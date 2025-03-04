Cut and paste: how to wear the S/S 2025 menswear collections

Layered-up and collaged looks capture the eclectic mood of the S/S 2025 menswear collections, giving you a blueprint of how to dress for the season ahead

Cardigan, £1,100 (enquire at prada.com); jumper (knotted to cardigan), £1,020 (enquire at prada.com); shirt, £910 (available prada.com); trousers, £3,050 (available prada.com); trousers (worn underneath), £1,290 (available prada.com), all by Prada
(Image credit: Photography by Luca Strano, fashion Nicola Neri)
As seen in the March Style Issue of Wallpaper*, photographer Luca Strano and stylist Nicola Neri capture the mood of undone elegance that ran through the S/S 2025 menswear collections with a series of collaged and layered-up looks – a proposition for translating the runway into the everyday.

Titled ‘Cut and Paste’, the photo series offers lessons in embracing fashion’s new mood of eclecticism – a throughline of the S/S 2025 season – whether doubling up on jersey vests or shirts for a subversive twist on basics, leaving buttons undone to expose slices of skin, or tying-up the arms of a sweater for playful new proportions.

Jacket, £2,490 (enquire at burberry.com); polo shirt (tucked into trousers, ), £450 (available burberry.com); trousers, £1,190 (available burberry.com); sneakers, £620 (available burberry.com), all by Burberry

(Image credit: Photography by Luca Strano, fashion Nicola Neri)

Other garments come with layering built in, whether the trim of lace that emerges from beneath an otherwise quotidien grey sweater from JW Anderson, or a trompe l’oeil belt on a pair of Prada trousers (co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons describe their S/S 2025 collection as one where nothing is quite what it seems).

Elsewhere, a diaphonous sheer top by Dries Van Noten is worn over an Hermès blazer – a satisfyingly strange take on eveningwear – while T-shirts and jackets hang from the waistband of trousers to surreal effect. Meanwhile accessories – from colourful lace masks to colourful nylon sneakers and metal brooches – contribute to the season’s uninhibited mood.

Explore the looks below.

Menswear S/S 2025 Looks Trends Undone Elegance Layering

Jumper, £595, by JW Anderson (available jwanderson.com). Shorts, £700; T-shirt (tucked into trousers), £790, both by Loro Piana (enquire at loropiana.com). Trousers, price on request, by Derrick. Scarf (tucked into trousers), £450, by Begg x Co (enquire at beggxco.com). Mask, £140, by Undercover (enquire at undercoverism.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Luca Strano, fashion Nicola Neri)

Menswear S/S 2025 Looks Trends Undone Elegance Layering

Shirts; top, all price on request; shorts, £310 (available harrods.com), all by Wooyoungmi. Sneakers, £720, by Prada (available mytheresa.com). Socks, £30, by Pantherella (available pantherella.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Luca Strano, fashion Nicola Neri)

Menswear S/S 2025 Looks Trends Undone Elegance Layering

Jumper; trousers, both price on request, by Zegna (enquire zegna.com/). Belt, £820, by Hermès (enquire at hermes.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Luca Strano, fashion Nicola Neri)

Menswear S/S 2025 Looks Trends Undone Elegance Layering

Blazer, £2,250; waistcoat, £790; shirt, £1,150; trackpants, £830; trousers (worn underneath), £990; T-shirt (tucked into trousers), £440, all by Celine Homme (enquire at celine.com). Brooch, £425, by Georg Jensen (available georgjensen.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Luca Strano, fashion Nicola Neri)

Menswear S/S 2025 Looks Trends Undone Elegance Layering

Vest, £1,360; shorts, £785, both by Ferragamo (enquire at ferragamo.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Luca Strano, fashion Nicola Neri)

Menswear S/S 2025 Looks Trends Undone Elegance Layering

Blazer, £1,350, by Dries Van Noten (available selfridges.com). Coat, £1,250; shirt, £395; trousers, £575, all by Margaret Howell (enquire at margarethowell.co.uk). Coat (worn underneath), price on request, by Jonathan James William. Shirt (worn underneath), £2,160, by Undercover (enquire at undercoverism.com). Top (draped across chest), £945, by Samuel Slattery (enquire at samuelslattery.com). Shoes, £820, by Loewe (enquire at loewe.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Luca Strano, fashion Nicola Neri)

Menswear S/S 2025 Looks Trends Undone Elegance Layering

Top; headpiece, both price on request, by Loewe (enquire at loewe.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Luca Strano, fashion Nicola Neri)

Menswear S/S 2025 Looks Trends Undone Elegance Layering

Top, £420 (available driesvannoten.com); shirt, £560 (available driesvannoten.com), both by Dries Van Noten. Blazer, £3,200, by Hermès (enquire at hermes.com). Trousers, £310, by Herno Laminar (available herno.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Luca Strano, fashion Nicola Neri)

Menswear S/S 2025 Looks Trends Undone Elegance Layering

Vests, both price on request; trousers, £1,300; trousers (worn underneath), price on request, all by Dior (enquire at dior.com). Boots, £715, by Dries Van Noten (available from driesvannoten.com). Mask, £140, by Undercover (enquire at undercoverism.com). Cuff, £495, by CC-Steding x Cecile Tulkens (cc-steding.com).

(Image credit: Photography by Luca Strano, fashion Nicola Neri)

Model: Owen Ruppersburg at Milk Management. Casting: Svea Casting. Set design: Harry Stayt. Grooming: Lachlan Mackie. Photography assistants: Elliott Gunn, Luca Viopelle. Fashion assistant: Sophie Bell. Set design assistant: Marko Ilic. Production assistant: Archie Thomson.

A version of this article appears in the March 2025 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on international newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.

