Residential design and Mexican architecture make for an exciting combination, so when Casa Mexicana, a new book from Thames & Hudson, landed on our desk, we were thrilled. Not only that, but the publication features the striking imagery of architectural photographer and regular Wallpaper* contributor Edmund Sumner, and has been penned by Wallpaper* editor Jonathan Bell, making this a must-read for genre enthusiasts around the world.

Casa Mexicana, by Jonathan Bell and Edmund Sumner, $65 Visit Site

Flick through the pages of ‘Casa Mexicana’

The captivatingly designed tome offers a lush exploration of some of the best houses in Mexico, blending retreats and primary homes, urban and rural. Striking forms present contemporary twists to the local vernacular, while modern interpretations of brutalist architecture and minimalist getaways will entice even the most demanding reader.

(Image credit: Edmund Sumner)

The richness of the country's architectural offering is presented in all its landscape and variety, from formal explorations to diverse materials, as the book spans anything from handmade straw surfaces, timber constructions, torn brick, and local stone, balancing tradition and innovation, captured expertly through Sumner's lens.

(Image credit: Edmund Sumner)

The photographer says about his inspiration for the book, and his passion for documenting Mexican architecture: 'Mexico has infectious optimism in the air. The people I meet, the designers I work with, the architecture I shoot there are all united by a sense of curiosity, confidence and the purest, most understated style. It’s a scene with an eye on the past but one foot firmly in the future, a “primal future” whose influence is now exploding onto the global stage.'

(Image credit: Edmund Sumner)

He continues: 'If there’s one word to describe how my work has left traces across different continents, it’s ‘conversation’. While photography is a visual medium, I hope my work serves as a conduit through which to bring conversations of emerging architecture to a global stage. It is an honour and a privilege to be so deeply embedded in Mexico. It has a scene like no other.'

(Image credit: Edmund Sumner)

The publication is structured around four chapters, each focusing on a loose typological grouping, including sections that look into family homes, experimental structures, live/work spaces and retreats. Examples of buildings in it include Casa Alferez by Ludwig Godefroy, Casa Wabi by Tadao Ando, Casa Reyes by Pedro Reyes and Casa Tiny by Aranza de Ariño.

(Image credit: Edmund Sumner)

Casa Mexicana's 26 case studies are accompanied by architectural plans and drawings, while the homes are introduced with a thoughtful essay by architect Fernanda Canales, who is a deft hand in residential design for all scales and budgets - from Casa Bruma to her socially minded creations Casa Eva and Casa Productiva. Canales is also featured in this book with two of her latest projects, Casa Terreno and Casa 720.

(Image credit: Edmund Sumner)

A versatile and thoughtful architect, Canales explores in her preface 'What makes a house Mexican?' A fitting question, perhaps, in an age of rapid growth and globalisation in many parts of the world. While this may be true in some cases, in Mexico, the country's unique blend of influences, spanning colonial structures, Aztec and Mayan history, haciendas, Islamic nods, Native American heritage, and modernist architecture visions, have resulted in a meaningful, site-specific architecture that not only serves its purpose beautifully, but truly delights.

(Image credit: Edmund Sumner)

