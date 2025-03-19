As anyone who has worked on the reissue of a design classic knows, the process carries a huge weight of responsibility. Not only must it meet the high standards of craftsmanship, regulation, and sustainability required today, but it must also honour the spirit of the original design and its creators. For Amos Goldreich, whose brand Tamart was founded to bring back to life the vast archive of his late parents – designers Tamar de Shalit and Arthur Goldreich – this responsibility feels particularly personal.

‘Every decision requires balancing emotional resonance with commercial viability’ Amos Goldreich, founder, Tamart

‘Every decision requires balancing emotional resonance with commercial viability, ensuring that the collection reflects both the legacy of Tamart and the needs of today's users,’ Goldreich tells Wallpaper*, reflecting on the ten furniture pieces that the brand debuted last year – a selection of designs chosen for their balance of form and function, historical significance, and contemporary relevance. Defined by sculptural silhouettes, finely crafted timber, and a commitment to sustainability, the collection set the foundation for Goldreich’s revival of his parents' work.

A handblown elliptical glass shade, layered for a diffused glow, rests in a solid wood cradle (Image credit: Peter Guenzel)

This week, the brand introduces its first lighting design to its growing offering. Featuring a handblown elliptical glass shade resting within a solid wood cradle, the 82-centimetre-high 'Clore' floor lamp has an imposing scale, Goldreich even refers to it as a ‘furniture-lamp’. The original design was a bespoke commission, created in 1963 by Tamar de Shalit for the penthouse of British financier and philanthropist Sir Charles Clore.

‘My parents embraced the principle of 'total design' in both architecture and interior design – they always designed the light fittings for their architectural and interior projects,’ says Goldreich. ‘This approach is deeply holistic, ensuring that every element – from the building’s structure to the smallest detail – is carefully considered and integrated for a cohesive and thoughtful overall design. A clear example of this philosophy is Sir Charles’ penthouse, where no aspect was left untouched by their design vision.’

Designed for Sir Charles Clore’s penthouse, the ‘Clore’ floor lamp was part of the Goldreichs' 'total design', where every detail – from furniture to lighting – was considered (Image credit: Tamart)

The 'Clore' floor lamp joins Tamart’s existing 'Clore' range, which includes a lounge chair, ottoman, dining table, and coffee tables, all originally designed for the penthouse. While staying as faithful as possible to the original, the reissued floor lamp embraces contemporary refinements, exploring improvements in materials, fabrication, sustainability, and overall construction.

The glass shade – which combines an opaque inner layer and a clear outer layer to create a softly diffused light – is handblown in Czechia by expert artisans. The solid timber base, available in natural ash, natural oak, and black-stained ash, mirrors the depth of the legs of the ‘Clore’ lounge chair, reissued last year. It also introduces subtle bullnose-curved stile tops and feet, creating a lighter, more refined aesthetic.

‘This subtle detail also visually connects the lamp to the “Highgate” chair in our collection, reinforcing a cohesive design language across our pieces,’ explains Goldreich.

Founded last year by Amos Goldreich, son of Tamar de Shalit and Arthur Goldreich, Tamart revives his parents' vast design archive, bringing their modernist creations to a new generation (Image credit: Peter Guenzel)

The ‘Clore’ floor lamp arrives as part of Tamart’s expanding collection, which, as of last month, now includes jewellery, prints, and home accessories alongside its furniture. Selecting which pieces to revive from an archive of over 10,000 designs is no easy task, but lighting is set to play a greater role in Tamart’s future, with several designs already earmarked for reissue.

‘Deciphering what my parents were trying to achieve with these designs is an exciting process’ Amos Goldreich, founder, Tamart

‘We have identified several light fittings that we would like to reimagine and produce in the future. Some were previously created for specific projects, while others present a more intriguing challenge, as they exist only as concept sketches. Deciphering what my parents were trying to achieve with these designs is an exciting process – one that allows us to honour their vision while bringing these pieces into the present with contemporary materials and craftsmanship.’



