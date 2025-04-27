What to see at London Craft Week 2025
With London Craft Week just around the corner, Wallpaper* rounds up the must-see moments from this year’s programme
London Craft Week 2025 starts 12 May, activating the UK capital with over 400 exhibitions, installations and workshops celebrating making in all its forms. From metalwork and ceramics to textiles and furniture design, the 11th annual edition of the citywide festival showcases creativity across a wide range of disciplines, and champions both the continuation of heritage techniques and the embracing of new innovations. Here are some highlights of the week.
What to see at London Craft Week 2025
No. 9 Cork Street
A series of exhibitions at No. 9 Cork Street, Frieze’s Mayfair gallery, presents work from an array of exciting contemporary makers. A group showcase curated by design gallery Béton Brut features furniture from Grace Prince, David Horan and Archive for Space set among mirrors by the late artisan metalworker Salvino Marsura. Prince has been gaining attention in the design world for her elegantly ascetic furniture assemblages, while Horan innovates with ‘vegan vellum’ paper upholstery and Archive for Space presents new seating in unsealed aluminium. Elsewhere at No. 9, craft-led installations are exhibited from marbling artist Nat Maks and furniture maker Sebastian Cox, glassware designer Yali Glass and master metalworker Kita-san, material-driven designer Omer Arbel, and many more.
14 – 17 May
9 Cork Street, W1S 3LL
‘Smoky Softness’ by Cesca Dvorak
Artist and designer Cesca Dvorak creates textiles and home furnishings inspired by her Polish heritage and love of folk art. With decorations depicting sumptuous florals, traditional dances, tiger stripes and love hearts, Dvorak’s works are screen printed or hand-painted on organic cotton, Irish linen and hemp silk. In a special installation for London Craft Week, Dvorak’s textiles are presented in a domestic scene inspired by visits to folk museums in Poland, accompanied by slipware ceramic pieces made in collaboration with potter Ed Hill.
12 – 17 May
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Turn, 47 King Henry's Walk, N1 4NH
Future Icons Selects
This expansive fair showcases the work of over 50 artisans – from 3D-printed ceramics to furniture made using rare heritage craft practices. Exhibitors include design studio Selfish Customs, which uses marbled concrete, ribbed terracotta, gypsum and woven river rush to create playful and characterful furniture, and Cãtãlin Filip, who makes unexpected ceramic lighting, furniture and sculptural objects inspired by the movements and distortions of nature. Ceramics is also at the heart of Victoria Loyola’s work, which includes colourful lamps and tableware inspired by the landscapes of Latin America, drawing on her Costa Rican heritage.
15–18 May
83 Rivington Street, EC2A 3AY
Ground Works
County Hall Pottery, a ceramics gallery and pottery studio which opened its doors during last year’s London Craft Week, hosts an exhibition dedicated to the relationship between raw materials and ceramic creation through the lens of sustainability. Centring process and research, ‘Ground Works’ showcases how contemporary makers approach material testing and development in their practice. Featured in the group exhibition is Golden Earth Studio, which works with artists and designers to recycle construction waste from housing developments into objects such as vases, tables, chess sets and more.
13–18 May
County Hall Pottery, Belvedere Road, SE1 7PB
RCA Well-Making Café
Driven by the belief that creativity has a positive impact on health and wellbeing, the Royal College of Art (RCA) hosts a pop-up ‘Well-Making Café’ at its Battersea campus. For one day, RCA students run a series of participatory crafting workshops open to all visitors, celebrating the processes, places, people and materials involved in collective making. Learn how to twist and braid rope out of natural fibres such as grasses and leaves; create a traditional Mexican molcajete bowl out of clay; weave a mandala pendant inspired by the decorative ceiling patterns from the Mogao Caves in Dunhuang, China – and much more.
16 May
RCA DesignBar, Dyson Building, 1 Hester Road, London, SW11 4AN
London Craft Week takes place 12–18 May across London. For the full programme visit londoncraftweek.com
Francesca Perry is a London-based writer and editor covering design and culture. She has written for the Financial Times, CNN, The New York Times and Wired. She is the former editor of ICON magazine and a former editor at The Guardian.
-
The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch solves an age-old watchmaking problem
This new watch may be highly technical, but it is refreshingly usable
By James Gurney
-
Ukrainian Modernism: a timely but bittersweet survey of the country’s best modern buildings
New book ‘Ukrainian Modernism’ captures the country's vanishing modernist architecture, besieged by bombs, big business and the desire for a break with the past
By Jonathan Bell
-
Fancy a matcha-beer cocktail? Visit this dashing new LA restaurant
Café 2001 channels the spirit of an American diner with the flow of a European bistro and the artistry of Japanese cuisine
By Carole Dixon
-
Nature sets the pace for Alex Monroe’s first sculpture exhibition
The British designer hops from jewellery to sculpture for his new exhibition at the Garden Museum, London. Here, he tells us why nature should be at the forefront of design
By Tianna Williams
-
Inside the Shakti Design Residency, taking Indian craftsmanship to Alcova 2025
The new initiative pairs emerging talents with some of India’s most prestigious ateliers, resulting in intricately crafted designs, as seen at Alcova 2025 in Milan
By Henrietta Thompson
-
SaloneSatellite celebrates craft across continents at Milan Design Week
The annual showcase for under 35s, SaloneSatellite, reveals how traditional craft can influence design for today and tomorrow
By Ifeoluwa Adedeji
-
A new London show explores material magic with medieval melancholy
Inspired by deconsecrated monasteries, interior designer and curator Jermaine Gallacher takes us on a journey through time and mood in a London exhibition at The Ragged School
By Billie Muraben
-
William Morris mania meets the design industry’s darker side in a new London show
‘Morris Mania’ at the William Morris Gallery explores the British designer’s complicated legacy in an ever-more commodified world
By Tianna Williams
-
Wallpaper* takes a turn around Somerset House for Collect 2025
Our round-up of the highlights from the 21st edition of the collectible craft and design fair in London
By Malaika Byng
-
‘It’s a museum-like jewel box’: L’Objet marks 20 years of elegant design with a new London flagship
Opening on 12 March 2025, L’Objet’s new London boutique is rich in chocolate colours and velvet detailing
By Tianna Williams
-
'It’s indisputable that craft has enormous value socially, culturally, economically': interrogating the case for craft in contemporary life
Ahead of next week's 21st edition of Collect, the world's leading fair for collectible craft, we sit down with Natalie Melton, executive director of the Crafts Council, to talk about making a living from making
By Hugo Macdonald