Rescue dogs and cats model Ikea's latest pet collection

Ikea Utsådd pets collection modelled by a whippet playing with a yellow bone shaped soft toy
Two-year-old Lurcher Cloud is among the rescue pets from the Woodgreen Pets Charity involved in the new catalogue for the Ikea Utsådd pet collection
(Image credit: Courtesy Ikea)
The new Ikea Utsådd pet collection is a new range of objects for cats and dogs imagined for 'eating, sleeping, playing, and hiding', and developed in collaboration with a team of veterinarians and pet experts. To bring the collection to life, Ikea partnered with the Woodgreen Pets Charity on a series of images where rescue cats and dogs model the collection. 

Ikea for pets: the Ikea Utsådd pet collection

Ikea Utsådd pets collection modelled by a rescue dog sitting in a wicker basket

Rattan dog bed, £80. Cushion, £9. Soft toy, £3.

(Image credit: Courtesy Ikea)

'As much as we love furniture, it’s family that makes a home and that includes our furry, four-legged friends,' reads the catalogue's introduction. 'Pets hold such an important place in many homes, so we’ve teamed up with Woodgreen Pets Charity to showcase their su-paw-stars putting the Utsådd range to the test. In doing so, we hope to also help more pets find new homes and raise awareness of the charity’s work in helping pets and their people.'

Ikea Utsådd pets collection modelled by a cat jumping over a tent

Cat house, £13

(Image credit: Courtesy Ikea)

The Utsådd range all pets essentials: in the 29-piece collection you'll find striped bowls, a rattan dog bed and cushion, a tepee-like cat house and a series of soft dogs toys as well as a scratching board for cats

Each of the items is playfully modelled by the charity's pets, from 4-weeks-old Tiny Moon (a cup-sized black cat peeking from the felt tent) to 4-month-old Teddy (an energetic German Shepherd) and 2-year-old Lurcher Cloud.

Ikea Utsådd pets collection modelled by a German Shepherd sitting in a rattan basket with toys and a dog bowl on the floor

Rattan dog bed, £80. Soft toy, £3. Bowl, £6

(Image credit: Courtesy Ikea)

As much as promoting the Ikea Utsådd collection for pets, the campaign (split into a 'Cat-Alogue' and 'Dog-Alogue') aims at raising awareness on rescue pets. 'In 2023, Woodgreen saw a 62% increase in abandoned pets as well a huge increase (253% year-on-year) in people looking to give up their pet due to financial reasons, primarily the rising cost of living,' reads a note accompanying the images. 'Last year alone, a total of 8,821 pets were helped through the charity’s service. The collaboration with Ikea UK aims to support Woodgreen’s mission of giving thousands of pets a brighter future, through safe shelter and specialist care.'

All furniture and accessories from the catalogue has been donated by Ikea to Woodgreen's pet rehoming centre. 

The Ikea Utsådd pet collection is now available from ikea.com

Ikea Utsådd pets collection modelled by a white cat lying on the floor next to a green mat and water bowl

Blanket, £17. Bowl, £6

(Image credit: Courtesy Ikea)

Ikea Utsådd pets collection modelled by a cat rubbing against a shelter-like house

Scratching board, £17. Cat house, £5

(Image credit: Courtesy Ikea)

Ikea Utsådd pets collection modelled by a long furred grey cat coming out of a small cat house

Cat house on legs, £55

(Image credit: Courtesy Ikea)

Ikea Utsådd pets collection modelled by two curly haired dogs running among soft toys

Dog toys, from £2

(Image credit: Courtesy Ikea)
