London Craft Week 2025 starts 12 May, activating the UK capital with over 400 exhibitions, installations and workshops celebrating making in all its forms. From metalwork and ceramics to textiles and furniture design, the 11th annual edition of the citywide festival showcases creativity across a wide range of disciplines, and champions both the continuation of heritage techniques and the embracing of new innovations. Here are some highlights of the week.

What to see at London Craft Week 2025

No. 9 Cork Street

At No. 9 Cork Street, Béton Brut will present furniture by a selection of designers including David Horan's 'vegan vellum’ paper upholstery (pictured) (Image credit: Genevieve Lutkin)

A series of exhibitions at No. 9 Cork Street, Frieze’s Mayfair gallery, presents work from an array of exciting contemporary makers. A group showcase curated by design gallery Béton Brut features furniture from Grace Prince, David Horan and Archive for Space set among mirrors by the late artisan metalworker Salvino Marsura. Prince has been gaining attention in the design world for her elegantly ascetic furniture assemblages, while Horan innovates with ‘vegan vellum’ paper upholstery and Archive for Space presents new seating in unsealed aluminium. Elsewhere at No. 9, craft-led installations are exhibited from marbling artist Nat Maks and furniture maker Sebastian Cox, glassware designer Yali Glass and master metalworker Kita-san, material-driven designer Omer Arbel, and many more.

14 – 17 May

9 Cork Street, W1S 3LL

londoncraftweek.com

‘Smoky Softness’ by Cesca Dvorak

Artist and designer Cesca Dvorak will present an installation of her screen-printed, painted and woven textiles at Turn, a store for independent makers in Dalston (Image credit: Cesca Dvorak)

Artist and designer Cesca Dvorak creates textiles and home furnishings inspired by her Polish heritage and love of folk art. With decorations depicting sumptuous florals, traditional dances, tiger stripes and love hearts, Dvorak’s works are screen printed or hand-painted on organic cotton, Irish linen and hemp silk. In a special installation for London Craft Week, Dvorak’s textiles are presented in a domestic scene inspired by visits to folk museums in Poland, accompanied by slipware ceramic pieces made in collaboration with potter Ed Hill.

12 – 17 May

Turn, 47 King Henry's Walk, N1 4NH

cescadvorak.com

Future Icons Selects

Selfish Customs, known for its furniture crafted from marbled concrete, ribbed terracotta, gypsum, and woven river rush, will be among the studios showcasing work at Future Icons. (Image credit: Selfish Customs)

This expansive fair showcases the work of over 50 artisans – from 3D-printed ceramics to furniture made using rare heritage craft practices. Exhibitors include design studio Selfish Customs, which uses marbled concrete, ribbed terracotta, gypsum and woven river rush to create playful and characterful furniture, and Cãtãlin Filip, who makes unexpected ceramic lighting, furniture and sculptural objects inspired by the movements and distortions of nature. Ceramics is also at the heart of Victoria Loyola’s work, which includes colourful lamps and tableware inspired by the landscapes of Latin America, drawing on her Costa Rican heritage.

15–18 May

83 Rivington Street, EC2A 3AY

futureicons.co.uk

Ground Works

Ceramics gallery County Hall Pottery will host 'Ground Works', a showcase of contemporary makers whose practices centre on material testing and development. (Image credit: Ground Works at County Hall Pottery)

County Hall Pottery, a ceramics gallery and pottery studio which opened its doors during last year’s London Craft Week, hosts an exhibition dedicated to the relationship between raw materials and ceramic creation through the lens of sustainability. Centring process and research, ‘Ground Works’ showcases how contemporary makers approach material testing and development in their practice. Featured in the group exhibition is Golden Earth Studio, which works with artists and designers to recycle construction waste from housing developments into objects such as vases, tables, chess sets and more.

13–18 May

County Hall Pottery, Belvedere Road, SE1 7PB

countyhallpottery.com

RCA Well-Making Café

Students will host a series of participatory craft workshops at the RCA's Battersea campus, including one on how to make a traditional Mexican molcajete bowl (Image credit: Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash

Driven by the belief that creativity has a positive impact on health and wellbeing, the Royal College of Art (RCA) hosts a pop-up ‘Well-Making Café’ at its Battersea campus. For one day, RCA students run a series of participatory crafting workshops open to all visitors, celebrating the processes, places, people and materials involved in collective making. Learn how to twist and braid rope out of natural fibres such as grasses and leaves; create a traditional Mexican molcajete bowl out of clay; weave a mandala pendant inspired by the decorative ceiling patterns from the Mogao Caves in Dunhuang, China – and much more.

16 May

RCA DesignBar, Dyson Building, 1 Hester Road, London, SW11 4AN

rca.ac.uk

London Craft Week takes place 12–18 May across London. For the full programme visit londoncraftweek.com