2025 Loewe Foundation Craft Prize winner announced as Kunimasa Aoki
The Japanese sculptor describes his work as ‘50 per cent tradition and 50 per cent innovation’
Spanish fashion house Loewe has announced the winner of its 2025 Loewe Foundation Craft Prize – dedicated to celebrating the contemporary evolution of traditional craft practices – as Kunimasa Aoki. The Japanese sculptor was chosen for his terracotta work ‘Realm of Living Things 19’ (2024), in which layers of clay have been stacked and compressed – expressing cracks and distortion from the force – before being smoked and coated with soil and pencil marks. He describes the work as ‘50 per cent tradition and 50 per cent innovation’.
Aoki was selected as the winner by a jury of 12 leading figures from the worlds of design, architecture, journalism, criticism and curating, including designer Patricia Urquiola, ceramicist Magdalene Odundo, and architect Frida Escobedo. The panel praised Aoki’s technical accomplishment, skill, innovation and artistic vision, selecting his work for its use of the ancestral coil process and its intricate surface details. As the prize winner, Aoki receives €50,000.
30 finalists were shortlisted for the prize, displaying a range of international craft skill and creativity. Alongside Aoki as the winner, two other finalists were given special mentions by the jury: Nifemi Marcus-Bello and Studio Sumakshi Singh.
Marcus-Bello, a Lagos-based designer and artist, was celebrated for his work ‘TM Bench with Bowl’ (2023). The sculptural furniture piece of simple geometric forms is created from reclaimed aluminium from the car industry, cast in pieces before being welded together and sanded. The work explores ideas of globalisation, trade and the dynamics of power, becoming a powerful yet practical meditation on consumerism and the life of materials.
In a recent interview with Wallpaper*, Marcus-Bello discussed how the intersection of craft, history and function is central to his approach, which investigates how materials influence and reflect the societies that use them. ‘Objects are more than their function,’ he explained. ‘They carry histories, relationships, and meanings that shape how we interact with them.’
Studio Sumakshi Singh, based in Gurugram, India, comprises artist Sumakshi Singh, alongside Birendranath Sarkar, Samarjeet Samarjeet and Bikas Barman – working across textiles, threadwork, sculpture, painting and installation. For the Craft Prize the studio was highlighted for its work ‘Monument’ (2024), a life-size reimagining of a column from a 12th-century colonnade in Delhi, made using copper zari, a metallic thread. The jury praised the delicate structure of the piece and the way it forms a testament to the resilience of cultural histories in the face of physical degradation over time.
The other finalists for the prize spanned a diversity of mediums and craft practices, including glassware, jewellery design, pottery, woodworking, furniture making, embroidery and silversmithing. All the finalists’ work is on show at Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum in Madrid until 29 June 2025.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The Loewe Foundation Craft Prize is an annual award established in 2016 by the Loewe Foundation, a cultural body that the fashion brand set-up in 1988 to support design, culture and craftsmanship. The prize honours Loewe’s origins, as a craft workshop of leather artisans which began in 1846.
Book tickets for the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize exhibition at Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum in Madrid until 29 June 2025
Francesca Perry is a London-based writer and editor covering design and culture. She has written for the Financial Times, CNN, The New York Times and Wired. She is the former editor of ICON magazine and a former editor at The Guardian.
-
Photographer Geordie Wood takes a leap of faith with first film, Divers
Geordie Wood delved into the world of professional diving in Fort Lauderdale for his first film
-
This Ahmedabad house is enclosed within a curved concrete shell
This Ahmedabad house by Achyutam Designs is a homage to concrete and a celebration of the curve, a family house designed to flow into its surroundings
-
Drawing on its Hollywood history, Ferragamo drafts filmmaker Alice Rohrwacher to direct its pre-fall campaign
Unfolding over three chapters and shot at the famed Cinecittà studios in Rome, Ferragamo’s Pre-Fall 2025 campaign is an ode to the house’s roots in the golden age of Hollywood
-
‘Boom: Art and Design in the 1940s’ explores the creative resilience of the decade
Noguchi and Nakashima are among those who found expression and innovation in the adversity of the 1940s; take a walk through the Philadelphia Museum of Art exhibition
-
Ludmilla Balkis’ organic, earthy ceramics embody the Basque countryside
The sculptor-ceramicist presents a series inspired by and created from found natural objects in a New York exhibition
-
Nature sets the pace for Alex Monroe’s first sculpture exhibition
The British designer hops from jewellery to sculpture for his new exhibition at the Garden Museum, London. Here, he tells us why nature should be at the forefront of design
-
Inside the world of Tapio Wirkkala, the designer who created masterpieces in remotest Lapland
The Finnish artist set up shop in an Arctic outpost without electricity or running water; the work that he created there is now on display at a retrospective in Japan
-
Naoto Fukasawa sparks children’s imaginations with play sculptures
The Japanese designer creates an intuitive series of bold play sculptures, designed to spark children’s desire to play without thinking
-
Time, beauty, history – all are written into trees in Karimoku Research Center's debut Tokyo exhibition
The layered world of forests – and their evolving relationship with humans – is excavated and reimagined in 'The Age of Wood', a Tokyo exhibition at Karimoku Research Center
-
Minimal curves and skilled lines are the focal point of Kengo Kuma's Christmas trees
Kengo Kuma unveiled his two Christmas trees, each carefully designed to harmonise with their settings in two hotels he also designed: The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon and The Tokyo Edition, Ginza
-
Claesson Koivisto Rune on 30 years of their often Japan-inspired designs, charted in a new book
‘Claesson Koivisto Rune: In Transit’ is a ‘round-the-world journey’ into the Swedish studio's projects. Here, the founders tell Wallpaper* about their fascination with Japan, and the concept of aimai