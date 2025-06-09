Ten of the best XXL tote bags, made for carrying more than you’ll ever need

Selected by the Wallpaper* style team, these supersized tote bags and shoppers cater to our carry-everything culture, doubling as reliable travel companions

Man with Giant XXL Tote Bags and Shopper Bags
Taken from the June 2024 issue of Wallpaper*, featuring Prada’s ‘Buckle’ bag
Taken from the June 2024 issue of Wallpaper*, featuring Prada's 'Buckle' bag
In 2019, the micro-sized version of Jacquemus’ ‘Le Chiquito’ bag – so small it could fit into the palm of your hand with proportions less than the size of a credit card – briefly became a viral sensation, dangled from the fingertips of celebrities and influencers, the protagonist of many a street-style photograph. It captured a mood for the miniature which had defined accessories of the late 2010s – a playful riposte to the hefty and unwieldy handbags of a previous generation, with the understanding that all you really needed to carry was your phone.

Half a decade on, the demands of contemporary life have shifted thanks to the pandemic: now, our bags have become vessels for hybrid working, hauling laptops, chargers, papers, gym kits and the various accoutrements of workplace life between office and home (and back again). It’s why the XXL bag has replaced the micro, ushering in a generous new class of oversized shoppers, carry-alls and totes – from Loewe’s ‘Puzzle’ tote and Prada’s ‘Buckle’ bag, to the resurgence of the Hermès Birkin, which was originally designed to cater to the lifestyle of its namesake, actress and singer Jane Birkin, after a chance encounter with Jean-Louis Dumas, the former chairman of Hermès, on flight (as a young mother, she had struggled to find a leather bag large enough for her belongings).

It’s why the XXL tote also doubles as a reliable travel companion – with an easily accessed top opening and spacious interior, it makes navigating trips through airport departures or cross-country train journeys simple (and, for the over-packer, can carry more than you will probably ever need). In time for such escapes, the Wallpaper* style team has collated ten of the best supersized totes and shoppers – from the slouchy and nostalgic to the playfully surreal.

Ten of the best supersized tote bags and shoppers

Puzzle Fold Xl Leather Tote Bag
Loewe
Puzzle Fold XL Leather Tote Bag

Loewe’s ‘Puzzle Tote’ takes inspiration from the origami-like construction of the house’s Puzzle bag, first introduced by former creative director Jonathan Anderson as part of his S/S 2015 menswear collection (to celebrate its 10th anniversary this month, Loewe has reissued a number of archival styles). This XL size makes for a luxurious carry-all, though also folds entirely flat for easy storage.

Women's Large Cabat in Fondant
Bottega Veneta
Large Cabat in Fondant

Bottega Veneta has long been known for intrecciato, a signature leather-weaving technique undertaken in its workshops in Vincenza, northern Italy. The Cabat bag is a demonstration of this superlative craft – an enormous market-style bag from the house’s archive given new life by former creative director Matthieu Blazy during his tenure at the Italian house.

Y Suede Tote Bag
Saint Laurent
Y Suede Tote Bag

This suede iteration of Saint Laurent’s ‘Y’ Tote bag has an air of nostalgia, recalling the bohemian stylings of the 1970s. Supersized and slouchy – Anthony Vaccarrello designed it to be hugged under the arm – it has a spacious interior and smaller zip pockets for more precious belongings.

Large Prada Buckle Leather Bag With Studded Belt
Prada
Large Prada Buckle Leather Bag

First appearing in Prada’s S/S 2024 runway show, the ‘Buckle’ bag takes its name from the belt-like fastening which runs around its top. This large version with studded belt and tough leather hooks was part of the house’s S/S 2025 menswear collection – an ode to youthful freedom and self-expression.

Bel Air Carry All Large Leather Tote
Balenciaga
Bel Air Carry All Large Leather Tote

Taking its name from the Los Angeles neighbourhood, Balenciaga’s ‘Bel Air’ bag is Demna’s twisted take on the classic ladylike handbag – blown up in size and complete with an assemblage of front pockets, turn-lock closures, belts and fastenings. As such, it can be worn in numerous iterations, while supple matte calfskin is designed to soften and age through wear.

Park Xl Leather Tote Bag
The Row
Park Xl Leather Tote Bag

The Row’s Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have long been proponents of the XL bag – nostalgic paparazzi pictures of them wielding enormous versions of the Balenciaga ‘Biker’ bag and Starbucks coffee cups are fashion lore. The ‘Park XL’ is their version of the carry-all, an exercise in simplicity and understatement that gets to the heart of The Row’s quietly seductive appeal.

Le Bambola Leather-Trimmed Basket Bag
Jacquemus
Le Bambola Leather-Trimmed Basket Bag

Long inspired by the Mediterranean ease of the south of France, Simon Porte Jacquemus has proved adept at creating covetable accessories instilled with a mood of insouciant glamour and play. The new ‘Le Bambola’ in leather-trimmed raffia has an air of surrealism in its asymmetric proportions and ‘pierced’ closure, making for an unexpected riff on the beach bag.

Star-Shaped Tote Bag (l)
Salvatore Ferragamo
Large Star-Shaped Tote Bag

British creative director Maximilian Davis has breathed new life into Ferragamo’s accessories, drawn to archival styles discovered in the Italian house’s vast Florentine archive. This roomy tote draws on classic mid-century travel bags, its soft, malleable leather and clever construction giving its recognisable ‘star’ shape.

Ghiera Large Leather-Trimmed Nubuck Tote
Loro Piana
Ghiera Large Leather-Trimmed Nubuck Tote

Introduced in January, Loro Piana’s ‘Ghiera’ bag is a generous shopper in the softly rounded proportions synonymous with the Italian house. Crafted from nubuck leather, the interior is lined with Loro Piana cashmere, while a belt-like exterior fastening can be adjusted for a more compact shape.

Faber One
Tsatsas
Faber One

Collaborations with Sir David Chipperfield and Dieter Rams have made German leather brand Tsatsas a favourite with design-world insiders, a reflection of Esther and Dimitrios Tsatsas’ sleek, architectural sensibilities. Their ‘Faber One’ tote is satisfyingly simple – its appeal coming in its oversized proportions and superlative grained calfskin leather.

Jack Moss
Fashion Features Editor

Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.

