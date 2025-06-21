Caribbean cool meets mid-century glamour at this new LA hotspot
From golden mirrored chambers to jerk-spiced tomahawk steaks, Lucia reimagines Afro-Caribbean dining and design
A stylish Afro-Caribbean dining destination has landed in Los Angeles's Fairfax District. The eatery, called Lucia, is the project of hospitality entrepreneur Sam Jordan, who previously worked on LA's Issima restaurant and Oakland's Kissel Uptown hotel. With Lucia, a labour of love that took three years to develop, Jordan is shining a glamorous spotlight on an under-represented cuisine.
Wallpaper* dines at Lucia, Los Angeles
The mood: a modern Caribbean daydream
Alexis Readinger of LA-based hospitality design firm Preen, Inc. imbued Lucia with a seductive Caribbean atmosphere. The vibes start at the front door, which features a snake-shaped handle, and continue into a golden mirrored chamber. You’ll be tempted to linger over a round of okra martinis at the central white terrazzo bar, which is framed by three towering verdigris palms by local multi-media artist Guerin Swing, or nestle into the shell-like domes ensconcing five plant-patterned velvet booths.
A smoky glass window separates the kitchen from the dining room, and if you venture behind the bar, the Palm Room offers a slightly more formal setting, with bespoke wallpaper by textile designer Candice Kaye and a variety of textured fabrics in deep emerald, coral and gold mohair.
The food: smoke, spice and roots
Jamaica-born chef Adrian Forte is the force behind a modern Caribbean menu rooted in the African diaspora. The elevated recipes celebrate the method of ‘jerk’ – using not only the signature spices but also pimento wood chips sourced from Jamaica.
For heartier appetites, opt for the jerk-spiced dry-aged tomahawk steak or the coconut fried chicken served with ‘Trini’ mac pie. Smaller plates, which are also available at the bar, include half-moon-shaped beef patties, saltfish and fig croquettes, and a must-try sweet potato sticky pudding for dessert.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Beverage director Melina Meza draws on spices and native fruits from St. Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago, paired with Caribbean rums. The Oxtail Old Fashioned blends oxtail-washed bourbon with sweet potato, sugar cane and Creole and Angostura bitters. Wines by the glass include selections from South Africa and Red Bear Winery in Sonoma, which Jordan co-founded with his father.
Night owls take note: the kitchen will remain open until 2 am – a welcome late-night addition to this area.
Lucia is located at 351 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036, United States.
Carole Dixon is a prolific lifestyle writer-editor currently based in Los Angeles. As a Wallpaper* contributor since 2004, she covers travel, architecture, art, fashion, food, design, beauty, and culture for the magazine and online, and was formerly the LA City editor for the Wallpaper* City Guides to Los Angeles.
-
Tour this fire-resilient minimalist weekend retreat in California
A minimalist weekend retreat was designed as a counterpoint to a San Francisco pied-à-terre; Edmonds + Lee Architects’ Amnesia House in Napa Valley is a place for making memories
-
Love, community, anti-gay laws: the queer African artists redefining visibility through portraits
In honour of Pride Month, Ugonnaora Owoh speaks to three artists on African queer legacies and their optimism in advocating for queer rights through art
-
A beauty lover’s tour of Tokyo: hair, nails, shopping and bathing
Part 2 of our Summer in Tokyo beauty series sees Lara Johnson-Wheeler seeking out the city’s best beauty spots
-
Classic New York restaurants for delicious food and inspired design
From Michelin-starred fine dining to reimagined retro diners, these are the most emblematic (and easy-on-the-eye) places to eat in the Big Apple
-
Inside Hotel Chelsea’s secret basement sushi restaurant
Teruko, a new Japanese restaurant and sushi bar in Hotel Chelsea, marks the final jewel in the hotel’s years-long transformation
-
Wallpaper* checks in at Fouquet’s New York: a lush, urban cocoon for the 21st century
Set in the heart of Tribeca, Fouquet’s New York balances French-inspired refinement and cosiness
-
This surreal new seafood restaurant in LA is the stuff of mermaid’s dreams
At Cento Raw Bar, delectable fare is complemented by playful, oceanic interiors by Brandon Miradi
-
At The Ned Nomad in New York, home comforts meet a lively atmosphere
This hotel and social club is a vibrant hub of hospitality that evokes 1920s glamour for members and visitors alike
-
How Melrose Hill became LA’s hottest art district
A billionaire developer, renowned art dealers and cutting-edge restaurateurs have come together to reinvigorate this vibrant – and walkable – neighbourhood
-
For the breakfast lover that is not a morning person, this Hollywood café is for you
Start your day with a ceremonial strawberry matcha latte and freshly baked viennoiseries amid the glamour of Café Goldie at the W Hollywood
-
The best bars in New York for stiff drinks and stunning design
From five-star hotel lobby bars on the Upper East Side to discreet downtown drinking dens, these are the best spots to sip and soak in the ambiance