Sandbourne Santa Monica heralds a ceramic oasis by the sea
Check into Sandbourne Santa Monica, a new hotel concept moments away from the city’s fabled pier and Venice Beach
Adding an artistic allure to a Southern California break for surfing and fun in the sun, the bohemian-chic new beachfront hotel Sandbourne Santa Monica offers an artist residency programme and a chance for guests to explore their creativity. The 175-room escape, housed in a white minimalist structure along iconic palm tree-lined Ocean Avenue, was designed by acclaimed Icelandic architect Gulla Jónsdóttir (also behind Kimpton La Peer in West Hollywood.)
Sandbourne Santa Monica
While Santa Monica is a beachside town in Los Angeles, it is also an urban city. Jónsdóttir and her team used this juxtaposition to their advantage. ‘The result is a unique experience seamlessly blending the allure of a beach resort with the vibrancy of a bustling city,’ she says. ‘It delves into the hotel’s profound connection with its surroundings, weaving together elements of culture, history, and environment.’ The focal point of the design philosophy hits you the moment you walk past the entryway, with bronze incense holders that waft the signature sandalwood-floral scent to the double-height lobby, with white concrete sculptural columns that merge the structural integrity with the artful aesthetic.
The blend of natural textures, terracotta earth tones, and indoor and outdoor spots to chill continue with a mix of furniture sourced from Lulu and Georgia, Tidelli, Janus et Cie, and Kettal. The mural behind the front desk by artist Guerin Swing was crafted from Santa Monica Fire Department hoses to shine a spotlight on upcycling and repurposing the water flow through the Santa Monica basin.
Off the lobby, the hotel gallery space features work by artists Sabine Blanchard and Patrick Montagnac, sourced from Paris-based Louis Dimension Gallery. The artist-in-residence ceramics programme starts with Patrick Johnston, who can be found throwing pottery on the wheel in the lobby several days a week, with his finished creations on display around the hotel.
Guests will also have the chance to try their hand at creating memories through weekly pottery classes by the pool that will focus on smaller pieces, such as tiles and incense holders using air-dry clay.
For dining, the signature restaurant Marelle by Santa Monica native chef Raphael Lunetta translates to ‘star of the sea.’ Try hamachi crudo in jalapeño kefir lime ponzu or California sea bass grilled in banana leaves. The airy restaurant holds sand-finished plaster sculptures resembling tree trunks and white ceramic pendant lamps designed by Gullainc in a collaboration with L’Aviva Home, handmade with local clay in Oaxaca, Mexico, which add a glow to the pink-toned chukum-coated walls.
Brutalist sculptural windows frame the ocean views on the way to the guest rooms with a calming, sand-coloured pallette and bespoke wool and silk olive-toned rugs by Atelier Gulla. When you step outside, lounge in one of the poolside cabanas or visit the onsite dog park and outdoor fitness centre.
Sandbourne Santa Monica is located at 1740 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, marriott.com
Carole Dixon is a prolific lifestyle writer-editor currently based in Los Angeles. As a Wallpaper* contributor since 2004, she covers travel, architecture, art, fashion, food, design, beauty, and culture for the magazine and online, and was formerly the LA City editor for the Wallpaper* City Guides to Los Angeles.
