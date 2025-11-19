Inside the new Conservatory at RH England, Aynho Park

RH unveils a conservatory dining space at its English estate and design showcase, featuring a bespoke chandelier designed by Anoushka Hempel

The conservatory at RH Aynhoe Park
(Image credit: Courtesy RH)
Since RH reopened historical English site Aynho Park in 2023, we have been following the company's careful reimagining of the Sir John Soane-redesigned 17th-century mansion. This month, the company unveils the latest chapter in this careful renovation of the estate, with the opening of the Conservatory.

Located on the property's East Wing, once home to the stables and workshop, the Conservatory opens follows a meticulous restoration that added an impactful glass ceiling and stone floors that connect the interiors to the outdoors. Flooded with natural light, the space is imagined as a 'skylit garden' featuring olive trees punctuating the dining space.

The interior also offers guests views of the adjacent 14th-century St Michael's Church, a further testament to RH's commitment to the location's heritage.

The unveiling of this new space follows RH's recent opening of its Paris gallery, set on the Champs-Élysées and with contemporary interventions by Foster + Partners, presenting the American company’s unique blend of design, art and hospitality in a grand environment.

The Conservatory will become a dining destination within the Aynho Park location, expanding on the culinary offering first debuted at the Paris Gallery. Guests can expect dishes inspired by RH chairman and creative director Gary Friedman's travels through an unfussy menu that features novel takes on classics from mini baked potatoes to salads and steak frites.

The Conservatory at RH England, Aynho Park: light installation by Anoushka Hempel

The Conservatory's centrepiece is a light installation by designer Anoushka Hempel, a dramatic chandelier inspired by traditional hundi lanterns found in luxurious interiors in 19th-century India. The lighting design features 19 glass orbs, hand-etched and suspended from a hexagonal frame made of burnished brass.

'Gifted with the canvas of RH's inherently strong architecture, our goal was to complement with an installation that is both whimsical and deeply romantic,' says Hempel. 'We achieved this by weaving our signature bell glass jar lanterns through a bespoke tiered hexagonal brass structure – this marriage of strength and softness was informed by the principles of Sir John Soane and the rich history of Aynho Park and RH. This piece is a devotion to light, legacy, and levity.'

rh.com/gb/en/england

