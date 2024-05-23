Rescue dogs and cats model Ikea's latest pet collection
Ikea Utsådd pet collection features cats and dogs essentials, modelled in their latest catalogue by rescue pets from the Woodgreen Pets Charity
The new Ikea Utsådd pet collection is a new range of objects for cats and dogs imagined for 'eating, sleeping, playing, and hiding', and developed in collaboration with a team of veterinarians and pet experts. To bring the collection to life, Ikea partnered with the Woodgreen Pets Charity on a series of images where rescue cats and dogs model the collection.
Ikea for pets: the Ikea Utsådd pet collection
'As much as we love furniture, it’s family that makes a home and that includes our furry, four-legged friends,' reads the catalogue's introduction. 'Pets hold such an important place in many homes, so we’ve teamed up with Woodgreen Pets Charity to showcase their su-paw-stars putting the Utsådd range to the test. In doing so, we hope to also help more pets find new homes and raise awareness of the charity’s work in helping pets and their people.'
The Utsådd range all pets essentials: in the 29-piece collection you'll find striped bowls, a rattan dog bed and cushion, a tepee-like cat house and a series of soft dogs toys as well as a scratching board for cats.
Each of the items is playfully modelled by the charity's pets, from 4-weeks-old Tiny Moon (a cup-sized black cat peeking from the felt tent) to 4-month-old Teddy (an energetic German Shepherd) and 2-year-old Lurcher Cloud.
As much as promoting the Ikea Utsådd collection for pets, the campaign (split into a 'Cat-Alogue' and 'Dog-Alogue') aims at raising awareness on rescue pets. 'In 2023, Woodgreen saw a 62% increase in abandoned pets as well a huge increase (253% year-on-year) in people looking to give up their pet due to financial reasons, primarily the rising cost of living,' reads a note accompanying the images. 'Last year alone, a total of 8,821 pets were helped through the charity’s service. The collaboration with Ikea UK aims to support Woodgreen’s mission of giving thousands of pets a brighter future, through safe shelter and specialist care.'
All furniture and accessories from the catalogue has been donated by Ikea to Woodgreen's pet rehoming centre.
The Ikea Utsådd pet collection is now available from ikea.com
