Sexual wellness gifts designed for the bedside table, by Maude, Nécessaire and more
These sexual wellness gift ideas designed for the bedside table include the museum-worthy ‘Spot’ vibrator by Maude, and Nécessaire’s hyaluronic acid-based ‘The Sex Gel’
These sexual wellness gift ideas for the bedside table, carefully selected by Wallpaper*, take into consideration three key design elements: form, function and, of course, fun.
From the sculptural ‘Spot’ vibrator by Maude (a tool currently on display in the Louvre Museum as part of the exhibition ‘Private Lives: From the Bedroom to Social Media’) to Nécessaire’s hyaluronic acid-based ‘The Sex Gel’, contained in the brand’s signature minimalist packaging, this list suggests objects, products and more that look just as good as they feel.
Sexual wellness gifts designed for the bedside table
A museum-worthy toy by Maude
It’s no secret that Maude is creating museum-worthy toys (the brand sponsored the current Louvre exhibition, ‘Private Lives: From the Bedroom to Social Media’ and has its design-led tools on display there), so you’d be forgiven for mistaking the five-speed ‘Spot’ vibrator for an objet d’art. Brâncuși-inspired, and with a sleek finish and choice of two colourways, the ‘Spot’ makes the ideal gift for the design connoisseur unwilling to sacrifice aesthetic pleasure for physical pleasure.
Maude ‘Spot’ vibrator, $79 / £64, getmaude.com
A ‘breathless’ body oil by Aesop
A visit to the Aesop store is always guaranteed to bring a hit of inspiration, making it a vital stop on any festive shopping trip. The brand’s ‘Breathless’ body oil (named after the 1960 film by Jean-Luc Godard) is just the thing to massage away all the tensions from another year gone by. A heady blend of essential oil extracts including blood orange, jojoba and laurel leaf, the all-natural ingredients list offers a multi-sensory experience, whether used as part of an everyday body-care regime or for sharing with someone special.
Aesop ‘Breathless’ body oil, £30, aesop.com
A feat of engineering by Lelo
Lelo is a Cannes Lions award-winning brand at the forefront of sexual wellness tech. The Lelo ‘Dot’ vibrator is an innovative feat of engineering, with a high-precision tip and signature elliptical movement that is lightyears ahead of the run-of-the-mill bullet design. Available in a spectrum of pastel shades, complemented by metallic detailing and a satin-finish storage pouch.
Lelo ‘Dot’ vibrator, £159, lelo.com
A nightstand must-have by Nécessaire
‘The Sex Gel’ water-based lubricant is part of a curated edit of body care from climate-conscious beauty brand Nécessaire. Containing familiar skincare actives like hyaluronic acid, this product is pH-optimised and completely fragrance-free for intimate skin-friendly results and guaranteed good clean fun. Plus, its luxuriously minimal packaging makes it a nightstand must-have.
Nécessaire ‘The Sex Gel’ lubricant, $28, necessaire.com
A latex-inspired lubricant by Atsuko Kudo
The visionary Japanese-born, London-based designer Atsuko Kudo has been creating latex clothing and accessories since 2001. Her eponymous brand’s latest launch, ‘Dressing for Pleasure’, is a double-duty product, designed as a slick lacquer for rubber-wear and an intimate lubricant. The silicone-based formula is presented in a discreet gloss-black bottle, complemented by a precision ‘Tongari’ (meaning ‘sharp-pointed’ in Japanese) tip, so you never waste a drop.
Atsuko Kudo ‘Dressing for Pleasure’ latex lubricant, £12, atsukokudo.com
A scented mood setter by Oskia
Oskia’s ‘Rose de Mai’ massage luxury candle emits a warm light and the fragrance of may rose. After it melts, the lightweight oil can be used on both the face and body, moisturising the skin with coconut beeswax and soya. Replete with a spout for easy pouring, the candle’s low melting point means that things get heated without the risk of being burnt (which, when it comes to love, is a gift in itself). Just don’t forget to trim the wick.
Oskia ‘Rose de Mai’ massage candle, £55, oskiaskincare.com
India is a writer and editor based in London. Specialising in the worlds of photography, fashion, and art, India is features editor at contemporary art and fashion bi-annual Middle Plane, and has also held the position of digital editor for Darklight, a new-gen commercial photography platform. Her interests include surrealism and twentieth century avant-garde movements, the intersection of visual culture and left-wing politics, and living the life of an eccentric Hampstead pensioner.
-
