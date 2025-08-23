With nods to a futuristic place of worship, the latest rendition of Javier’s – a popular upscale Mexican restaurant with other locations along the West Coast, including Cabo Azul Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico – is situated in a lively, action-packed grid in downtown Los Angeles, directly across the street from the Crypto Arena and just around the corner from the Moxy Hotel.

Wallpaper* dines at Javier’s DTLA

The mood: part supper club, part sanctuary

(Image credit: Photography by Art Gray)

The sprawling, open-air space offers layers of discovery around every corner. Architect and designer Gulla Jónsdóttir – who also designed the Cabo location and the Sandbourne Hotel in Santa Monica – drew inspiration from historic Mexican churches, reinterpreted through a modern lens, and infused with a post-pandemic yearning for freedom, lightness and joy. Hand-trowelled plaster, natural stone, aged metals, and soft, sun-washed tones give the space an atmosphere of ease and optimism.

(Image credit: Photography by Art Gray)

(Image credit: Photography by Art Gray)

At the entrance, a soaring wood cathedral arch frames the bar, set opposite whimsical white leather barstools that resemble organ keys. Just beyond, clusters of plant-shrouded banquettes offer group seating for full meals on sleek white leather tabletops. For something a little quieter, the ‘altar’ area at the rear features dimly lit sectional seating, private dining rooms with long communal tables, and an intimate back bar. Even the sculpture by Scott Brown at the end of the illuminated, arched white hallway to the bathrooms is a thoughtful detail.

(Image credit: Photography by Art Gray)

The food: holy surf and turf

(Image credit: Courtesy of Javier’s DTLA)

The menu draws inspiration from various regions of Mexico, featuring recipes shared by the cooking staff and their families. To begin, an extensive selection of tequilas and mezcals (among the best in the city) starts with the house-brand Cristalino Añejo Margarita with Cointreau. Sustainably-sourced seafood from Santa Monica Seafood and the Baja coast features heavily on the menu, including a trio of fresh crudo (ahi tuna, octopus, and shrimp) and a standout array of enchiladas, such as Dungeness crab or Maine lobster.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Javier’s DTLA)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Javier’s DTLA)

The restaurant is also quietly renowned for its exceptional steaks, including an exclusive centre-cut prime Angus beef from Omaha, Nebraska, corn-fed and aged, making it well worth adding a ‘surf and turf’ element to your meal. Classic desserts range from churros to tres leches cake, but the tangy guava fruit cheesecake topped with whipped cream steals the show.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Javier’s DTLA)

Javier’s DTLA is located at 1200 Figueroa St, Unit C, Los Angeles, CA 90015, United States.