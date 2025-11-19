The Wallpaper* gift guide for the travel obsessed
Constant wanderlust is a surprisingly useful trait when it comes to gifting. Explore what to gift the discerning globetrotter
We are a peripatetic generation: restlessly curious and forever plotting the next trip. It’s a trait that proves surprisingly useful when it comes to gifting. Travel-minded presents rarely miss the mark; they signal care in its most pragmatic form, helping to plan, elevate or ease someone’s journey.
Our edit strikes a balance between function, comfort and design intelligence. True to Wallpaper*’s sensibility, it gathers the sharpest designs in tech and lifestyle. The categories may be familiar, but each pick brings a fresh, forward twist on the pieces we reach for time and again.
For more design-driven gifting ideas and aesthetically attuned stocking fillers, explore our other seasonal gift guides.
The Wallpaper* travel gift guide 2025
Analogue in-flight entertainment
There’s in-flight entertainment, and then there’s quizzing yourself on the stories behind it. When screens become headache-inducing, paper becomes a pleasure. Leave it to A24 to add cultural cachet to the crossword, gathering film-centric puzzles designed by long-time collaborators including David Lowery, Jenny Slate, Lulu Wang, Stephanie Hsu and Megan Amram.
Five-star treatment
A chic name-drop
It’s been the year of the bag charm, but Prada’s saffiano and croco leather name tag carries a little more gravitas. Attached to a suitcase, it’s risky business; clipped to a duffel, it’s just right. Pair with the label’s robot keychain charm for a maximalist flourish.
Escape artist
A Rimowa trunk isn’t for the over-packer; it’s for the traveller who knows how to streamline a long itinerary. Built for trips of two weeks or more, it’s a reliably tough, stylish companion. The grooved polycarbonate shell, fluid multi-wheel system and dual-compartment interior remain standout signatures. Pick the new Gloss Clay Beige or Terracotta Red shades, complete with a matching leather tag and collector’s sticker.
Pleat elite
Once you start a pleated life, it’s hard to stop. At our travel desk, the crease-proof ingenuity of Issey Miyake’s pleats is non-negotiable. The Pata Pata Bag folds along its architectural pleats, collapsing into a compact oshibori-like roll. For greater structure, pick the Goods Goods Mokko Tote Mix, a favourite in our in-flight essentials round-up.
An order keeper
It was this summer that Louis Vuitton’s first ever beauty line (La Beauté Louis Vuitton) in collaboration with legendary make-up artist Pat McGrath finally arrived. The label’s vanity cases, however, have long been a stylish choice for discerning travellers. The above Nice BB Vanity case is crafted from a bespoke Monogram Red Epi leather exterior that matches the burnished red hue of the LV Rouge lipstick. – It’s the perfect excuse to get both the case and the lipstick.
Mile-high comforter
The eternal hunt for the essential-but-elevated travel staple ends here. Stox specialises in performance-minded hosiery, and its merino travel socks are a must-have: temperature-regulating wool that supports circulation, reduces swelling and lowers thrombosis risk. The grey-blue colourway is sharp with tailoring, effortless with a tracksuit.
Free roaming
Lights out
A mood mixer
Enter the mood-shifting powers of Vyrao’s ‘neuroscents’ with this travel-ready set. Each genderless perfume miniature allows you to convey a different emotion. Wear The Sixth for mindfulness and intuition, Sun Ræ for joy and brightness, Mamajuju for grounding and awareness, Ludeaux for flirtation and seduction, and Ludatrix for passion and arousal.
A reset wash
A clever reset, whether packed for the journey or saved for your return. Ouai’s travel-size Detox Shampoo lifts dirt, oil and product build-up – from dry shampoo excess to hard-water residue – using apple cider vinegar and strengthening keratin. The result: a refreshed, balanced scalp. The scent is a delicious velvety rose over a warm, woody base.
A flight-mode facial
Hydration is the perennial travel priority, and skin usually bears the brunt. Summer Fridays’ Jet Lag range has become a cult salve for moisture-starved travellers. The Essentials Set gathers mini versions of the brand’s multitasking moisturiser-mask, deep hydration serum, fine mist and cooling eye patches. Light, scent-soft formulas that slot neatly into any long-haul ritual.
A pocketable friend
At just 240 g, Fujifilm’s X half is a pocketable antidote to the smartphone default. With tactile controls, speedy autofocus and playful film simulations, it brings back the joy of spontaneous, in-the-moment shooting. For more travel camera ideas, discover our selection of tiny but mighty devices.
A power move
You can't go wrong with a mighty powerbank. Scapade builds tech for the intrepid, and its MagPower unit is a compact, durable 10,000 mAh upgrade: super-fast wired charging for phones, tablets and small laptops, plus LED indicators and magnetic compatibility with Qi2-enabled and MagSafe-ready iPhones. The brand also offers FindMy-compatible padlocks and wallets for a more secure itinerary.
Do not disturb
