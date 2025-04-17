Tour the wonderful homes of ‘Casa Mexicana’, an ode to residential architecture in Mexico
‘Casa Mexicana’ is a new book celebrating the country’s residential architecture, highlighting its influence across the world
Residential design and Mexican architecture make for an exciting combination, so when Casa Mexicana, a new book from Thames & Hudson, landed on our desk, we were thrilled. Not only that, but the publication features the striking imagery of architectural photographer and regular Wallpaper* contributor Edmund Sumner, and has been penned by Wallpaper* editor Jonathan Bell, making this a must-read for genre enthusiasts around the world.
Flick through the pages of ‘Casa Mexicana’
The captivatingly designed tome offers a lush exploration of some of the best houses in Mexico, blending retreats and primary homes, urban and rural. Striking forms present contemporary twists to the local vernacular, while modern interpretations of brutalist architecture and minimalist getaways will entice even the most demanding reader.
The richness of the country's architectural offering is presented in all its landscape and variety, from formal explorations to diverse materials, as the book spans anything from handmade straw surfaces, timber constructions, torn brick, and local stone, balancing tradition and innovation, captured expertly through Sumner's lens.
The photographer says about his inspiration for the book, and his passion for documenting Mexican architecture: 'Mexico has infectious optimism in the air. The people I meet, the designers I work with, the architecture I shoot there are all united by a sense of curiosity, confidence and the purest, most understated style. It’s a scene with an eye on the past but one foot firmly in the future, a “primal future” whose influence is now exploding onto the global stage.'
He continues: 'If there’s one word to describe how my work has left traces across different continents, it’s ‘conversation’. While photography is a visual medium, I hope my work serves as a conduit through which to bring conversations of emerging architecture to a global stage. It is an honour and a privilege to be so deeply embedded in Mexico. It has a scene like no other.'
The publication is structured around four chapters, each focusing on a loose typological grouping, including sections that look into family homes, experimental structures, live/work spaces and retreats. Examples of buildings in it include Casa Alferez by Ludwig Godefroy, Casa Wabi by Tadao Ando, Casa Reyes by Pedro Reyes and Casa Tiny by Aranza de Ariño.
Casa Mexicana's 26 case studies are accompanied by architectural plans and drawings, while the homes are introduced with a thoughtful essay by architect Fernanda Canales, who is a deft hand in residential design for all scales and budgets - from Casa Bruma to her socially minded creations Casa Eva and Casa Productiva. Canales is also featured in this book with two of her latest projects, Casa Terreno and Casa 720.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
A versatile and thoughtful architect, Canales explores in her preface 'What makes a house Mexican?' A fitting question, perhaps, in an age of rapid growth and globalisation in many parts of the world. While this may be true in some cases, in Mexico, the country's unique blend of influences, spanning colonial structures, Aztec and Mayan history, haciendas, Islamic nods, Native American heritage, and modernist architecture visions, have resulted in a meaningful, site-specific architecture that not only serves its purpose beautifully, but truly delights.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
Jonathan Anderson is heading to Dior Men
After months of speculation, it has been confirmed this morning that Jonathan Anderson, who left Loewe earlier this year, is the successor to Kim Jones at Dior Men
By Jack Moss
-
Lasvit brought forest, fabric and frozen light to Euroluce 2025
Czech glassmaker Lasvit’s 2025 lighting launches look to nature for inspiration and reflection
By Ali Morris
-
RF Studio’s stone tables map Peru’s shifting landscapes, from Amazon to Andes
These experimental stone tables – composed of fragments joined to create abstractions of aerial views – reveal a close collaboration between designer and craftsman
By Ali Morris
-
A barrel vault rooftop adds drama to these homes in Mexico City
Explore Mariano Azuela 194, a housing project by Bloqe Arquitetura, which celebrates Mexico City's Santa Maria la Ribera neighbourhood
By Ellie Stathaki
-
Ten contemporary homes that are pushing the boundaries of architecture
A new book detailing 59 visually intriguing and technologically impressive contemporary houses shines a light on how architecture is evolving
By Anna Solomon
-
Explore a minimalist, non-religious ceremony space in the Baja California Desert
Spiritual Enclosure, a minimalist, non-religious ceremony space designed by Ruben Valdez in Mexico's Baja California Desert, offers flexibility and calm
By Ellie Stathaki
-
New book takes you inside Frinton Park Estate: the Essex modernist housing scheme
‘Frinton Park Estate’, a new book by photographer James Weston, delves into the history of a modernist housing scheme in Essex, England
By Ellie Stathaki
-
Take a deep dive into The Palm Springs School ahead of the region’s Modernism Week
New book ‘The Palm Springs School: Desert Modernism 1934-1975’ is the ultimate guide to exploring the midcentury gems of California, during Palm Springs Modernism Week 2025 and beyond
By Ellie Stathaki
-
La Cuadra: Luis Barragán’s Mexico modernist icon enters a new chapter
La Cuadra San Cristóbal by Luis Barragán is reborn through a Fundación Fernando Romero initiative in Mexico City; we meet with the foundation's founder, architect and design curator Fernando Romero to discuss the plans
By Mimi Zeiger
-
Enjoy whale watching from this east coast villa in Mexico, a contemporary oceanside gem
East coast villa Casa Tupika in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico, is designed by architecture studios BLANCASMORAN and Rzero to be in harmony with its coastal and tropical context
By Tianna Williams
-
Mexico's long-lived football club Atlas FC unveils its new grounds
Sordo Madaleno designs a new home for Atlas FC; welcome to Academia Atlas, including six professional football fields, clubhouses, applied sport science facilities and administrative offices
By Tianna Williams