These Loro Piana sunglasses are inspired by the house’s superlative garments

Continuing the house’s continent-crossing journey to find the very best materials – from Mongolia to New Zealand – Loro Piana’s new sunglasses collection takes it to Japan, where the first titanium frames were made in the 1980s

Loro Piana Sunglasses
Acetate sunglasses, including André and Roadster, £765 each, by Loro Piana (available loropiana.com), as featured in the June 2025 Travel Issue of Wallpaper*
(Image credit: Photography Neil Godwin, ar direction Sophie Gladstone)
By
published
in Features

Loro Piana has long travelled the globe for the fibres which make up its superlative garments: vicuña from the heights of the Andes, cashmere from the plains of Mongolia, and merino wool from the lush green pastures of New Zealand.

A new sunglasses collection from the Italian fashion house looks to similarly distant shores, utilising Japan’s longtime expertise in eyewear – the world’s first titanium frames were made in Sabae, Fukai Prefecture in 1982 – to construct the limited-run opticals, which the house says are defined by a mood of ‘savoir-vivre’.

In the frame: Loro Piana’s made in Japan sunglasses collection

Loro Piana Sunglasses

The process of gold-coating elements of the eywear collction

(Image credit: Loro Piana)

Drawing on the names of classic Loro Piana garments, from the André (the house’s classic linen shirt) to the Traveller (its perennial utility overjacket), the styles riff on enduring eyewear silhouettes – a reflection of the house’s particular brand of restrained elegance.

Though it is the emphasis on craft that elevates the sunglasses into the Loro Piana canon: the various lenses are crafted from optical glass refined with platinum for clarity and infused with ‘rare earth minerals’ for the distinctive hues (other lenses feature gradient finishes or are water repellent).

Frames, meanwhile, blend acetate and titanium – a nod to the sunglasses’ Japanese roots – and are finished with an engraved wire core, reminiscent of the house’s signature herringbone motif. At Loro Piana, everything returns to material – a continuing, continent-crossing journey to find the very best.

A version of this article appears in the June 2025 Travel Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.

Loro Piana sunglasses are available at loropiana.com.

Loro Piana Sunglasses

The frame cutting process, which, like the rest of the manufacturing, takes place in Japan

(Image credit: Loro Piana)
Jack Moss
Fashion Features Editor

Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸