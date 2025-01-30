Ikea’s most popular archival furniture is relaunched, a fresh take on vintage designs
Ikea is about to release its sixth and final drop of the Nytillverkad collection – hero pieces from the brand’s archive that have received a contemporary update
Ikea is about to release its sixth and final drop from the brand’s Nytillverkad collection – reimagined hero pieces from the archive, reissued as part of Ikea's 80th anniversary celebrations. The relaunch of the notable designs – available in the UK on 1 February 2025 – offers a fresh take on vintage designs that can be shared with a new generation.
The final instalment of the collection includes beloved pieces such as Niels Gammelgaard's 1985 ‘Guide’ shelf, later renamed ‘Enetri’ and now reissued as 'Byakorre’. Gammelgaard reflected on making the unit saying, ‘I discovered that the machines making the laminated boards needed refilling with new material regularly. This meant I could make the shelves reversible, without any extra cost.’ This shelf, which features steel wire sides and colourful edges, reflected the urban styling of the time, and swiftly became one of Ikea’s most notable and collectable designs – originals have gone for £800 or more on the resale market.
The furniture in the Nytillverkad collection stays true to its original 1980s framework, offering simple yet functional design. However, it is reimagined in new colours and materials. Other designs in the sixth drop of reissues include Gammelgaard’s 'Järpen' chair, now 'Skålboda', Gillis Lundgren's ‘Cox’ easy chair, now 'Mofalla', and Erik Wørts' 1963 oakwood 'Novette' bench, now known as 'Guttane'.
From previous drops, other classics are already available online, among them the ‘Klippan’ sofa, which has jumped out of a 1984 Ikea catalogue, while the 'Poäng' armchair features a new low-back design; both items were designed and updated by Japanese designer Noboru Nakamura.
The latest Nytillverkad pieces to arrive are a bold and confident nod to the past, popping with colour.
The sixth and final instalment of Ikea's Nytillverkad collection will be available to purchase in the UK on 1 February 2025. www.ikea.com
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
