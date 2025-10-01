American vision meets British craft in Billy Cotton’s new collaboration with Soane Britain
Yes, there’s rattan, but the lauded New York designer also brought in brass, oak and more. ‘There’s a sort of alchemy to these materials,’ he says
Soane Britain is one of those interior design brands that carries with it a certain kind of if-you-know-you-know notoriety. That squiggly rattan console in an effortlessly chic hotel lobby? That fern-patterned wallpaper in the powder room? Most definitely Soane.
American designer Billy Cotton has long been a fan. Over the years he’s worked directly with the company, which prides itself on hand-making everything in the UK, on custom pieces for his interior projects. ‘We couldn't source anything else quite like it in terms of quality,’ the designer, who's worked with everyone from Cindy Sherman to Ralph Lauren, tells us.
One day over lunch in New York, Soane founder Lulu Lytle posed a question: why not collaborate together on a collection of lighting, fabrics and furniture? ‘I was blown away,’ Cotton says. ‘It’s very rare to have a company be able to support this.’
So Cotton and his team got to work, understanding the company’s ethos and skills. Lytle founded the company (whose namesake is 18th-century architect Sir John Soane) in 1997 with the aim of creating beautiful home furnishings with the best craftspeople in Britain. Today, Soane partners with 37 workshops, which encompass upholstering, glass-blowing, furniture-making and rattan weaving. ‘We learned an enormous amount about the company,’ Cotton says.
The designer wanted to create a new offering that merged seamlessly with Soane’s capabilities and existing products, but also felt fresh. The resulting assortment, which includes 23 fabric and wallpaper designs and 21 pieces of furniture and lighting, references art deco glamour with a decidedly nautical feel. ‘I've always loved old British things,’ Cotton says. ‘‘With Soane, it’s hard to place the time in which these pieces come from. We wanted to keep that going.’
Star pieces include the handsome oak ‘Collins’ table, whose top is encircled with a leather band fastened in place with gleaming brass rivets, with a matching cabinet. Leather also wraps a wall sconce and trims a lamp shade. Of course, there are rattan pieces as well, like the ‘Aquinnah’ lounge and dining chairs (so named for the Martha’s Vineyard town in which Cotton summered as a child), which are woven from a pale rattan with modern black metal frames. ‘Rattan, leather, metal – there’s a sort of alchemy to these materials,’ Cotton says.
For the patterned fabrics and wallcoverings – a first for Cotton – the designer dug through his own collection of antique textiles for inspiration. One particular pattern, ‘Tack Stitch’, even took Cotton to Bavaria to negotiate a licence agreement with a heritage textile maker.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The most gratifying moments came when Cotton could collaborate with artisans and push the technical boundaries of materials. He references the ‘Polymer’ lighting series by far the most modern pieces in the collection, consisting of a tubular brass body inspired by naval telescopes. ‘Soane was really game, even though it involved an enormous amount of engineering,’ Cotton says.
‘There's nobody else in the world that could do that,’ he adds.
Anna Fixsen is a Brooklyn-based editor and journalist with 13 years of experience reporting on architecture, design, and the way we live. Before joining the Wallpaper* team as the U.S. Editor, she was the Deputy Digital Editor of ELLE DECOR, where she oversaw all aspects of the magazine’s digital footprint.
-
The Vanderhall Brawley GTS is a compact but mighty electric off-roader
Deliveries of Vanderhall’s Brawley GTS have started, bringing zero-emission trail driving to enthusiasts across America
-
The cultural weight of girlhood is complex and beautiful at MoMu
A new Antwerp exhibition, ‘Girls. On Boredom, Rebellion and Being In-Between’, frames girlhood as both archetype and subversion, featuring works by Sofia Coppola, Louise Bourgeois, and more
-
Inside Planet Farms, the UniFor-outfitted HQ of the cutting-edge Italian farming company
Floriani & Strozzi Architetti created a bespoke project with UniFor and Citterio for the Italian company Planet Farms, a vertical farming specialist
-
You can safely sit on Max Lamb’s ceramic chairs for 1882 Ltd
A new collaboration pushes the boundaries of design and ceramic manufacturing: ‘Crockery’ is on view at Gallery Fumi until 30 September 2025
-
How do you modernise a home without making it feel modern? This farmhouse renovation is a stunning case study
A 300-year-old English farmhouse has been given a new lease of life while staying true to the old ways
-
Jessica Anne Woodley’s ‘joyfully imperfect’ furniture seeks your inner child
The designer is launching GliFfY, a furniture studio offering playful forms that reflect on her personal growth
-
Haller-lujah! USM is reimagined by Buchanan Studio
The Swiss modular furniture brand has collaborated for the first time with a UK-based design studio, and the tessellating results are spectacular
-
Tamart’s ‘Clore’ floor lamp revives a modernist lighting classic
Tamart debuts the 'Clore' floor lamp, a handblown glass design originally created in 1963 for Sir Charles Clore's London penthouse
-
Anglepoise and National Trust look to Britain’s coastal landscape for a new blue lighting collection
Anglepoise and National Trust announce their third lighting collection, Neptune Blue
-
Dimoremilano opens immersive Marylebone residency around Frieze London 2022
Coinciding with this year’s Frieze London, Dimoremilano has opened an immersive residency at The Invisible Collection’s new Marylebone HQ
-
Holloway Li’s debut furniture collection is like colourful candy
Holloway Li presents the ‘T4’ collection of furniture, created in collaboration with Turkish manufacturer Uma and inspired by the designers’ 1990s childhood