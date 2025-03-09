Finlandia Hall bistro blends culinary indulgence with reborn modernism

Finlandia Hall bistro opens in Helsinki, adding a foodie dimension to the Finnish modernist architecture marvel by Alvar Aalto

Finlandia Hall Bistro by Fyra with moody interiors
(Image credit: Fyra)
By
published
in Features

The Finlandia Hall bistro has opened its doors, offering visitors to the modernist architecture marvel by Alvar Aalto an important foodie dimension – allowing Finlandia Hall guests the opportunity to eat among sophisticated environs that elegantly nod to the master's design legacy.

Finlandia Hall Bistro by Fyra with moody interiors

(Image credit: Fyra)

Dining at the Finlandia Hall bistro

Subtly contrasting with the hall's open, bright and airy spaces and predominantly light colours, the bistro is cocooned warmly in moody, darker tones, wrapped in soft fabrics and tactile textures. Its interior, designed by specialist agency Fyra and dressed in a mix of pieces that blend Finnish modernist heritage and contemporary items by the Finnish Design Shop, as well as some bespoke, purpose-made, built-in elements, pays clear homage to Aalto's architecture.

Finlandia Hall's cobalt blue elements are echoed in the bistro's deep blue curtains, while wood and brass elements nod to modernist styles. Key examples of furniture include the portable ‘Como’ table lamp by &Tradition, new Artek lighting, and Iittala’s ‘Nappula’ candleholders.

The designers at Fyra write: 'The furniture, textiles, and lighting work complete the ambience, with the preserved surfaces serving as a foundation for the design. A central focal point is the extensive bar top, anchoring the space. A curved, upholstered sofa element divides the area, while the use of textiles adds softness, enhances acoustics, and fosters an inviting atmosphere.'

Finlandia Hall Bistro by Fyra with moody interiors

(Image credit: Fyra)

The food offering is led by head chef Mikko Puuronen, sous chef Juho Lindström, and restaurant manager Mirva Heino. The 64-seat restaurant entices with an a la carte menu filled with Finnish and wider, Nordic-inspired dishes. It blends local flavours with Italian, French, and Spanish cuisines – just as Aalto did with his architectural references for the overall building.

The warming rainbow trout soup, followed by the blueberry and white chocolate parfait makes for the perfect experience – combining comfort and indulgence with a strong sense of place.

Finlandia Hall Bistro by Fyra with moody interiors

(Image credit: Fyra)

Fyra is also behind Finlandia Hall's new shop with its custom-made new furniture, and the café on the ground level. Its pastry and sweets menu is matched by its long views of the nearby Töölönlahti Bay.

finlandiatalo.fi

TOPICS
Ellie Stathaki

Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸