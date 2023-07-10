Anglepoise and National Trust look to Britain’s coastal landscape for a new blue lighting collection

Anglepoise and National Trust have united once again on a new lighting project, which nods to the deep blues of Britain’s coastal landscape.

Following previous collaborations in 2021, which created lighting in a calm sage green, and 2022, which celebrated a rich buttermilk yellow, Anglepoise and the National Trust now look to the water for inspiration. Lighting in 2023’s new Neptune Blue collection is inspired by Britain's diverse landscape, in a project that supports early 20th-century Surrey villa The Homewood, designed by architect Patrick Gwynne and now looked after by the National Trust.

Anglepoise and National Trust: Neptune Blue

(Image credit: Anglepoise x National Trust)

Says Simon Terry, chairman of Anglepoise: 'We are incredibly proud to be working with the National Trust for a third year and even more delighted to be raising awareness of its people-powered Neptune Coastline Campaign. The climate emergency has only heightened the need for the National Trust’s work and I am thrilled that we can help play a part, however small, in supporting the National Trust.’ A minimum of £25,000 will be given to the National Trust from sales of the Neptune Blue collection, which will go towards looking after The Homewood this year and next.

(Image credit: Anglepoise x National Trust)

‘This fresh colourway evokes feelings of bright blue-sky days, with the sun glinting off the sea and birds soaring overhead,’ adds Michaela Davis, brand licensing manager for the National Trust on the mini table lamp, desk lamp and floor lamp which make up the new collection.

‘We have such a beautiful coastline in the UK and it’s a privilege to be a part of caring for 780 miles of it. From the Unesco World Heritage Site of the Giant’s Causeway to land at the White Cliffs of Dover and beautiful coves in Cornwall, our work ensures that everyone can benefit from these places and that nature continues to have a home there. This collection reminds consumers of this beauty and helps raise the money we need to continue caring for it.’

anglepoise.com