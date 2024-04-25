Ikea meets Japan in this new pattern-filled collection
New Ikea Sötrönn collection by Japanese artist Hiroko Takahashi brings Japan and Scandinavia together in a pattern-filled, joyful range for the home
The new Ikea Sötrönn collection by Hiroko Takahashi combines the Swedish company's contemporary Scandinavian sensibility with the bold motifs of the Japanese artist's work.
Ikea Sötrönn collection by Hiroko Takahashi
Comprising of 17 items 'that bring you joy', the Sötrönn collection includes textiles and home accessories such as mugs, pillow cases, throws,scented candles and an umbrella, each bearing the distinctive motifs of Hiroko Takahashi's work.
'The starting point for our collaboration with Ikea was our curiosity to explore a creative blend of Scandinavian and Japanese design aesthetics,' says Hiroko. 'A bold, contemporary world emerges from the minimalism of both aesthetics, to give you more freedom and enrich your space.'
Through her work, she specialises in contemporary takes on traditional Japanese patterns, which she applies to modern kimonos as well as objects and accessories (through collaborations as well as her own brand, Hirocoledge). She only uses circles and straight lines to create her patterns, that embody 'the infinite possibilities born from the finite,' and serve as a metaphor of beauty found in limitations.
The collaboration expresses Hiroko's view of what is 'Japan-ness and Tokyo-ness', in addition to her own creative identity. 'By expressing myself in a natural way, as an artist born and raised in Japan, I would inevitably create something that is uniquely Japanese,' she adds. Each pattern comes from a single motif, which was then adapted to the different materials and forms of the collection.
'I would like you to imagine that somewhere in the world there are people using this collection: I believe that being aware of this world, where you are not alone, is the first step to communicating with others,' she says. 'I would be happy if the existence of this collection triggered deeper connections between people than ever before.
The Ikea Sötrönn collection is now available from ikea.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
Coming soon: a curated collection of all the new EVs and hybrids that matter
We've rounded up new and updated offerings from Audi, Porsche, Ineos, Mini and more to keep tabs on the shifting sands of the mainstream car market
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Southern Arizona sets the scene for a corking vineyard experience at Los Milics
Los Milics winery, designed by Chen + Suchart Studio, is set among vines at the foothills of the Mustang Mountains
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Spanish design studio Masquespacio’s new HQ is a historical mansion bursting with colour
Design studio Masquespacio presents its new home and office, a bold and unique space in a refurbished villa near Valencia
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Junya Ishigami designs at Maniera Gallery are as ethereal as his architecture
Junya Ishigami presents new furniture at Maniera Gallery in Belgium (until 31 August 2024), following the series' launch during Milan Design Week
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Ikea introduces its first gaming furniture collection
Brännboll is the first Ikea gaming furniture collection, unveiled during Milan Design Week 2024 and designed to swiftly transform a domestic space into a gamer’s paradise
By Jasper Spires Published
-
Ikea and Raw Color deliver a collection of vibrant crafts to cheer up your living space
Ikea and Raw Color present ‘Tesammans’, a collection full of playful designs, vibrant textures and an eye-catching colour palette
By Yoko Choy Published
-
Newly-opened Audo in Tokyo brings Copenhagen aesthetic to Japan
Denmark meets Japan: Audo Tokyo opens with a serene series of scenescapes that offers a sensory immersion in the brand's aesthetics
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
Designing for Ikea: Gio Tirotto on the process of creating an Ikea chair
The first Italian designing for Ikea, Gio Tirotto tells Wallpaper* about the process of creating furniture for the most democratic design company
By Maria Cristina Didero Published
-
In the aftermath of Japan’s Noto earthquake, what’s next for Ishikawa crafts?
Craftspeople from the Ishikawa craft district tell Wallpaper* how the 2024 Noto earthquake affected their community, and what lies ahead
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
Ikea Life at Home Report imagines life in 2030
The latest Ikea Life at Home Report includes imagined scenarios to paint a picture of the Swedish company’s predictions for how we will live in 2030
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
2024 horoscope: design for every star sign
For the Wallpaper* 2024 horoscope, we asked Italian astrologist Lumpa what the year has in store, and what design objects each star sign will love
By Lumpa Published