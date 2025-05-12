These Loro Piana sunglasses are inspired by the house’s superlative garments
Continuing the house’s continent-crossing journey to find the very best materials – from Mongolia to New Zealand – Loro Piana’s new sunglasses collection takes it to Japan, where the first titanium frames were made in the 1980s
Loro Piana has long travelled the globe for the fibres which make up its superlative garments: vicuña from the heights of the Andes, cashmere from the plains of Mongolia, and merino wool from the lush green pastures of New Zealand.
A new sunglasses collection from the Italian fashion house looks to similarly distant shores, utilising Japan’s longtime expertise in eyewear – the world’s first titanium frames were made in Sabae, Fukai Prefecture in 1982 – to construct the limited-run opticals, which the house says are defined by a mood of ‘savoir-vivre’.
In the frame: Loro Piana’s made in Japan sunglasses collection
Drawing on the names of classic Loro Piana garments, from the André (the house’s classic linen shirt) to the Traveller (its perennial utility overjacket), the styles riff on enduring eyewear silhouettes – a reflection of the house’s particular brand of restrained elegance.
Though it is the emphasis on craft that elevates the sunglasses into the Loro Piana canon: the various lenses are crafted from optical glass refined with platinum for clarity and infused with ‘rare earth minerals’ for the distinctive hues (other lenses feature gradient finishes or are water repellent).
Frames, meanwhile, blend acetate and titanium – a nod to the sunglasses’ Japanese roots – and are finished with an engraved wire core, reminiscent of the house’s signature herringbone motif. At Loro Piana, everything returns to material – a continuing, continent-crossing journey to find the very best.
A version of this article appears in the June 2025 Travel Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.
Loro Piana sunglasses are available at loropiana.com.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
How to build a home wine cellar
Our resident drinks writer takes us through his own experiences on building the dream wine cellar at home including his favourite wines to stock up on now
-
How was Carlo Ratti’s ‘Intelligens’? Wallpaper* editors discuss the 19th Venice Biennale
Having visited ‘Intelligens’, the 19th Venice Biennale's main show by curator Carlo Ratti, the Wallpaper* editors discuss what they saw at the world's biggest global architecture festival
-
Remembering Koyo Kouoh, the Cameroonian curator due to lead the 2026 Venice Biennale
Kouoh, who died this week aged 57, was passionate about the furtherance of African art and artists, and also contributed to international shows, being named the first African woman to curate the Venice Biennale
-
The best fashion moments at Milan Design Week 2025
Scarlett Conlon discovers the finest fashion moments at Salone del Mobile and Milan Design Week 2025, from Loewe’s artist-designed teapots to The Row’s first home collection
-
Inside Loro Piana’s extraordinary first exhibition in Shanghai, celebrating a century of craft
Scarlett Conlon travels to Shanghai to explore ‘If You Know, You Know: Loro Piana’s Quest for Excellence’, a showstopping new exhibition from the Italian fashion house curated by Judith Clark, spanning clothing, heirloom fabric, art and local craft
-
Cut and paste: how to wear the S/S 2025 menswear collections
Layered-up and collaged looks capture the eclectic mood of the S/S 2025 menswear collections, giving you a blueprint of how to dress for the season ahead
-
The world’s best denim brands, according to Wallpaper*
From heritage brands to luxury names and independent innovators, our comprehensive guide to the world’s best denim brands helps you find the perfect pair of jeans
-
Has Loro Piana made the world’s most luxurious denim?
Loro Piana’s ‘Denim Silk’ is crafted from a mix of denim and silk in a collaboration between artisans in Italy and Japan, taking a day to produce just 50 metres