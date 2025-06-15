This surreal new seafood restaurant in LA is the stuff of mermaid's dreams
At Cento Raw Bar, delectable fare is complemented by playful, oceanic interiors by Brandon Miradi
Michelin-recognised Cento Pasta Bar has been one of the hardest tables to book in LA's West Adams neighbourhood for several years. Fortunately for Angelenos looking for more, Cento Raw Bar has opened right next door, making it possible to enjoy two completely different dining experiences in one night, both crafted by chef and co-owner Avner Levi.
Wallpaper* dines at Cento Raw Bar, Los Angeles
The mood: a surreal white cave in Greece
Designer Brandon Miradi, whose talents have been seen at Somni, Vespertine and the Frieze Art Fair, created an environment featuring heavily-plastered walls and ceilings with an undulating brush stroke pattern. It's a simple yet surreal move that evokes the foam of a wave after it crashes to shore.
The wave theme continues in the minimal metal barstools that surround a central bar; a softly-curved ceiling; and even the plates. Custom light fixtures were handmade in Ukraine by ClayP, using plant fibres, marble dust and clay.
The food: top-notch seafood bounty
Every diner can be seen with either a two- or three-level scallop-shaped seafood tower (also designed by Miradi), overflowing with oysters, jumbo shrimp and very large lobster and crab claws. If your'e craving something more filling, be sure to get an order of the rich uni pasta topped with crab, or the lobster melt. If your'e feeling fancy, ask for the caviar slider.
Everything is plated on colourful dishes, and a range of fruity cocktails (including a sensational piña colada) come in tropical colours. For dessert, the mosaic cheesecake is truly an art piece interlaced with small blocks of colourful jelly, while the chocolate cake is a nostalgic nod to a Hostess childhood favourite treat.
Cento Raw Bar is located at 4919 W Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016, United States.
Carole Dixon is a prolific lifestyle writer-editor currently based in Los Angeles. As a Wallpaper* contributor since 2004, she covers travel, architecture, art, fashion, food, design, beauty, and culture for the magazine and online, and was formerly the LA City editor for the Wallpaper* City Guides to Los Angeles.
