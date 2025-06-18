Jessica Anne Woodley’s ‘joyfully imperfect’ furniture seeks your inner child
The designer is launching GliFfY, a furniture studio offering playful forms that reflect on her personal growth
Jessica Anne Woodley might be known to some as a former Made in Chelsea TV personality, a role she has been working hard to leave behind since leaving the show in 2017. Having been vocal about the negative effects of reality TV, she has spent much of the past decade on a journey of self-discovery, which has included a mix of Vipassana meditation and furniture making.
Her first foray into design dates back to the Covid-19 pandemic, when she explored using 3D printing techniques to create sculptural works. She is now releasing the first collection, dubbed ‘Eternal Child’, under the studio aegis GliFfY, made to order 'and designed to disarm and evoke joy'.
GliFfY by Jessica Anne Woodley
It was a trip to Indonesia that expanded Woodley's practice, as the creator travelled to the region to work with local fabricators, coming across Vipassana meditation along the way. Through the wellbeing practice, Woodley discovered a new sense of self, something that informed her creative work and became a crucial element of her designs.
'I’ve always been fascinated by how objects make us feel, how form carries meaning and connects us,' she says. 'I learned so much from [the teachings of Vipassana]; their wisdom is always simple. GliFfY is about creating from instinct, letting my inner child play, and allowing raw curiosity to shape something tangible.'
The bookcases, coffee tables and chairs of her collection are characterised by shapes that loosely reference the sinuosity of Peru's Nazca Lines – ‘geoglyphs’ that appear to be drawn onto the surface of the landscape – which for Woodley represent 'timeless, cryptic messages passed down from our ancestors'.
While the main collection is made of fibreglass with bold lacquered surfaces, Woodley has also been working in Carrara marble, a material that has allowed her to explore the relationship between manufacturing techniques and man-made objects. Each piece was hand-drawn first, then translated into a digital drawing before being precision-milled into the bulbous, whimsical shapes that define the studio's offering.
'I believe this project is a manifestation of the place I was in, and I intend to continue expressing who I am in the here and now – to play with matter,' she explains. 'I hope people find this collection disarming and simple.' Each object is intentionally shaped like a child's drawing, an invitation by Woodley not to lose touch with our inner child.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
'This collection is an invitation – to return to instinct, to disarm the inner critic, and to reclaim the joy and simplicity we’re often told to outgrow,' she adds. 'These objects are honest, joyfully imperfect and boldly present. That, to me, is the future of luxury.'
The Eternal Child collection is available via GliFfY.studio
