That pre-holiday packing panic? It hits every time. What makes the cut and what gets left behind? With strict baggage limits and an overload of must-have options, it’s easy to feel like you’re missing the mark. Whether you’re planning a weekend away or a long-term escape, the Wallpaper* edit of travel essentials – spanning tech, beauty, and style – is your passport to packing smart and impeccably

The Wallpaper* guide to travel essentials

A trusty companion

Mokko Tote Mix Bag Cloud Grey Mix
Goods Goods Issey Miyake
Mokko Tote Mix Bag Cloud Grey Mix

Start with a bag that does it all. The bigger you can go, the better. Goods Goods Issey Miyake has just unveiled the perfect style to carry all your in-flight essentials. The Mokko Tote Mix Bag is lightweight, soft and resistant, featuring a sleek knitted body available in three different colours. You’ll wonder how you travelled without.

A pocketable friend

Fujifilm X-Half - Silver
Fujifilm
Fujifilm X-Half

Although smartphone photography gets the job done easily, there’s nothing more satisfying than carrying a pocketable travel camera that allows you to get caught in the moment and snap it out. At just 240 g and with a fun film simulation mode, Fujifilm’s X-Half is the one to carry.

A melodic companion

nothing headphones
Nothing
Headphone (1)

A good pair of headphones is non-negotiable. From streamlined tactile controls to a transparent construction, every detail in Nothing’s first foray into over-ear devices is intentional. This model provides up to 35 hours of listening with noise-cancelling engaged.

A perfect multitasker

loewe swimsuit
Loewe
Swimsuit in Technical Jersey

For those early flights that leave you with plenty of time until the hotel’s check-in, heading to the beach is a good way to catch up on Vitamin D. A swimsuit is therefore a mandatory add-on, which can always double up as a playful top. Loewe Paula’s Ibiza gets them right every season.

A personal choice of sunglasses

loewe sunglasses
Loewe
Hillock Sunglasses

Utilitarian or cool-itarian, sunglasses are a must in every travel bag. We love this oversized aviator style also by Loewe for a quintessential pilot off-duty look.

Revitalising goodness

111skin Master Masking Planner 145ml
111Skin
111Skin Master Masking Planner

Dry cabin air doesn’t stand a chance. 111Skin’s hydrating and rejuvenating Luxury Velvet Mask Planner is packed with everything you need to land looking fresh. The comprehensive set includes all of the brand’s signature facial and eye masks, from its Cryo De-Puffing to Rose Gold Brightening treatments.​

A clever hack

Airplane Mode
Shop100mL
Airplane Mode

100mL is a beauty brand solving your airport woes one travel-sized product at a time. Fill them with your favourites, or just grab a pre-packed kit and go. The Airplane Mode kit includes a selection of hydrating must-haves suitable for daily use, no matter where you are.

A romantic notebook

Notebook #146, Small, Manganese Orange - Lined
Montblanc
Notebook #146

Flights tend to increase our average screen time, whether it’s the endless source of in-flight entertainment or aimless phone tapping. Carrying a notebook is an easy way to tap out from technology and spend time writing down memories, plans, and dreams.

A stylish writing instrument

Pix Orange Ballpoint
Montblanc
Pix Orange Ballpoint

Never board without a writing instrument. Bonus points if it’s Montblanc. The Pix Ballpoint is inspired by the Bauhaus architecture movement and features a precious resin finish with elegant platinum-coated details.

Printed matter

wallpaper issue
Wallpaper*
6 month subscription

A flight is the perfect time to read a magazine cover to cover. Our choice? Wallpaper*, naturally.

