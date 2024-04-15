Ikea introduces its first gaming furniture collection
Brännboll is the first Ikea gaming furniture collection, unveiled during Milan Design Week 2024 and designed to swiftly transform a domestic space into a gamer’s paradise
Swedish furniture giant Ikea is launching its first gaming collection at Milan Design Week 2024. Spearheaded by Philip Dilé, product design developer at Ikea, the Brännboll collection hopes to capture the burgeoning popularity of casual gaming; offering 20 new pieces of furniture tailored to this new audience.
'We were aiming for a collection that reflects casual gaming today,' says Dilé. 'Making pieces that perform well for gaming and blend stylishly or nicely into the home; making products that work effortlessly, that add to the gaming experience, whilst contributing to a nice home for gamers and those they live with.'
Brännboll: Ikea's first gaming furniture collection
Maintaining the brand’s reputation for iconic, functional, and affordable furnishings, Brännboll marks a broadening of Ikea’s catalogue to match the rise of gaming amongst younger people, and those sharing their living spaces with others. Many of the pieces on show have been tailored to allow for the swift re-shaping of a home; both by using light materials, and often including a transforming structure, to suit a variety of potential uses.
Whether it’s the discreet and compact ‘gaming station’ cabinet, or the unfolding ‘gaming lounge chair’, Brännboll’s additions have been designed to allow gamers to quickly transition a space from a domestic orientation into a gamer’s paradise. The collection also includes a shelving unit and side tables on castors, allowing for gaming materials to be effortlessly shifted around the room, and maintaining the multi-functionality of their homes.
One standout amongst the new items is undoubtedly the new ‘gaming easy chair’, developed by designer David Wahl to accommodate the range of playing habits often adopted by casual gamers during lengthy sessions online. Suspended within its frame by four finely tuned belts, the chair’s seat has been designed to adapt and shift with the movements of the gamer, capturing how people shift in their chair whilst engrossed in their videogame of choice.
Allowing for lateral movement in four directions, alongside robust support for gamers to lean back and get comfortable for longer stints playing, the piece hopes to embellish an immersive gaming experience. As a former gamer himself, Wahl brought his unique insight to the product’s design process: 'You notice that when less experienced gamers get into the game, they tend to move around a lot in their chairs, so I wanted to create something that would enhance this movement… embracing the fun of gaming.'
Whilst it's a jubilant pastime, conveying a sense of maturity for a gaming audience was a major focus for the Ikea team, and greatly influenced both the athleisure-inspired design of the Brännboll pieces and their atypical colouring. Whilst many gaming furniture brands use a darker, colder aesthetic, the team at Ikea embraced a vibrant palette; hoping to capture the less serious, and more playful tastes of a grown audience. Working seamlessly within Ikea’s established brand, and deploying a playful attitude to form, Brännboll aims to capture the imagination of gamers with a diverse set of interests and lifestyles, whilst bridging the gap between a popular hobby and the wider home.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
The Brännboll collection will be released in September 2024
Jasper Spires is a contributor to Wallpaper*, writing features exploring modern art and design practices. Having worked for FAD Magazine and a number of leading publications in contemporary culture, he has covered the arts in London and Paris, and regularly interviews curators and creators across Europe. He has also written features on fashion and poetry.
-
Morgan take their classic roadster and give it subtle but significant tweaks for 2024
New details and features give the compulsive Morgan Plus Four an even more pared back silhouette and driving ability
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Wallpaper* Class of '24 exhibition now open at Triennale Milano
Wallpaper* Class of '24 exhibition at Triennale spotlights international emerging talent in furniture and product design, with the support of AHEC and SNOW (until 21 April 2024)
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Bleu Nour is a new perfume brand bottling the sexy scent of cannabis
Bleu Nour is shaking things up in the London world of perfumery with Canna Crush, a new cannabis-based fragrance
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Wallpaper* Class of '24 exhibition now open at Triennale Milano
Wallpaper* Class of '24 exhibition at Triennale spotlights international emerging talent in furniture and product design, with the support of AHEC and SNOW (until 21 April 2024)
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
New Mater tables by Patricia Urquiola are made from recycled coffee beans
The Alder collection of tables by Patricia Urquiola for Mater make their debut at Milan Design Week 2024, and are made of a specially-developed material made from recycled coffee beans
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Formafantasma’s new collection explores nostalgia and the queer identity
Formafantasma present 'La Casa Dentro' at Fondazione ICA Milano (until 19 July 2024), where they draw inspiration from the domestic sphere and their own nostalgic perceptions of home
By Laura May Todd Published
-
India Mahdavi’s experimental and colourful tiles redefine interior paradigms
India Mahdavi is Japanese brand Alternative Artefacts Danto's first collaborator. At Milan Design Week 2024, they present a collection of tiles which reflect on history and inspires future interiors
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
Google and Chromasonic make sense of colour at Milan Design Week
Google's interactive installation in collaboration with Chromasonic demonstrates how colour influences our perception of the world
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
‘English Folk with Italian Horsepower’: Faye Toogood and Poltrona Frau unveil their collaboration
Poltrona Frau unveils 'Squash', its new collaboration with Faye Toogood, presented during Salone del Mobile 2024 as part of the Italian furniture company's 'Imagine' collection
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Prada Frames is back for a third instalment at Milan Design Week
Registration is now open for Prada Frames 2024 at Milan Design Week, the annual symposium curated by Formafantasma exploring the relationship between the natural environment and design
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Nendo's recycled designs for Paola Lenti are inspired by cherry blossoms
Paola Lenti and Nendo unveil 'Hana-arashi' a series of sustainable furnishings inspired by Japanese culture at Milan Design Week 2024
By Maria Cristina Didero Published