Finlandia Hall bistro blends culinary indulgence with reborn modernism

The Finlandia Hall bistro has opened its doors, offering visitors to the modernist architecture marvel by Alvar Aalto an important foodie dimension – allowing Finlandia Hall guests the opportunity to eat among sophisticated environs that elegantly nod to the master's design legacy.

Dining at the Finlandia Hall bistro

Subtly contrasting with the hall's open, bright and airy spaces and predominantly light colours, the bistro is cocooned warmly in moody, darker tones, wrapped in soft fabrics and tactile textures. Its interior, designed by specialist agency Fyra and dressed in a mix of pieces that blend Finnish modernist heritage and contemporary items by the Finnish Design Shop, as well as some bespoke, purpose-made, built-in elements, pays clear homage to Aalto's architecture.

Finlandia Hall's cobalt blue elements are echoed in the bistro's deep blue curtains, while wood and brass elements nod to modernist styles. Key examples of furniture include the portable ‘Como’ table lamp by &Tradition, new Artek lighting, and Iittala’s ‘Nappula’ candleholders.

The designers at Fyra write: 'The furniture, textiles, and lighting work complete the ambience, with the preserved surfaces serving as a foundation for the design. A central focal point is the extensive bar top, anchoring the space. A curved, upholstered sofa element divides the area, while the use of textiles adds softness, enhances acoustics, and fosters an inviting atmosphere.'

The food offering is led by head chef Mikko Puuronen, sous chef Juho Lindström, and restaurant manager Mirva Heino. The 64-seat restaurant entices with an a la carte menu filled with Finnish and wider, Nordic-inspired dishes. It blends local flavours with Italian, French, and Spanish cuisines – just as Aalto did with his architectural references for the overall building.

The warming rainbow trout soup, followed by the blueberry and white chocolate parfait makes for the perfect experience – combining comfort and indulgence with a strong sense of place.

Fyra is also behind Finlandia Hall's new shop with its custom-made new furniture, and the café on the ground level. Its pastry and sweets menu is matched by its long views of the nearby Töölönlahti Bay.

