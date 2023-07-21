Two Los Angeles hotels by Yabu Pushelberg honour multiple LA identities under one roof
Los Angeles hotels Moxy and AC Hotel by Yabu Pushelberg tell distinct design stories about the South Californian city
When Yabu Pushelberg was tapped to lead the design of Marriott's new pair of Los Angeles hotels Moxy and AC Hotel, the studio faced the feat of balancing two distinct design identities under one roof. Never ones to shy away from a challenge, founders George Yabu and Glenn Pushelberg explain, 'it was a unique opportunity to create two parallel ways of seeing Los Angeles in style and spirit'.
Los Angeles hotels: Moxy Downtown Los Angeles
For Moxy’s LA debut, the brand’s unmistakably playful style is brought together with Yabu Pushelberg’s interpretation of the ‘adventurous spirit of California’, culminating in a ‘desert nomad’-inspired design. Taking cues from 1969 cult classic Easy Rider, the hotel design nods to countercultures, motorcycle communities and the ‘gritty romance of the open road’.
The lobby lounge welcomes guests into an expansive space, featuring neutral rammed-earth walls contrasted with reflective mirrored columns, intended to evoke a desert mirage experience. The custom-made carpet by Yabu Pushelberg features snake motifs that slink between motorcycle-leather seating, tracing an imaginary journey through the Californian desert, while signature coffee tables emulate desert driftwood.
Bar Moxy draws inspiration from a roadside gas station, featuring bold, geometric shapes with sharp colour contrasts, while guest rooms transition to restful, softer tones and textures, using copper lights to mimic desert glows.
AC Hotel Downtown Los Angeles
For LA’s newest AC Hotel, excellence in hospitality is combined with Yabu Pushelberg’s take on the 'artistic soul of Los Angeles', leading to a design inspired by an artist's home. Paying homage to the brand’s Spanish roots and the Hispanic heritage of South California, interiors are intended to take guests on a journey through Spanish architecture, and hacienda aesthetics and materiality.
The Satellite Lobby is designed as the foyer of an artist’s home. Bespoke, handcrafted arts bring a deeply artisanal sensitivity, with attention being drawn to customary sculptural wooden totems made with Dennis Lin. Woodwork motifs continue in the Library Lounge, which also features cosy, rounded L-shaped sofas.
The Lobby Sky Bar and Terrace on the 34th floor boasts 360-degree views of Los Angeles, offering a garden-like retreat. Guest rooms are simple yet carefully considered, with floor-to-ceiling oak, and a design intended to bring, the architects explain, 'feelings of modern ease and relaxation'.
In bringing to life two distinct yet cohesive designs that celebrate the multiplicity of the city’s essence, Yabu Pushelberg has made good on its intention to 'capture this spirit and infuse these moments throughout the design language of both hotels'.
Book now: Moxy Downtown Los Angeles and AC Hotel Los Angeles
Nana Ama Owusu-Ansah is a writer and photographer from London. She first wrote for Wallpaper* in 2021, in a series on the new vanguard of African designers practising in Africa and its diaspora. She is drawn to projects centring on decolonial approaches to art, architecture, as well as community and sustainability. Nana Ama read Economics and Spanish at University of St Andrews, and, as an avid linguist, is passionate about using accessible language to invite new audiences to engage in design discourse.
