Ikea is launching a meatball plate – and its the perfect blend of form and function
The humourous new home accessory is part of designer Gustaf Westman’s upcoming collab with the Swedish flatpack giant
People go to Ikea for two reasons: its functional, affordable home goods and its Swedish meatballs. This week, the flatpack furniture juggernaut has united both with a special new plate devoted to – you guessed it – meatballs.
The porcelain serving plate offers a sneak peek into Ikea’s upcoming collaboration with Swedish designer Gustaf Westman, whose playful designs (he's also designed a hot dog tray) have attracted a swarm of loyal fans.
‘I love designing objects for a specific function,' says Westman. 'The design is simple, lining up the meatballs so each one is visible, like they’re sitting on little thrones. And while it was created with meatballs in mind, it works just as well for many other dishes.'
Since their launch in 1985, meatballs have become an integral part of the Ikea experience. In fact, according to the company, it sells some 1 billion of the round morsels annually. Traditional Swedish meatballs, or köttbullar, are a Scandinavian staple, often served alongside mashed potatoes and lingonberry jam.
While Westman's plate is an ode to the meatball, it can, of course, accommodate spherical snacks of your choice, from olives to grapes to sweets.
The best part of the product lies in the humorous instruction manual, making sure meatballs are consumed correctly and in the step-by-step Ikea way.
The plate is the first piece to be revealed from Westman's upcoming capsule, which will also include tableware and home objects – a cinnamon bun-inspired chair, perhaps?
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Gustaf Wetsman x Ikea collection is available 9 September ikea.com
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
-
In the foothills of the Bavarian Alps, Chiemgauhof Lakeside Retreat elevates cabin-style charm
Architect Matteo Thun gives a masterclass in clean lines and traditional craftsmanship with this stylish German retreat in harmony with its surroundings
-
Richard Prince recontextualises archival advertisements in Texas
The artist unites his ‘Posters’ – based on ads for everything from cat pictures to nudes – at Hetzler, Marfa
-
Pierre-Yves Rochon celebrates ‘the great tradition of Italian design’ in Four Seasons Hotel Milano refresh
The sophisticated hotel’s 118 rooms and suites have been redesigned by the acclaimed designer and long-time collaborator of the brand
-
A first look inside the new Oxford Street Ikea. Spoiler: blue bags and meatballs are included
The new Oxford Street Ikea opens tomorrow (1 May), giving Londoners access to the Swedish furniture brand right in the heart of the city
-
Ikea’s new Stockholm collection is a venture into affordable luxury
At Milan Design Week, we meet with Ikea designer Paulin Machado to hear about the inspiration behind the new collection and to discuss the future of design in a disconnected world
-
Ikea’s most popular archival furniture is relaunched, a fresh take on vintage designs
Ikea is about to release its sixth and final drop of the Nytillverkad collection – hero pieces from the brand’s archive that have received a contemporary update
-
Year in review: top 10 design stories of 2024
Wallpaper* magazine's 10 most-read design stories of 2024 whisk us from fun Ikea pieces to the man who designed the Paris Olympics, and 50 years of the Rubik's Cube
-
Rescue dogs and cats model Ikea's latest pet collection
Ikea Utsådd pet collection features cats and dogs essentials, modelled in their latest catalogue by rescue pets from the Woodgreen Pets Charity
-
Ikea meets Japan in this new pattern-filled collection
New Ikea Sötrönn collection by Japanese artist Hiroko Takahashi brings Japan and Scandinavia together in a pattern-filled, joyful range for the home
-
Ikea introduces its first gaming furniture collection
Brännboll is the first Ikea gaming furniture collection, unveiled during Milan Design Week 2024 and designed to swiftly transform a domestic space into a gamer’s paradise
-
Ikea and Raw Color deliver a collection of vibrant crafts to cheer up your living space
Ikea and Raw Color present ‘Tesammans’, a collection full of playful designs, vibrant textures and an eye-catching colour palette