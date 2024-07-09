Beauty brand 100mL has hacked the airport liquid limit
100mL is here to solve your airport woes one travel sized product at a time
As we all know too well, airline travel can come with a host of difficulties. From lost luggage to bad food, flight delays, and less than favourable amounts of legroom. But 100mL is a new beauty venture that is tackling another of the airport’s most annoying inconveniences: the 100ml liquid rule.
100mL is makes the airport liquid limit a thing of beauty
Founded by entrepreneur Kate Cervini, the American-born brand has partnered with sixteen clean and ethical beauty brands from Aesop to Grown Alchemist, to create a range of quality travel-size products that come in a sleek transparent pouch. The pouches, which are made out of biodegradable, water-resistant material, can either be filled with your choice of products from 100mL’s brand partners, or you can choose one of 100mL’s pre-packed pouches, each of which has been curated to meet different travel needs.
Favourites from the curated line include the ‘Airplane Mode’ designed to keep skin hydrated on and after the flight with a range of moisturising products like Alder New York’s Cooling Mineral Hydro Mist and a hand balm by Aesop; or the ‘Frequent Flyer’ pouch designed for one night trips with essential products like a body wash by Grown Alchemist and a moisturiser by Margin.
Cervini, who worked a fast-paced job in fashion before launching 100mL, hit on the idea after a day spent hunting for quality, travel-friendly products for a business trip. As a skincare aficionado and frequent traveller, Cervini wondered why there wasn’t a service that could solve this issue. So, she sent out a questionnaire to everyone in her network, eventually receiving around 200 responses to questions such as: ‘What kind of products do you use? What kind of products do you tend to forget? When do you travel most? Do you use an airport lounge?’
The answers to that questionnaire formed the backbone of Cervini’s approach to 100mL and informed which brands she reached out to as collaborators. ‘I wanted to work with people that have interesting backgrounds, come from different parts of the world and similar values to what we have with clean, ethically sourced, vegan products,’ says Cervini. ‘And it was important to have products that suit every skin type, hair type and price point with products that range from £5 to £200.’
The final list of collaborators also includes sexual wellness brand Maude, dental brands Bite and Marvis, hair care brand Crown Affair, skincare and supplement brand Moon Juice, and many more. ‘When you travel, there are a lot of things out of your control,’ says Cervini. ‘But now your routine is one thing that you can control. Whether you're going on holiday, travelling for business, going on a trip for an extended period or just one night, it's nice to have your skincare and wellness products ready for you whenever you need them.'
Mary Cleary is a writer based in London and New York. Previously beauty & grooming editor at Wallpaper*, she is now a contributing editor, alongside writing for various publications on all aspects of culture.
-
