Inside the new Conservatory at RH England, Aynho Park
RH unveils a conservatory dining space at its English estate and design showcase, featuring a bespoke chandelier designed by Anoushka Hempel
Since RH reopened historical English site Aynho Park in 2023, we have been following the company's careful reimagining of the Sir John Soane-redesigned 17th-century mansion. This month, the company unveils the latest chapter in this careful renovation of the estate, with the opening of the Conservatory.
Located on the property's East Wing, once home to the stables and workshop, the Conservatory opens follows a meticulous restoration that added an impactful glass ceiling and stone floors that connect the interiors to the outdoors. Flooded with natural light, the space is imagined as a 'skylit garden' featuring olive trees punctuating the dining space.
The interior also offers guests views of the adjacent 14th-century St Michael's Church, a further testament to RH's commitment to the location's heritage.
The unveiling of this new space follows RH's recent opening of its Paris gallery, set on the Champs-Élysées and with contemporary interventions by Foster + Partners, presenting the American company’s unique blend of design, art and hospitality in a grand environment.
The Conservatory will become a dining destination within the Aynho Park location, expanding on the culinary offering first debuted at the Paris Gallery. Guests can expect dishes inspired by RH chairman and creative director Gary Friedman's travels through an unfussy menu that features novel takes on classics from mini baked potatoes to salads and steak frites.
The Conservatory at RH England, Aynho Park: light installation by Anoushka Hempel
The Conservatory's centrepiece is a light installation by designer Anoushka Hempel, a dramatic chandelier inspired by traditional hundi lanterns found in luxurious interiors in 19th-century India. The lighting design features 19 glass orbs, hand-etched and suspended from a hexagonal frame made of burnished brass.
'Gifted with the canvas of RH's inherently strong architecture, our goal was to complement with an installation that is both whimsical and deeply romantic,' says Hempel. 'We achieved this by weaving our signature bell glass jar lanterns through a bespoke tiered hexagonal brass structure – this marriage of strength and softness was informed by the principles of Sir John Soane and the rich history of Aynho Park and RH. This piece is a devotion to light, legacy, and levity.'
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
