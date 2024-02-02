Designing for Ikea: Gio Tirotto on the process of creating an Ikea chair
The first Italian designing for Ikea, Gio Tirotto tells Wallpaper* about the process of creating furniture for the most democratic design company
Few endeavours in the world of furniture design are as iconic or impactful as designing for Ikea. With its global reach and democratic design philosophy – making the possibility of home enhancement accessible – the Swedish giant has been shaping not just living spaces but also the way we interact with furniture. Now, in 2024, Ikea has collaborated with Italian designer Gio Tirotto (who is also the first Italian to work with the company) to introduce the ‘Ensholm’ chair, a fusion of functionality, sustainability, and iconic design.
Designing for Ikea: Gio Tirotto
Tirotto's perspective on designing for Ikea encapsulates the essence of the project and his ‘Ensholm’ chair offers a sophisticated and practical solution for outdoor environments. He says, ‘Designing a chair for Ikea is certainly one of the most interesting and important challenges for a designer. Ikea is known all over the world for its democratic design approach, in which an object's creation and production prioritise accessibility, ensuring it is attainable to the widest audience while preserving the core design characteristics.’
Named after a small island in eastern Sweden, the ‘Ensholm’ chair blends thoughtful design with functionality. Crafted with painted steel and a unique plastic mesh fabric, the chair offers durability and comfort. Tirotto's emphasis on assembly as a social and educational process underscores Ikea's commitment to its customers. ‘Designing for Ikea, there is a phase that I particularly love, which concerns the relationship between the object and the user – that is the assembly,’ he says. ‘During assembly, users become aware of the design process, increasing their relationship with the object itself.’
The technical prowess of the ‘Ensholm’ chair lies in its structural integrity. The tension between the fabric and the seat/backrest frame creates a supportive yet yielding surface, inviting users to relax without worry. Additionally, the design features an ergonomic handle integrated into the rear legs, allowing for easy mobility without direct contact with the fabric.
Tirotto's commitment to synthesis and functionality is evident in every aspect of the chair. He notes, ‘Every element of the chair is useful; if we eliminated only one of its components, it would fall.’ With only ten Allen screws required for assembly, the chair embodies simplicity and sustainability. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the chair also prioritises environmental consciousness. Every component is fully recyclable, aligning with Ikea's sustainability principles.
The design’s strength, as Tirotto puts it, is ‘its absolute synthesis, the tireless search for subtraction’, and the ‘Ensholm’ chair invites us to reimagine outdoor comfort and sustainability in our living spaces.
The ‘Ensholm’ chair, £27, is now available via ikea.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Maria Cristina Didero is an independent design curator, consultant and author, who has contributed to many publications over the years; she is currently Milan editor of Wallpaper* . Didero has consulted for companies such as Vitra, Fritz Hansen, Lexus, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Valextra among others. Based in Milan, she works internationally, curating exhibitions for institutions: some of her most recent projects include Nendo: The Space in Between and The Conversation Show at the Holon Design Museum, Israel; FUN HOUSE by Snarkitecture at National Building Museum, Washington D.C.; SuperDesign a project about Italian radical design, NY; Vegan Design, or the Art of Reduction by Erez Nevi and The Fish and The Crowd by Carlo Massoud, Milan. In April 2022 she curated a Mathieu Lehanneur exhibition at the Triennale in Milan called The Inventory of Life, while in July she debuted a project at the MK&G in Hamburg titled Ask Me if I Believe in the Future, alongside a series of ongoing collaborations. She was appointed 2022 Curatorial Director of Design Miami/. She is currently preparing two projects for Milan Design Week 2023.
-
Disneyland Paris Hotel has reopened its doors – and it was worth the wait
Step into the brand-new Disneyland Paris Hotel, where we discover luxury with a fairytale twist
By Hannah Silver Published
-
The Clerk’s House is a new Shoreditch gallery space with a spooky past
The Clerk’s House in Shoreditch, London, becomes Emalin gallery’s ‘118½’ exhibition space, showcasing contemporary independent works in a historic setting
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Junya Ishigami’s Zaishui Art Museum in China was conceived as a ‘gentle giant’
Japanese architect Junya Ishigami completes Zaishui Art Museum, a kilometre-long building positioned in a manmade lake and aiming to ‘bring the outside landscape in’
By Joanna Kawecki Published
-
Ikea Life at Home Report imagines life in 2030
The latest Ikea Life at Home Report includes imagined scenarios to paint a picture of the Swedish company’s predictions for how we will live in 2030
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
2024 horoscope: design for every star sign
For the Wallpaper* 2024 horoscope, we asked Italian astrologist Lumpa what the year has in store, and what design objects each star sign will love
By Lumpa Published
-
Ikea Dajlien marks the company's home wellness and training equipment debut
During Miami Art Week 2023, Ikea presented the Dajlien collection, comprising 19 new wellness products and marking the Swedish company's training equipment debut
By Maria Sobrino Published
-
Ikea’s Space10: a decade of ground-breaking design ideas
Ikea’s Space10 has announced it will close on 31 August 2023 after ten years of groundbreaking innovations in food, design and more: see our Space10 top ten
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Ikea leaf table: the story of a flat-pack icon that sparked a design revolution
The Ikea leaf table sparked a flat-pack revolution when it launched in 1956: the design is now reimagined in new, colourful interpretations for the company’s 80th anniversary
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Vintage Ikea furniture: shop our edit, from postmodern to midcentury
We’ve curated the best vintage Ikea furniture available to buy now, from Virgil Abloh to Verner Panton
By Rosa Bertoli Last updated
-
Ikea’s Space10 launches ‘Couch in an Envelope’
‘Couch in an Envelope’ is the latest speculative design project by Ikea research lab Space10, in collaboration with designers Panter&Tourron
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Ikea 80th anniversary collection is a colourful treasure trove of great designs
New pieces revealed for the Nytillverkad collection, celebrating Ikea’s 80th anniversary with forward-facing materials and fresh new colours. Discover the new drop of 1970s and 1980s designs
By Emma O'Kelly Last updated