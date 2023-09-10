Sauna culture explored: new book delves into the power of deep heat
A new book on sauna culture by Wallpaper* contributing editor Emma O'Kelly goes in hot pursuit of the world’s best saunas
Sauna culture is spreading. Sitting in a deep heat environment has been an established tradition, born centuries ago in several countries across the globe. Yet the activity’s popularity is still rapidly growing, and as it does, the understanding of its advantages, beyond the better-publicised physical benefits, has followed suit. Mental wellbeing, as well as the nurturing of our connection with nature, and the fostering of history and community, are equally strong, positive outcomes of partaking. A new book, Sauna: The Power of Deep Heat, produced by Welbeck Publishing, written by Wallpaper* contributing editor Emma O’Kelly, and featuring bespoke photography by Maija Astikainen, explores all this and more, delving into the history, rituals and mythology around the much-loved pursuit.
'Sauna: The Power of Deep Heat': the book
Architecturally, it’s a rich typology. From boutique, private affairs, to communal-sized structures for everyone to enjoy, and from contemporary, design-led pieces to those with a more self-build, craft-based approach, there is something for everyone in this book featuring more than 50 saunas across 11 countries, from the Scandinavian ones to the UK, Ireland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands and Japan.
The book explores cold barrel baths in Hackney’s Community Sauna Baths in the UK; the unusual, round Ödevata Gårdshotell sauna in Emmaboda, Sweden; a mini-tower-like, viewing platform of a sauna in Eldmølla, Vang i Valdres Norway; and the quirky Kammikylä sauna in Nummijärvi, Finland.
Beyond the strict design components, the book also examines sauna mechanisms (from making the perfect steam to its effects on our brain cells, immune responses and hormones); modern technologies (infrared saunas can offer the same benefits as steam ones, while removing some of the inconvenience – ‘it heats the body not the air, so it’s not hot on the skin’); as well as the sauna’s relationship to the other extreme temperature activity on the rise, cold water swimming.
‘Scientists say regular saunas help lower blood pressure, reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and dementia, boost immunity and help with fatigue, depression and more,’ O’Kelly writes in the introduction. ‘Putting our bodies through the thermo-regulatory ping-pong that is sauna followed by cold rinse, sauna followed by cold rinse, is extremely good for us – and it’s not as challenging as cold-water swimming on its own. There’s a reason why sauna-loving nations, such as Finland, Sweden and Norway, jostle for the top spots in the annual United Nations World Happiness Report every year.’
Sauna: The Power of Deep Heat, by Emma O'Kelly, Welbeck Publishing, is published 14 September 2023, £22.99
