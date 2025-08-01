Ten of the best travel essentials: a lush upgrade to how you pack, fly, and arrive
Discover the Wallpaper* edit of travel essentials, from the ultimate hero tote bag to altitude-proof skincare
That pre-holiday packing panic? It hits every time. What makes the cut and what gets left behind? With strict baggage limits and an overload of must-have options, it’s easy to feel like you’re missing the mark. Whether you’re planning a weekend away or a long-term escape, the Wallpaper* edit of travel essentials – spanning tech, beauty, and style – is your passport to packing smart and impeccably
The Wallpaper* guide to travel essentials
A trusty companion
Start with a bag that does it all. The bigger you can go, the better. Goods Goods Issey Miyake has just unveiled the perfect style to carry all your in-flight essentials. The Mokko Tote Mix Bag is lightweight, soft and resistant, featuring a sleek knitted body available in three different colours. You’ll wonder how you travelled without.
A pocketable friend
Although smartphone photography gets the job done easily, there’s nothing more satisfying than carrying a pocketable travel camera that allows you to get caught in the moment and snap it out. At just 240 g and with a fun film simulation mode, Fujifilm’s X-Half is the one to carry.
Need more inspiration? Read our edit of the best travel cameras
A melodic companion
A good pair of headphones is non-negotiable. From streamlined tactile controls to a transparent construction, every detail in Nothing’s first foray into over-ear devices is intentional. This model provides up to 35 hours of listening with noise-cancelling engaged.
For other options, check our selection of the best over-ear headphones
A perfect multitasker
For those early flights that leave you with plenty of time until the hotel’s check-in, heading to the beach is a good way to catch up on Vitamin D. A swimsuit is therefore a mandatory add-on, which can always double up as a playful top. Loewe Paula’s Ibiza gets them right every season.
A personal choice of sunglasses
Revitalising goodness
Dry cabin air doesn’t stand a chance. 111Skin’s hydrating and rejuvenating Luxury Velvet Mask Planner is packed with everything you need to land looking fresh. The comprehensive set includes all of the brand’s signature facial and eye masks, from its Cryo De-Puffing to Rose Gold Brightening treatments.
A clever hack
100mL is a beauty brand solving your airport woes one travel-sized product at a time. Fill them with your favourites, or just grab a pre-packed kit and go. The Airplane Mode kit includes a selection of hydrating must-haves suitable for daily use, no matter where you are.
A romantic notebook
A stylish writing instrument
Printed matter
A flight is the perfect time to read a magazine cover to cover. Our choice? Wallpaper*, naturally.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
-
What does a shooting star smell like? Aesop’s new perfume finds out
‘It's very addictive,’ perfumer Céline Barel says of Steorra Eau de Parfum, a seductive new fragrance from the luxury skincare brand
-
This tent-like stage for Dekmantel electronic music festival was hand-sewn in the designer's studio
We speak to Zelt Studio founder Johannes Offerhaus, who created a tensile structure for the 2025 edition of the Dekmantel electronic music festival, about his design journey creating large-scale, textile-based works
-
This Canadian house is a precise domestic composition perched on the Nova Scotian coast
Bishop McDowell completed a new Canadian house overlooking the Atlantic, using minimal details and traditional forms to create a refined family home
-
Out of office: from Loewe loafers to volcanic views, the Wallpaper* editors' picks of the week
What the Wallpaper* team have been eating, seeing, wearing and crucially, enjoying, this week
-
Google, Byredo and Loewe activate Selfridges’ abandoned hotel in an immersive tech takeover