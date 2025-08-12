Nature inspires this Finnish jewellery from heritage brand Kalevala
A collaboration with Swedish designer and artist Martin Bergström nods to the natural world and jewellery brand Kalevala's history
Since its creation in the 1930s, Finnish jewellery brand Kalevala has held a key role in Nordic culture. Swedish designer and artist Martin Bergström is the latest creative to help shape the brand – joining sculptor and jewellery artist Björn Wecström – and has looked to Finnish nature and flowers to inspire a new collection.
‘I'm fascinated by the power of the sprout, or what is known as germination (the process by which seeds grow),’ says Bergström. ‘It's so fantastic how a seed can sprout and totally smash through an asphalt road. Nature always finds a way and it can be both inspiring and scary, how a tiny organism can make such a big impact. I want the pieces in the collection to be strong yet soft; to wear them is to be a part of them.’
The ‘Itu’ collection, made in Kalevala’s Helsinki factory using recycled premium-quality silver and gold, draws on Bergström’s sculptural sensibilities in its curving forms and textured surfaces. Encompassing necklaces and earrings, it is a gentle nod to the organic patterns in nature.
‘What I find especially fascinating is seeing how the organic themes are transformed into jewellery by the skilled hands of Kalevala’s goldsmiths,’ Bergström adds. ‘The spirit of Finnish nature, the moon cycles and historical elements endlessly inspire me. The collection features a rich variety of jewellery, multiple interpretations, each drawing from the same core theme in its own way. I want the jewellery to come alive when worn, to be loved and treasured.’
The jewellery draws on the heritage of the brand. Founded by women, it began with an initiative from writer Elsa Heporauta, who wanted to build a statue to honour a Finnish woman at a time when statues were reserved for men. To fund the project, artisans made and sold jewellery, the proceeds of which then went to support women and children upon the outbreak of the Winter War (with the Soviet Union, lasting for the winter of 1939-40). Almost a century later, the spirit of community remains, with a third of all profits supporting disadvantaged women in a range of initiatives.
‘Kalevala has been a pioneer in the jewellery industry for 88 years,’ adds Aino Ahlnäs, creative director of Kalevala. ‘The “Itu” collection pays homage to that long-standing spirit of courage while introducing something fresh to our range. With its rich textures and playful combinations of materials, the collection is designed to be worn, cherished, and perhaps one day, passed on. The inherent themes of “Itu” resonate with turning points in life – growth, hope and transformation.’
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*.
