When Ben Shenassafar from LA streetwear brand The Hundreds and industry veteran Jared Meisler (The Roger Room and Bar Lubitsch), along with culinary consulting guru Kate Burr, opened The Benjamin in Hollywood last year, it immediately became one of the hardest tables to book. When they decided to expand, there was only one place to go: upstairs to the old bar space.

Wallpaper* dines at Bar Benjamin, Los Angeles

The mood: date-night speakeasy with great music

The entrance to the sibling annexe is around the corner from the main restaurant, under a red neon ‘bar’ sign, and up two flights of stairs (or via an elevator from The Benjamin). Behind a heavily cloaked curtain, a 14-seat wood-panelled bar emerges, flanked by vintage-inspired Maxville speakers for the sound system, and high-back mohair banquettes and high-top tables. Designed by Meisler, the room also features an ornate wood-panelled ceiling and Dolce & Gabbana black and white tiger-striped wallpaper in the bathroom. Other features that make this an excellent spot to start or end your evening include a wraparound balcony with views of the twinkling lights from the Hollywood Hills and Melrose Avenue below.

The food: bar bites become a full meal

Executive chef Hannah Martin-Duarte handles the menu for both venues, and what appear at first to be typical bar snacks hold surprisingly elevated twists. If you are imbibing, start with an almond trio inspired by the team’s favourite flavours of cool ranch, salt and vinegar, and sweet heat. Martini fans should love the selection, with ‘Ben’s Martini’ a stiff concoction made with Monkey 47 Gin and lemon oil – you will want to order more of the Kennebec triple-fried chips that accompany the drink, possibly with the caviar service. Steak tartare is hand-cut petite fillet with Calabrian chilli, and bagel chips made exclusively for Bar Benjamín by Mustard’s Bagels that also include a caviar option.

Other surprise bites include the fried pickle dip and crudités with prime farmers’ market vegetables, including asparagus and rainbow carrots, for dipping into whipped ranch, pickles, and crispy breadcrumbs – the most addictive dish on the menu. The shrimp roll topped with smoked salmon roe is also popular, and The Benjamin’s devilled eggs with crispy capers are a carryover hit from downstairs. For a sweet tooth, try the in-season Harry’s Berries strawberries and fluffy house-whipped cream, paired with a rare Oaxacan mango brandy or a German fig liqueur.

Bar Benjamin is located at 7174 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, United States.