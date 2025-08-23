Javier's, a new cathedral-inspired restaurant in downtown LA, offers a divine take on Mexican cuisine
At the restaurant's newest location, discovery lies around every corner – and on every plate
With nods to a futuristic place of worship, the latest rendition of Javier’s – a popular upscale Mexican restaurant with other locations along the West Coast, including Cabo Azul Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico – is situated in a lively, action-packed grid in downtown Los Angeles, directly across the street from the Crypto Arena and just around the corner from the Moxy Hotel.
Wallpaper* dines at Javier’s DTLA
The mood: part supper club, part sanctuary
The sprawling, open-air space offers layers of discovery around every corner. Architect and designer Gulla Jónsdóttir – who also designed the Cabo location and the Sandbourne Hotel in Santa Monica – drew inspiration from historic Mexican churches, reinterpreted through a modern lens, and infused with a post-pandemic yearning for freedom, lightness and joy. Hand-trowelled plaster, natural stone, aged metals, and soft, sun-washed tones give the space an atmosphere of ease and optimism.
At the entrance, a soaring wood cathedral arch frames the bar, set opposite whimsical white leather barstools that resemble organ keys. Just beyond, clusters of plant-shrouded banquettes offer group seating for full meals on sleek white leather tabletops. For something a little quieter, the ‘altar’ area at the rear features dimly lit sectional seating, private dining rooms with long communal tables, and an intimate back bar. Even the sculpture by Scott Brown at the end of the illuminated, arched white hallway to the bathrooms is a thoughtful detail.
The food: holy surf and turf
The menu draws inspiration from various regions of Mexico, featuring recipes shared by the cooking staff and their families. To begin, an extensive selection of tequilas and mezcals (among the best in the city) starts with the house-brand Cristalino Añejo Margarita with Cointreau. Sustainably-sourced seafood from Santa Monica Seafood and the Baja coast features heavily on the menu, including a trio of fresh crudo (ahi tuna, octopus, and shrimp) and a standout array of enchiladas, such as Dungeness crab or Maine lobster.
The restaurant is also quietly renowned for its exceptional steaks, including an exclusive centre-cut prime Angus beef from Omaha, Nebraska, corn-fed and aged, making it well worth adding a ‘surf and turf’ element to your meal. Classic desserts range from churros to tres leches cake, but the tangy guava fruit cheesecake topped with whipped cream steals the show.
Javier’s DTLA is located at 1200 Figueroa St, Unit C, Los Angeles, CA 90015, United States.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Carole Dixon is a prolific lifestyle writer-editor currently based in Los Angeles. As a Wallpaper* contributor since 2004, she covers travel, architecture, art, fashion, food, design, beauty, and culture for the magazine and online, and was formerly the LA City editor for the Wallpaper* City Guides to Los Angeles.
-
We'd happily move into this super-stylish New York architecture office
Michael K Chen’s newly expanded Midtown workspace is a calling card for his intuitive style and inclusive approach
-
The Macbeth, an icon of indie sleaze, goes from grotty to gastro
An East End legend meets Portuguese small plates in Jamie Allan’s ambitious revival of a beloved Hackney watering hole
-
Around the world in brutalist interiors – take a tour with this new book
'Brutalist Interiors' is a new book exploring the genre's most spectacular spaces; we speak to its editor Derek Lamberton, and ask for his top-three must-sees
-
Why everyone in LA is talking about Café Tondo
Helmed by chef Valeria Velásquez and designed by Aunt Studio, this new spot delivers Latin American buzz all day long
-
Size doesn’t matter at Now Now, a micro-hotel for solo travellers in New York
Can you pack style into 32 square feet? We find out
-
At this LA dining hotspot, go Spanish or Japanese as you please
A dual-concept dining destination designed by the Rockwell Group brings Mediterranean warmth and Japanese precision to Century City
-
The Benjamin’s chic new upstairs bar is Hollywood’s hottest hideaway
At Bar Benjamin, speakeasy mystique meets elevated snacks, cocktails and views
-
More is more at Bar Issi, a maximalist new dining destination in Palm Springs
Fettle studio fuses eco-conscious materials with bold design gestures in this playful space inside the new Thompson Hotel
-
Do luxury hotels need a farmer-in-residence?
From Ibiza to Indonesia, hospitality brands are cultivating a new travel experience, where wellness begins in the soil and ends at the table
-
A local’s guide to Atlanta
Drawn by the city’s diversity and queer community, life coach and writer Cator Sparks returned to Atlanta after 25 years away. He shares his favourite haunts
-
Philadelphia’s ‘Grande Dame’ reopens with a dazzling French twist
The Bellevue Hotel has been restored to its former glory through a stylish renovation by design studio Ward + Gray