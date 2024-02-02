Designing for Ikea: Gio Tirotto on the process of creating an Ikea chair

Few endeavours in the world of furniture design are as iconic or impactful as designing for Ikea. With its global reach and democratic design philosophy – making the possibility of home enhancement accessible – the Swedish giant has been shaping not just living spaces but also the way we interact with furniture. Now, in 2024, Ikea has collaborated with Italian designer Gio Tirotto (who is also the first Italian to work with the company) to introduce the ‘Ensholm’ chair, a fusion of functionality, sustainability, and iconic design.

Designing for Ikea: Gio Tirotto

Gio Tirotto sitting on his ‘Ensholm’ chair for Ikea (Image credit: Courtesy Ikea)

Tirotto's perspective on designing for Ikea encapsulates the essence of the project and his ‘Ensholm’ chair offers a sophisticated and practical solution for outdoor environments. He says, ‘Designing a chair for Ikea is certainly one of the most interesting and important challenges for a designer. Ikea is known all over the world for its democratic design approach, in which an object's creation and production prioritise accessibility, ensuring it is attainable to the widest audience while preserving the core design characteristics.’

Named after a small island in eastern Sweden, the ‘Ensholm’ chair blends thoughtful design with functionality. Crafted with painted steel and a unique plastic mesh fabric, the chair offers durability and comfort. Tirotto's emphasis on assembly as a social and educational process underscores Ikea's commitment to its customers. ‘Designing for Ikea, there is a phase that I particularly love, which concerns the relationship between the object and the user – that is the assembly,’ he says. ‘During assembly, users become aware of the design process, increasing their relationship with the object itself.’

(Image credit: Federico Villa, Courtesy Ikea)

The technical prowess of the ‘Ensholm’ chair lies in its structural integrity. The tension between the fabric and the seat/backrest frame creates a supportive yet yielding surface, inviting users to relax without worry. Additionally, the design features an ergonomic handle integrated into the rear legs, allowing for easy mobility without direct contact with the fabric.

Tirotto's commitment to synthesis and functionality is evident in every aspect of the chair. He notes, ‘Every element of the chair is useful; if we eliminated only one of its components, it would fall.’ With only ten Allen screws required for assembly, the chair embodies simplicity and sustainability. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the chair also prioritises environmental consciousness. Every component is fully recyclable, aligning with Ikea's sustainability principles.

(Image credit: Federico Villa, Courtesy Ikea)

The design’s strength, as Tirotto puts it, is ‘its absolute synthesis, the tireless search for subtraction’, and the ‘Ensholm’ chair invites us to reimagine outdoor comfort and sustainability in our living spaces.

The ‘Ensholm’ chair, £27, is now available via ikea.com

(Image credit: Federico Villa, Courtesy Ikea)