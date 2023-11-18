Finnair marks a century of connecting horizons
Finnair celebrates its 100th anniversary with global festivities
Finnair, the world's sixth oldest operating airline, has been busy commemorating its 100th anniversary – a century dedicated to connecting people and cultures through the skies. Originating in 1923 as Aero, with seaplanes equipped for both winter and summer flights, Finnair has since evolved into a prominent global player in the aviation industry.
Fast forwarding to pre-pandemic 2019, Finnair served approximately 14.6 million passengers. The journey hasn't been without challenges, as the airline recently emerged from a double crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and the closure of Russian airspace. Yet, undeterred and as part of the centenary festivities, Finnair recently initiated a €200 million investment program, introducing innovations such as its inaugural premium economy seat, a new business class product, and refreshed economy cabins.
Finnair takes fly with worldwide centenary celebrations
The commencement of the celebrations included the release of a special postage stamp, an exhibition showcasing vintage uniforms, and the launch of the Finnair 100 inflight menu. Notably, two A350 aircraft were adorned with a special Moomin livery and three narrow-body Airbuses with the tagline 'Bringing us together since 1923.'
'Our centenary theme is "Bringing us together since 1923" since the important role of aviation in connecting people has been a recurring theme in all the stories we have heard when we have met with our personnel, customers, partners, and other stakeholders in our centenary celebrations around the world,' says Päivyt Tallqvist, senior vice president of communications at Finnair.
The observances also saw the revival of the printed in-flight magazine, Blue Wings, with a special anniversary issue available to passengers during the summer. Although this marked the final paper edition of Blue Wings, its content is now accessible in a digital format.
Integrating its rich heritage into the milestone, Finnair collaborated with Finnish brands, including a Moomin mug in partnership with Arabia, a Finnish tableware brand, Makia, a Finnish clothing brand, and Karhu, a sneaker brand, to create unique collections available to the public. Furthermore, extending its commitment to community engagement, Finnair welcomed 1,700 elementary school children to its hangars, providing them with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the airline's operations.
Around its November anniversary, Finnair took over Helsinki Airport, treating passengers to performances by the Finnair Singers, greetings from Moomin characters, and delicacies at its lounges. These celebrations extended globally, reaching cities such as Helsinki, Stockholm, Tallinn, New York, Seoul, Tokyo, Madrid, Rome, and Beijing.
Sofia de la Cruz, Travel Editor at Wallpaper*, was born in Madrid, Spain. Moving to London at 14 shaped the professional she has become today. She holds a BSc in Business Management from King’s College London and an MA in Strategic Fashion Marketing from the London College of Fashion. Before joining the team in 2023, she served as an associate editor at Hypebae, where her focus was on the intersection of fashion, art, and culture. She also contributed as a writer for Futurevvorld, covering a variety of sustainability topics.
