Ikea and Raw Color deliver a collection of vibrant crafts to cheer up your living space
Ikea and Raw Color present ‘Tesammans’, a collection full of playful designs, vibrant textures and an eye-catching colour palette
‘Tesammans’ means 'together' or 'in company' in English. It is also the name of the latest collaboration between Ikea and Raw Color, a studio based in Eindhoven and founded by Christoph Brach and Daniera ter Haar (whose ‘Link’ sofa for Sancal won a Wallpaper* Design Award 2024).
Ikea’s creative brief given to the pair was direct yet liberating – reveal the potential of the spectrum. ‘Raw Color possesses a distinctive grasp of colour’s potency, its emotional impact, and its role in shaping our living environments,’ says Maria O'Brian, creative Leader at Ikea of Sweden. ‘We aim for this collection to spark creativity and empower individuals to craft vibrant and cheerful living spaces in their daily routines.’
Ikea and Raw Color present ‘Tesammans’
Colours have the power to stir emotions and influence people's psychology. Warm shades typically evoke vitality and enthusiasm, while cooler tones are frequently linked with a sense of calm, serenity, and relaxation. ‘As designers, we are captivated by the transformative potential of colour and the ways in which various hues interact with light, motion, materials, and one another,’ ter Haar says.
‘Tesammans’ blends Raw Color’s unique design language of colours, minimal shapes and graphic lines with Ikea's home furnishing expertise. ‘As we progressed with the design, the composition of the collection became clearer, both for ourselves and internally at Ikea. The main challenge for the company was the multitude of colours used in one collection, which took them some time to get accustomed to,’ continues ter Haar. The collection encompasses a range of objects, from hanging mobiles to lampshades, rugs, and storage units on castors, all in vibrant yet soothing hues.
Brach and ter Haar sketch in colour and also create prototypes in colour. It's not in order to immediately define a product’s final colours, nor to impose limitations. Rather, looking at things through colours gives the duo a different perspective, not only influencing the forms that emerge but also their emotional impact.
The colour-glazed stoneware vase set consists of two pieces – the larger, shorter one serves as a plant pot, while nestled inside it is a taller, thinner vase. The glaze on the outer surface forms a façade striped in various colours, offering users the flexibility to choose which shade to display, based on their moods or the flowers they picked on different days; they can also create a warmer or a calmer atmosphere.
‘We love textiles, and we work extensively with them. We had previously created the “Temperature Textiles” collection at the TextielLab (located at the Textiel Museum in Tilburg, the Netherlands), which is solely knit-based. We expressed our interest in working with knit to the Ikea team, and the resulting throws are impressive,’ ter Haar says.
The collection's most alluring characteristic, besides its carefully curated colour palette, is the transformative nature of its objects. The throw is designed with multi-colour trimmings at both ends and is divided into four large colour blocks along its length. When it is folded in different ways or draped loosely over a bed or sofa, the colours meet together, creating completely different looks.
Raw Color surely had fun with building the colour palette, but in terms of working under such scale in production, it was a steep learning curve: ‘At Ikea, it's a guiding principle in product development that designs should appeal to a wide audience and be democratic. It was a nice challenge for us; we had to find the logic for production,’ Brach says. ‘The two lampshades were designed to match with an existing base from the regular product catalogue, and we've given it a different colour. So there's no need for extensive technical and safety testing, which typically demands significant effort and resources.’
‘It was challenging for us and the team because it is a limited collection – with only a small quantity available for a set period of time. Take the carafe as an example: the decision on its final production size is driven by the choices made by buyers in their respective countries. If 500,000 pieces of this carafe are ultimately ordered, it presents the challenge of pricing it competitively against another model from the regular collection, which could receive an order for five million pieces,’ Brach adds.
‘Tesammans’ will make its debut at the Ikea+ exhibition during Paris Fashion Week from 29 February to 3 March 2024. The collection will then be available in Ikea stores globally from April onwards
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Yoko Choy is the China editor at Wallpaper* magazine, where she has contributed for over a decade. Her work has also been featured in numerous Chinese and international publications. As a creative and communications consultant, Yoko has worked with renowned institutions such as Art Basel and Beijing Design Week, as well as brands such as Hermès and Assouline. With dual bases in Hong Kong and Amsterdam, Yoko is an active participant in design awards judging panels and conferences, where she shares her mission of promoting cross-cultural exchange and translating insights from both the Eastern and Western worlds into a common creative language. Yoko is currently working on several exciting projects, including a sustainable lifestyle concept and a book on Chinese contemporary design.
-
Nothing Phone (2a): an exclusive first look
Three years in the making, the Nothing Phone (2a) embodies the tech start-up’s ethos and aesthetic approach. We explore the genesis of the new design in an exclusive preview
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Silencio New York opens with an enigmatic, Harry Nuriev-designed interior
Silencio New York is the new chapter of the original David Lynch-envisioned Parisian nightclub
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
Milan’s 10 Corso Como revamp nods to the concept store’s industrial character
Milanese concept store 10 Corso Como unveils its new look by 2050+, a stripped-back design that nods to its 20th-century character
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Designing for Ikea: Gio Tirotto on the process of creating an Ikea chair
The first Italian designing for Ikea, Gio Tirotto tells Wallpaper* about the process of creating furniture for the most democratic design company
By Maria Cristina Didero Published
-
Ikea Life at Home Report imagines life in 2030
The latest Ikea Life at Home Report includes imagined scenarios to paint a picture of the Swedish company’s predictions for how we will live in 2030
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
2024 horoscope: design for every star sign
For the Wallpaper* 2024 horoscope, we asked Italian astrologist Lumpa what the year has in store, and what design objects each star sign will love
By Lumpa Published
-
Ikea Dajlien marks the company's home wellness and training equipment debut
During Miami Art Week 2023, Ikea presented the Dajlien collection, comprising 19 new wellness products and marking the Swedish company's training equipment debut
By Maria Sobrino Published
-
Ikea’s Space10: a decade of ground-breaking design ideas
Ikea’s Space10 has announced it will close on 31 August 2023 after ten years of groundbreaking innovations in food, design and more: see our Space10 top ten
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Ikea leaf table: the story of a flat-pack icon that sparked a design revolution
The Ikea leaf table sparked a flat-pack revolution when it launched in 1956: the design is now reimagined in new, colourful interpretations for the company’s 80th anniversary
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Vintage Ikea furniture: shop our edit, from postmodern to midcentury
We’ve curated the best vintage Ikea furniture available to buy now, from Virgil Abloh to Verner Panton
By Rosa Bertoli Last updated
-
Ikea’s Space10 launches ‘Couch in an Envelope’
‘Couch in an Envelope’ is the latest speculative design project by Ikea research lab Space10, in collaboration with designers Panter&Tourron
By Rosa Bertoli Published