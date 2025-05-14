Liberty at 150: a history of the brand in 10 objects

Liberty’s distinctive Tudor-revival building in London’s West End has been a cornerstone of British design since 1875, its bold, floral fabrics and craftsmanship influencing style to this day. This year, the store marks its 150th anniversary.

Liberty was founded by Arthur Lasenby Liberty in the latter half of the 19th century as a small shop selling fabrics and objets d'art. It quickly became a fashionable hub – or, as Oscar Wilde called it, ‘the chosen resort of the artistic shopper’ – renowned for its oriental and Indian silks. Liberty can be broadly credited with developing the Art Nouveau style during the 1890s, and continues to be a shopping destination in the capital.

On the brand’s 150th birthday, we honour Liberty's rich heritage with ten objects which bookmark pivotal moments in its history.

Art Colours silks

(Image credit: Liberty)

When Liberty was first founded in 1875 as an emporium of fine silks, Arthur Lasenby Liberty approached Thomas Wardle, a dyer and printer in Leek, England, to develop special textile colourings for his store. Liberty’s 2023 fabric collection, ‘Art Colours’, was inspired by Wardle’s silks.

Ianthe Star ring

‘Ianthe Star’ ring £995 at Liberty London The Art Nouveau movement, which emerged during the late-1800s and early-1900s, was a reaction against industrialisation, promoting artisanal hand craft and intricate, nature-inspired designs. Liberty was at the forefront of the movement; indeed, ‘Stile Liberty’ (‘Liberty Style’) is still the name given to the Italian variant of Art Nouveau. Liberty’s ‘Ianthe Star’ ring is a modern homage to the turn-of-the-century style.

Japan: A Pictorial Record by Arthur and Emma Lasenby Liberty

(Image credit: Liberty)

Liberty and his wife, Emma, developed a pictorial record of their 1889 trip to Japan after becoming inspired by the local artistry and craftsmanship. This fascination has underpinned Liberty’s designs over the years, manifested through collaborations with Japanese artists, the production of Japan-specific collections, and the use of Japanese techniques. In 1988, Liberty Japan was founded, a design team that works closely with the London studio, and the ‘Japan With Love’ fashion fabric collection was launched in 2021.

The Liberty flagship

(Image credit: Liberty)

The Tudor-inspired building that houses Liberty’s flagship was designed by father-and-son architects Edwin Thomas and Edwin Stanley Hall, and constructed in 1924 using timber from two decommissioned battleships. While the design received mixed reviews at the time, the building now stands as a timeless symbol of the brand.

The Liberty scarf

Proceeds from this sold-out ‘Together Again’ scarf went to support Ukraine. Other Liberty scarves are available from £95 (Image credit: Liberty)

Liberty began block-printing scarves and shawls at the Merton Abbey Print Works in the early 1900s; these would become the department store’s hero products, and remain so today. So crucial to the 20th-century woman’s wardrobe were Liberty scarves that the 1930s illustrator, Joyce Denny, once wrote: ‘If you can’t afford any clothes, buy a Liberty scarf. Suitable for all occasions from golf to beachwear to dancing.’

Poppy Meadowfield fabric

‘Poppy Meadowfield’ fabric (Image credit: Liberty)

Liberty has been famed for its fabrics since its inception, and its ‘Classics Collection’, launched in 1979, pays homage to this. The evolving collection is an overview of the most beloved Liberty designs – the classics – including patterns such as ‘Poppy Meadowfield’, ‘Poppy and Daisy’, and ‘Betsy’, which reflect the ditzy florals of the 1930s.

Iphis bag

‘Iphis’ bag £450 at Liberty London The Iphis collection, first launched in 2015, reimagines Liberty's 'Ianthe' print, a French Art Nouveau wallpaper design from 1902, into a modern monogram which is today used extensively across the brand’s accessories and leather.

LBTY perfume

Adelphi Sun eau de parfum £225 at Liberty London In 2023, Liberty launched its in-house beauty brand, LBTY, with six fragrances inspired by the brand’s fabric archive and crafted in collaboration with some of the world's most renowned perfumers. The launch marked a significant expansion of Liberty's beauty offering, which had been evolving since the re-opening of its Beauty Hall in 2011.

Liberty cushion

‘Palm Parade’ cushion £155 at Liberty London Another area in which Liberty has always had a presence is interiors. Its home pieces remain true to its heritage, using bold and floral prints across interior fabrics, wallpapers and soft furnishings.

The Patchwork Collective house

(Image credit: www.libertylondon.com)

To mark 150 years, Liberty launched ‘The Patchwork Collective’ and an exhibition titled ‘I Am. We Are. Liberty’. Following an open call, over 1,500 handcrafted patchwork squares were submitted and woven together into a quilted house, which is now on show at the Liberty flagship store, along with the exhibition, which invites audiences to explore the Liberty archive.

Liberty, Regent Street, London W1B 5AH, libertylondon.com