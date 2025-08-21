Why Finland’s oldest city prides itself on its future legacy

An hour from Helsinki by train, Turku is a scenic city of around 200,000 people, famed for its many Alvar Aalto buildings, its university, and its stunning archipelago. It may be Finland’s oldest city, founded in 1229, but Turku is growing and looking to the future. More than a decade after it was named a European Capital of Culture (in 2011), increased numbers of people are visiting and moving to Turku. In line with Finland’s commitment to sustainability, the city is embracing these changes with climate considerations at the forefront.

Turku: a city looking to the future

‘I believe Turku is an excellent example of a successful Nordic urban environment where city planning has long been well balanced with carbon neutrality goals,’ new mayor Pia Elo tells Wallpaper*, adding that the city aims to be carbon neutral by 2029. ‘Access to nature is integral to our city’s identity. Therefore, the city is planned with the wellbeing of both people and nature in mind, not solely for economic growth. Turku grows ambitiously, but always responsibly: sustainability is ingrained in everything, from minor details to major visions.’

Now embarking on her new role, Elo is leading the city into a period of change, which includes encouraging students from the University of Turku to stay after graduation and facilitating discussions about introducing a tram system. ‘It’s both exciting and wonderful. I love my city and am very proud to be the mayor of Turku. Of course, it’s also challenging, for example, in trying to provide the same level of service to every corner of the city,’ says Elo.

Kupittaa Campus at Turku AMK (Image credit: Courtesy of Turku AMK)

From its historic shipbuilding industry to contemporary cleantech expertise and tourism, Turku is leveraging its abundance of resources for the future, and climate change plays a significant role. While shipbuilder Meyer Turku is creating non-polluting cruise ships for Royal Caribbean, summer visitors from southern Europe are increasing, partly perhaps in search of a cooler escape in the face of rising temperatures.

Saaristo, Finland’s archipelago, is renowned for its pristine natural beauty. The changing light reflects on the water throughout the day, with the horizon line broken by reeds, trees, and islands. These islands and islets, varying in size, are dotted with beautiful houses and occasional hotels.

Turku Archipelago (Image credit: Courtesy of Visit Turku)

The classic Nordic architecture – painted wood homes with porches and verandas abound – holds plenty of appeal, as does the ready access to seclusion. The rising popularity of wood-burning saunas, prized for their mental and physical health benefits, also draws visitors, as most summer houses (mökki) include one, with public options available in and around the city.

Villa Järvelä, a popular local waterside sauna, attracts tourists seeking health benefits and is a favoured spot for those looking to avoid alcohol. Many city homes feature saunas, but Villa Järvelä offers an authentic local experience, including ice swimming alongside traditional wood-fired and electric saunas.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Courtesy of Villa Järvelä)

‘Our archipelago is unique – it’s arguably the most beautiful in the world with its 40,000 islands and islets,’ says Elo. ‘We are actively promoting it for sustainable tourism, targeting those who appreciate quiet, clean, cool, and untouched nature. It’s a place to escape and connect with nature, before returning to the vibrant city of Turku for cultural experiences at venues like Fuuga [concert hall].’

Construction of Fuuga concert hall (Image credit: Courtesy of PES-Architects)

Construction of Fuuga concert hall (Image credit: Courtesy of PES-Architects)

Situated on the Aura River, Fuuga is undergoing redevelopment as part of a long-term masterplan to transform the waterfront. Turku also boasts a burgeoning culinary scene, with Michelin-starred restaurant Kaskis and many other fashionable, high-end eateries lining the Aura. The former industrial landscape is being transformed into a contemporary cityscape that complements its medieval architectural heritage.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kaskis)

Not long ago, the city celebrated the work of Aino and Alvar Aalto, which includes the world-famous Paimio Sanatorium, completed in 1933, on its outskirts. The impeccably preserved former tuberculosis hospital revolutionised ideas about health and recovery through its architecture and design.

Paimio Sanatorium (Image credit: Courtesy of Paimio Sanatorium)

Today, the site is a modernist visitor attraction (with a restaurant, exhibition space, and a few renovated guest rooms), and plans are underway to collaborate with a wellness brand to create a retreat within its distinctive buildings and grounds, enhanced by Aino’s intuitive designs. The city also offers many tours of other buildings designed by Aalto, while an array of his product designs can be bought from the Finnish Design Shop, where you'll also find Nordic-focused brands such as Mack, Kvadrat, Hay, and 1616 / Arita Japan.

Finnish Design Shop (Image credit: Courtesy of Finnish Design Shop)

Finnish Design Shop (Image credit: Courtesy of Finnish Design Shop)

Essentially, Turku is drawing on its history to shape its future. It feels poised for something different – from its industries to its architecture, design, music, and festival culture. With sustainability at its core, the city is not redefining itself but instead progressing with the times.

visitfinland.com

(Image credit: Photography by)