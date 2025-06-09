Ten of the best XXL tote bags, made for carrying more than you’ll ever need
Selected by the Wallpaper* style team, these supersized tote bags and shoppers cater to our carry-everything culture, doubling as reliable travel companions
In 2019, the micro-sized version of Jacquemus’ ‘Le Chiquito’ bag – so small it could fit into the palm of your hand with proportions less than the size of a credit card – briefly became a viral sensation, dangled from the fingertips of celebrities and influencers, the protagonist of many a street-style photograph. It captured a mood for the miniature which had defined accessories of the late 2010s – a playful riposte to the hefty and unwieldy handbags of a previous generation, with the understanding that all you really needed to carry was your phone.
Half a decade on, the demands of contemporary life have shifted thanks to the pandemic: now, our bags have become vessels for hybrid working, hauling laptops, chargers, papers, gym kits and the various accoutrements of workplace life between office and home (and back again). It’s why the XXL bag has replaced the micro, ushering in a generous new class of oversized shoppers, carry-alls and totes – from Loewe’s ‘Puzzle’ tote and Prada’s ‘Buckle’ bag, to the resurgence of the Hermès Birkin, which was originally designed to cater to the lifestyle of its namesake, actress and singer Jane Birkin, after a chance encounter with Jean-Louis Dumas, the former chairman of Hermès, on flight (as a young mother, she had struggled to find a leather bag large enough for her belongings).
It’s why the XXL tote also doubles as a reliable travel companion – with an easily accessed top opening and spacious interior, it makes navigating trips through airport departures or cross-country train journeys simple (and, for the over-packer, can carry more than you will probably ever need). In time for such escapes, the Wallpaper* style team has collated ten of the best supersized totes and shoppers – from the slouchy and nostalgic to the playfully surreal.
Ten of the best supersized tote bags and shoppers
Loewe’s ‘Puzzle Tote’ takes inspiration from the origami-like construction of the house’s Puzzle bag, first introduced by former creative director Jonathan Anderson as part of his S/S 2015 menswear collection (to celebrate its 10th anniversary this month, Loewe has reissued a number of archival styles). This XL size makes for a luxurious carry-all, though also folds entirely flat for easy storage.
Bottega Veneta has long been known for intrecciato, a signature leather-weaving technique undertaken in its workshops in Vincenza, northern Italy. The Cabat bag is a demonstration of this superlative craft – an enormous market-style bag from the house’s archive given new life by former creative director Matthieu Blazy during his tenure at the Italian house.
This suede iteration of Saint Laurent’s ‘Y’ Tote bag has an air of nostalgia, recalling the bohemian stylings of the 1970s. Supersized and slouchy – Anthony Vaccarrello designed it to be hugged under the arm – it has a spacious interior and smaller zip pockets for more precious belongings.
First appearing in Prada’s S/S 2024 runway show, the ‘Buckle’ bag takes its name from the belt-like fastening which runs around its top. This large version with studded belt and tough leather hooks was part of the house’s S/S 2025 menswear collection – an ode to youthful freedom and self-expression.
Taking its name from the Los Angeles neighbourhood, Balenciaga’s ‘Bel Air’ bag is Demna’s twisted take on the classic ladylike handbag – blown up in size and complete with an assemblage of front pockets, turn-lock closures, belts and fastenings. As such, it can be worn in numerous iterations, while supple matte calfskin is designed to soften and age through wear.
The Row’s Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have long been proponents of the XL bag – nostalgic paparazzi pictures of them wielding enormous versions of the Balenciaga ‘Biker’ bag and Starbucks coffee cups are fashion lore. The ‘Park XL’ is their version of the carry-all, an exercise in simplicity and understatement that gets to the heart of The Row’s quietly seductive appeal.
Long inspired by the Mediterranean ease of the south of France, Simon Porte Jacquemus has proved adept at creating covetable accessories instilled with a mood of insouciant glamour and play. The new ‘Le Bambola’ in leather-trimmed raffia has an air of surrealism in its asymmetric proportions and ‘pierced’ closure, making for an unexpected riff on the beach bag.
British creative director Maximilian Davis has breathed new life into Ferragamo’s accessories, drawn to archival styles discovered in the Italian house’s vast Florentine archive. This roomy tote draws on classic mid-century travel bags, its soft, malleable leather and clever construction giving its recognisable ‘star’ shape.
Introduced in January, Loro Piana’s ‘Ghiera’ bag is a generous shopper in the softly rounded proportions synonymous with the Italian house. Crafted from nubuck leather, the interior is lined with Loro Piana cashmere, while a belt-like exterior fastening can be adjusted for a more compact shape.
Collaborations with Sir David Chipperfield and Dieter Rams have made German leather brand Tsatsas a favourite with design-world insiders, a reflection of Esther and Dimitrios Tsatsas’ sleek, architectural sensibilities. Their ‘Faber One’ tote is satisfyingly simple – its appeal coming in its oversized proportions and superlative grained calfskin leather.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
Community spirit, history and resilience: inside this year's Liverpool Biennale
2025's Liverpool Biennale takes the foundations of the city as its theme
-
Inside the brilliant and short career of Paul Thek: 'The goal was to live a creative existence as a maker – and he lived in a saint-like fashion'
Paul Thek's paintings are now viewable at Thomas Dane Gallery in London, in an exhibition curated by Kenny Schacter and Jonathan Anderson.
-
What is Aufguss? Part sauna, part panto, why this group ritual is good for you
Our resident sauna authority Emma O'Kelly tries ‘Show Aufguss’, an extreme take on the trending wellness ritual that's designed to encourage a health-boosting collective high
-
Inside Loewe’s high-shine pop-up at Harrods, marking ten colourful years of the Puzzle bag
Loewe’s best-known handbag celebrates turning ten with a jewel box-like pop-up and eclectic array of reissues at London’s Harrods (plus, a spotted Loewe coffee van)
-
Splash out! This summer’s must-have accessories take us to the beach
Summer’s mood of escapism infuses Wallpaper’s pick of the season’s best accessories for men and women, from micro bags to wraparound sunglasses
-
Pierpaolo Piccioli is heading to Balenciaga as creative director
Former Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli will replace Demna, who is heading to Gucci
-
These Loro Piana sunglasses are inspired by the house’s superlative garments
Continuing the house’s continent-crossing journey to find the very best materials – from Mongolia to New Zealand – Loro Piana’s new sunglasses collection takes it to Japan, where the first titanium frames were made in the 1980s
-
The best spring perfumes of 2025, according to Wallpaper*
The best spring perfumes of 2025 include light and airy blossoming florals, notes of ripening fruit, and fresh green accords by the likes of Réservation, Perfumer H, Louis Vuitton
-
The best beauty products of the month, from a ‘revolutionary’ Dyson hairdryer to zingy Hermès nail polish
The best beauty products of the month, selected by Wallpaper*, include Dyson’s life-changing new hairdryer, zingy springtime nail polish by Hermès and skin barrier saviours by the likes of Dr Barbara Sturm
-
Ten low-pro sneakers that capture footwear’s new streamlined mood
Super-flat soles, narrowed silhouettes: the low-profile sneaker is this season’s defining footwear style. Here, the Wallpaper* style team selects its favourites
-
The best fashion moments at Milan Design Week 2025
Scarlett Conlon discovers the finest fashion moments at Salone del Mobile and Milan Design Week 2025, from Loewe’s artist-designed teapots to The Row’s first home collection