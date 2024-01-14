Helsinki’s Hotel Maria is marked by history and opulence
The Hotel Maria sets out to redefine the Nordic hospitality landscape with luxurious interiors, in-room saunas and a sumptuous spa
The Hotel Maria is a luxurious new place to stay in Helsinki’s quiet and prestigious neighbourhood of Kruununhaka, in the old city, close to landmarks such as Senate Square and Helsinki Cathedral. The hotel occupies buildings that date from 1885 and were designed by Finnish architect Evert Lagerspetz as military offices, a club, and residential quarters for high-ranking officials and their families, later serving as Finnish ministerial offices.
The Hotel Maria: a new benchmark
The historically significant, neo-Renaissance-style structures are protected by the Finnish Heritage Agency. Developer Samla Capital acquired the property in 2020 with a vision of transforming it into a premium hotel, offering true luxury experiences. ‘While Finland has many great hotels and some luxury properties in Lapland and the southern part of the country, the selection of truly premium luxury accommodations has been limited,’ notes The Hotel Maria’s commercial director, Heli Mende. Helsinki-based practice Avarc Architects Oy was tasked with meticulous historical preservation while breathing new life into the buildings.
The name ‘Maria’ was chosen as the hotel draws inspiration from Danish princess and Russian empress Maria Feodorovna, a symbol of grace, beauty, and intelligence. The interior of the main building, located on Mariankatu (Maria Street), features feminine and light colour schemes. Jana Sasko, head designer of the hotel, explains, ‘We set out to create an elegant and timeless atmosphere with ivory, beige, taupe, as well as a touch of black, brass, gold, and silver, which are often used in women’s classic clothing and jewellery, as well as in classic interior design.’
Mende continues, ‘Some of the original structures and interior decor were preserved, and the original floor plans have been honoured as much as possible upon converting the rooms into hotel rooms.’ For example, one room has original wallpapers and ceiling paintings to showcase the history of the location, and old iron railings and elevator shafts have been preserved.
The hotel’s general manager, Katriina Moksi, adds, ‘Forty-two kilometres of the original mouldings in the hotel have been restored manually. Installing modern, energy-efficient heating, air-conditioning, and water supply systems has required extra effort in these beautiful old buildings.’
The hotel’s 159 chandeliers, including large, fluted glass chandeliers by Theo Eichholotz and three-tiered crystal art deco-inspired chandeliers crafted by Timothy Oulton, were purchased from an existing collection.
Wellness is emphasised in the hotel’s guest experiences. Finland’s esteemed sauna culture is steeped throughout. Each guest bath is a private sanctuary created to deliver a spa-like experience, featuring marble-covered spaces, most with large soaking tubs, steam showers, and, in many suites, personal in-room saunas.
The Maria Spa features a large Finnish sauna, a steam room, cool and warm plunge pools, a Jacuzzi, and four treatment rooms, catering to both Finnish and international guests and their desire for both familiar and new pampering and rejuvenating experiences.
The whole hotel experience is defined by tranquillity, elegance, and an emphasis on wellbeing.
Naomi Moriyama is a contributing writer for Wallpaper*. She is co-author of ‘The Sisterhood of the Enchanted Forest: Sustenance, Wisdom & Awakening in Finland's Karelia,’ which explains, through personal journeys, how connections to nature and democratic design principles have helped make Finland the world’s happiest nation. She also co-authored three books on the health benefits of traditional Japanese foods. Naomi is a Tokyo-born New Yorker who spends much time in Helsinki.
