside, Ikea stays in tune with its global design codes, with large showrooms, and staged spaces. However, in the Oxford Street outpost 'rooms' are inspired by local and urban living situations, working with Londoners to create realistic living spaces. These include bedrooms and multifunctional living rooms to working from home set-ups. Browse collections from the new Stockholm collection to vintage staples such as the Nytillverkad collection.
An Ikea trip wouldn’t be complete without a taste of the brand's iconic meatballs. The Oxford store has its own 130-seater ‘Swedish Deli’ with dishes including hot dogs and 12 piece meatballs. The new Ikea also welcomes in a live studio with broadcasting capabilities which will host array of interactive experiences and events. An immersive art space allows visitors to draw an object and watch it come to life on a digital screen – a great way to keep the store's tiniest visitors entertained.
‘Tomorrow, we will celebrate our new home on Oxford Street, a milestone in our journey to becoming more accessible,’ shared Peter Jelkeby, CEO and chief sustainability officer Ikea UK. ‘It will be an Ikea many know and love, with some new features exclusive to this iconic city centre store. Created in collaboration with real voices and with Londoners in mind, opening our doors is a landmark moment following a meticulous renovation and we are truly excited to share it.’
The new Ikea is located at 214 Oxford Street, and opens on 1 May 2025
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
