Welcome to Solo Sokos Pier 4, Helsinki's timber hotel
We visited Heslinki's new timber hotel, Solo Sokos Pier 4, within the harbour's Katajanokan Laituri by Anttinen Oiva Architects
Stepping inside the timber hotel Solo Sokos Pier 4, a delicate fragrance reminiscent of Finnish forests gently hits. The new Helsinki hotel certainly makes good on its sustainable architecture's unspoken promise. The refreshing scent of a box-fresh wooden design? Check. A calm and soothing, wall-to-wall environment in timber? Check. Birdsong subtly humming in the background? Check, check, check. Indeed, as cliché as such features may sound in the context of the building's wood architecture, its environment is everything you expect it to be in the best possible way.
A night at a timber hotel: experiencing Solo Sokos Pier 4
The new player in the Finnish capital's hospitality scene is situated within the Helsinki harbour's Katajanokan Laituri, a recently opened timber-framed building designed by local studio Anttinen Oiva Architects. It contains the headquarters of Finnish forestry company Stora Enso on one end and the 164-room Solo Sokos Pier 4 Hotel on the other – both span four floors.
The round, timber gymnastics of the lobby area – which is shared between hotel and office space – is the work of Anttinen Oiva, but everything else in Pier 4, such as its room interiors, was created by interiors outfit Franz Design. Not that you could immediately tell, as the envelope and its contents were carefully curated to work seamlessly, following the theme of natural wood and light, neutral tones throughout.
A specially created signature scent is present throughout the hotel. The rooms are minimalist, and the walls – alternating glazing and wood – are punctuated by specially selected pieces by local artists. A well stocked, curated fridge places an emphasis on sense of place (beer from a Turku brewery and blueberry juice make this an unmistakeably Finnish experience).
A café off the main lobby and the Harbore restaurant on the opposite side of the building (also where the hotel breakfast is served) enjoy expansive waterside views. Once the ongoing works on the seaside promenade just outside are completed, guests will be able to enjoy the simple, seasonal Nordic and Finnish ingredient mix on the menu with a backdrop of the nearby port's majestic ferries and people on leisurely strolls, making this an ideal spot for a drink outside during the mild summer months.
A rooftop terrace offers more outdoor space, with a planted garden and a dedicated bar. Meanwhile, on the lower ground floor, a gym is accompanied by a flexible wellness space. Eschewing rigid booking systems and classes (those are on offer as well, however, if needed), guests can pop in for an independent yoga or meditation session – or to enjoy the most Finnish of pastimes, a sauna.
The ground floor's state-of-the-art conference facilities make this a flexible destination – equally open to business and family travel. This timber hotel's sense of luxury lies in its sustainable, design-led origins – an element Solo Sokos Pier 4 is rightly proud of.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
A Munich villa blurs the lines between architecture, art and nature
Manuel Herz’s boundary-dissolving Munich villa blurs the lines between architecture, art and nature while challenging its very typology
By Beth Broome Published
-
The enduring appeal of Transport for London’s seat designs
From artist Rita Keegan’s new collage to fashion designer Adam Jones’ Overground suit, TfL moquettes continue to enjoy a cult status
By Kyle MacNeill Published
-
Meet the final drivable prototype of the Telo MT1 pickup truck, shaped by Fuseproject
The Telo MT1 is a modestly scaled EV that turns the traditional all-American approach to pick-up truck design on its head
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Helsinki’s Hotel Maria is marked by history and opulence
The Hotel Maria sets out to redefine the Nordic hospitality landscape with luxurious interiors, in-room saunas and a sumptuous spa
By Naomi Moriyama Published
-
Panorama Landscape Hotel and Forest Spa is a serene retreat in the Finnish forest
Panorama Landscape is a new hilltop hotel in eastern Finland sporting a sauna on stilts and pared-back cabins
By Emma O'Kelly Published
-
Finnair marks a century of connecting horizons
Finnair celebrates its 100th anniversary with global festivities
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Club culture and winter swimming: what to do in Helsinki
What to do in Helsinki – public saunas, an artful hotel and classic Finnish cuisine are all on our Helsinki tour, courtesy of Wallpaper* contributing editor Emma O'Kelly
By Emma O'Kelly Published
-
The Trip: explore Helsinki’s saunas, shipyards and side streets
Weekly at Wallpaper*, ‘The Trip’ takes you on a detailed tour of an under-explored town, city or territory, direct from your living room. This week’s feature is from our July 2012 issue (W*160), focusing on the then World Design Capital of Helsinki. There, photographer Jonathan de Villiers and writer John-Paul Flintoff witnessed a surge of public spiritedness, as locals embraced public saunas, pop-up lunchtime discos, communal contemplation and buying hitherto forbidden rounds of drinks in the bar
By John-Paul Flintoff Last updated
-
Jackie Bar — Helsinki, Finland
By Warren Singh-Bartlett Last updated
-
Kitchen & Bar by Maannos
By Daven Wu Last updated
-
Hotel St. George — Helsinki, Finland
By Daven Wu Last updated