The Wallpaper* gift guide for the travel obsessed

We are a peripatetic generation: restlessly curious and forever plotting the next trip. It’s a trait that proves surprisingly useful when it comes to gifting. Travel-minded presents rarely miss the mark; they signal care in its most pragmatic form, helping to plan, elevate or ease someone’s journey.

Our edit strikes a balance between function, comfort and design intelligence. True to Wallpaper*’s sensibility, it gathers the sharpest designs in tech and lifestyle. The categories may be familiar, but each pick brings a fresh, forward twist on the pieces we reach for time and again.

For more design-driven gifting ideas and aesthetically attuned stocking fillers, explore our other seasonal gift guides.

The Wallpaper* travel gift guide 2025

Analogue in-flight entertainment

A24 99 Movie Crosswords £28 at shop.a24films.com There’s in-flight entertainment, and then there’s quizzing yourself on the stories behind it. When screens become headache-inducing, paper becomes a pleasure. Leave it to A24 to add cultural cachet to the crossword, gathering film-centric puzzles designed by long-time collaborators including David Lowery, Jenny Slate, Lulu Wang, Stephanie Hsu and Megan Amram.

Five-star treatment

Aman Essentials A Logo Towelling Cap £200 at shop.aman.com A gift for the hotel devotee. Many properties offer branded caps, but Aman’s iteration stands apart: exquisite quality, rich colourways and that signature ‘A’ in soft terry towelling.

A chic name-drop

Prada Saffiano and Croco Leather Name Tag £430 at Prada UK It’s been the year of the bag charm, but Prada’s saffiano and croco leather name tag carries a little more gravitas. Attached to a suitcase, it’s risky business; clipped to a duffel, it’s just right. Pair with the label’s robot keychain charm for a maximalist flourish.

Escape artist

Rimowa Essential Trunk Plus £1,080 at Rimowa US A Rimowa trunk isn’t for the over-packer; it’s for the traveller who knows how to streamline a long itinerary. Built for trips of two weeks or more, it’s a reliably tough, stylish companion. The grooved polycarbonate shell, fluid multi-wheel system and dual-compartment interior remain standout signatures. Pick the new Gloss Clay Beige or Terracotta Red shades, complete with a matching leather tag and collector’s sticker.

Pleat elite

IM MEN Pata Pata Bag £140 at uk.isseymiyake.com Once you start a pleated life, it’s hard to stop. At our travel desk, the crease-proof ingenuity of Issey Miyake’s pleats is non-negotiable. The Pata Pata Bag folds along its architectural pleats, collapsing into a compact oshibori-like roll. For greater structure, pick the Goods Goods Mokko Tote Mix, a favourite in our in-flight essentials round-up.

An order keeper

Louis Vuitton Nice BB Vanity Case £1,270 at uk.louisvuitton.com It was this summer that Louis Vuitton’s first ever beauty line (La Beauté Louis Vuitton) in collaboration with legendary make-up artist Pat McGrath finally arrived. The label’s vanity cases, however, have long been a stylish choice for discerning travellers. The above Nice BB Vanity case is crafted from a bespoke Monogram Red Epi leather exterior that matches the burnished red hue of the LV Rouge lipstick. – It’s the perfect excuse to get both the case and the lipstick.

Mile-high comforter

Stox Energy Socks Merino Travel Socks £37.99 at stoxenergy.com The eternal hunt for the essential-but-elevated travel staple ends here. Stox specialises in performance-minded hosiery, and its merino travel socks are a must-have: temperature-regulating wool that supports circulation, reduces swelling and lowers thrombosis risk. The grey-blue colourway is sharp with tailoring, effortless with a tracksuit.

Free roaming

Tekla Fabrics Tekla Fabrics Slippers €345 at teklafabrics.com We’ve long travelled with pyjamas in tow – so why not slippers? Tekla’s shearling pair has lingered in our minds since launch. Pitched as a ‘home shoe for time spent at ease’, it also serves as a warming, grounding companion on the go.

Lights out

Claridge's Claridge's Silk Eye Mask £75 at shop.claridges.co.uk There is nothing like a good hotel sleep. Turn down service at home is easier with this silk eye mask from Claridge’s, a plush touch to any bedtime routine. Its ultra-soft silk ensures a barely-there feel and promises lights-out the moment it’s on.

A mood mixer

Vyrao High Five Vol.2 £90 at Vyrao Enter the mood-shifting powers of Vyrao’s ‘neuroscents’ with this travel-ready set. Each genderless perfume miniature allows you to convey a different emotion. Wear The Sixth for mindfulness and intuition, Sun Ræ for joy and brightness, Mamajuju for grounding and awareness, Ludeaux for flirtation and seduction, and Ludatrix for passion and arousal.

A reset wash

Ouai Detox Shampoo Travel £12 at OUAI UK A clever reset, whether packed for the journey or saved for your return. Ouai’s travel-size Detox Shampoo lifts dirt, oil and product build-up – from dry shampoo excess to hard-water residue – using apple cider vinegar and strengthening keratin. The result: a refreshed, balanced scalp. The scent is a delicious velvety rose over a warm, woody base.

A flight-mode facial

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Essentials Set $34 at Summer Fridays Hydration is the perennial travel priority, and skin usually bears the brunt. Summer Fridays’ Jet Lag range has become a cult salve for moisture-starved travellers. The Essentials Set gathers mini versions of the brand’s multitasking moisturiser-mask, deep hydration serum, fine mist and cooling eye patches. Light, scent-soft formulas that slot neatly into any long-haul ritual.

A pocketable friend

A power move

Scapade Qi2 Wireless Powerbank 10,000 Mah €69.99 at scapade.net You can't go wrong with a mighty powerbank. Scapade builds tech for the intrepid, and its MagPower unit is a compact, durable 10,000 mAh upgrade: super-fast wired charging for phones, tablets and small laptops, plus LED indicators and magnetic compatibility with Qi2-enabled and MagSafe-ready iPhones. The brand also offers FindMy-compatible padlocks and wallets for a more secure itinerary.

Do not disturb

Loop Earplugs Loop Quiet 2 €19.95 at Loop Earplugs No judgment for wanting to cancel the world out entirely. Loop’s Quiet 2 earplugs provide 24 dB (SNR) of noise reduction, enabling deeper sleep and uninterrupted downtime. A simple, effective travel essential.