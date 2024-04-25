Ikea meets Japan in this new pattern-filled collection

New Ikea Sötrönn collection by Japanese artist Hiroko Takahashi brings Japan and Scandinavia together in a pattern-filled, joyful range for the home

(Image credit: Courtesy Ikea)
By Rosa Bertoli
The new Ikea Sötrönn collection by Hiroko Takahashi combines the Swedish company's contemporary Scandinavian sensibility with the bold motifs of the Japanese artist's work. 

Ikea Sötrönn cushion covers, £5.50

(Image credit: Courtesy Ikea)

Comprising of 17 items 'that bring you joy', the Sötrönn collection includes textiles and home accessories such as mugs, pillow cases, throws,scented candles and an umbrella, each bearing the distinctive motifs of Hiroko Takahashi's work. 

'The starting point for our collaboration with Ikea was our curiosity to explore a creative blend of Scandinavian and Japanese design aesthetics,' says Hiroko. 'A bold, contemporary world emerges from the minimalism of both aesthetics, to give you more freedom and enrich your space.'

Ikea Sötrönn mugs, £5 and throw, £18

(Image credit: Courtesy Ikea)

Through her work, she specialises in contemporary takes on traditional Japanese patterns, which she applies to modern kimonos as well as objects and accessories (through collaborations as well as her own brand, Hirocoledge). She only uses circles and straight lines to create her patterns, that embody 'the infinite possibilities born from the finite,' and serve as a metaphor of beauty found in limitations. 

The collaboration expresses Hiroko's view of what is 'Japan-ness and Tokyo-ness', in addition to her own creative identity. 'By expressing myself in a natural way, as an artist born and raised in Japan, I would inevitably create something that is uniquely Japanese,' she adds. Each pattern comes from a single motif, which was then adapted to the different materials and forms of the collection. 

Ikea Sötrönn throw, £18

(Image credit: Courtesy Ikea)

'I would like you to imagine that somewhere in the world there are people using this collection: I believe that being aware of this world, where you are not alone, is the first step to communicating with others,' she says. 'I would be happy if the existence of this collection triggered deeper connections between people than ever before.

The Ikea Sötrönn collection is now available from ikea.com

Ikea Sötrönn umbrella, £5

(Image credit: Courtesy Ikea)

Ikea Sötrönn patterned mirror, £7

(Image credit: Courtesy Ikea)

Ikea Sötrönn tablecloth, £15 and napkins, £1.75/30 pack

(Image credit: Courtesy Ikea)

(Image credit: Courtesy Ikea)

(Image credit: Courtesy Ikea)

(Image credit: Courtesy Ikea)
