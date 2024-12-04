Bottega Veneta drafts Venetian artisans for its unique ‘Bottega for Bottegas’ project, a gift list of local craft
Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta has sought out six craftspeople from in and around Venice to create precious objects – from playing cards to jigsaw puzzles – which arrive just in time for festive gift-giving
In Italian, ‘bottega’ is used to refer to a traditional shop whereby the items on sale are made in an attached workshop (its etymology comes from the Latin word for warehouse, ‘apotheca’, and can also be used to refer to artists’ studios). As such, it conjures in the mind a more bygone era, one of homespun tradition and local expertise, of winding Italian streets and buzzing cobblers, bookmakers and woodworkers.
It is this sense of culture and tradition that Bottega Veneta – no doubt the most well-known ‘bottega’ in the world – hopes to evoke with ‘Bottega for Bottegas’, a project that now takes place annually and sees the Italian fashion house draft local artisans, from both Italy and beyond, to create a series of special items which arrive just in time for the festive season. Think of it as a unique, ready-made gift list for even the fussiest of loved ones; last year, products came from a round-the-world odyssey, spanning Italy, Taiwan, China and South Korea.
This year, Bottega Veneta is staying closer to home, seeking out six artisans from in and around Venice to contribute to the curation (the house was founded in 1966 in Vicenza, Italy, just outside of Venice). The edit is evocative of a curiosity shop or wunderkammer, spanning a wooden puzzle of a traditional Venetian home or palazzo by Signor Blum, a carpentry workshop that creates children’s toys and sculptures inspired by its home city, playing cards encased in a leather sheath by Modiano, a printer known for its luxurious card games, and a metal winged lion and gondola prow by traditional foundry Fonderia Artistica Valese.
Elsewhere is a striped glass vase by Laguna~B in local Murano glass, a Murano-glass starfish by Bruno Amadi, and a colourful tabletop glass sculpture by Robert Beltrami of Wave Murano Glass, which is currently the youngest factory on the island of Murano.
Led by the house’s creative director Matthieu Blazy, the Bottega for Bottegas project – which will also take over international billboards this Christmas – encapsulates the designer’s desire to elevate Bottega Veneta with traditional craft (albeit in playful, offbeat fashion, like a recent reproduction of a Richard Scarry children’s book in the house’s woven ‘intrecciato’ leather). ‘Craft is not a trend. Neither is it something that has to be improved. It is a timeless technology,’ Blazy has previously said. ‘The irregularities of handwork make each Bottega Veneta design unique. This for me is true luxury.’
Discover Bottega for Bottegas at bottegaveneta.com and the house’s stores.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
Agnès Varda, Luca Guadagnino and Wim Wenders: why Aesop’s love affair with cinema is more than skin-deep
Aesop’s new 2024 Christmas campaign celebrates its long love affair with cinema. Laura Havlin speaks with the brand’s head of global store design Marianne Lardilleux to discover why film is inherent to its DNA
By Laura Havlin Published
-
First look: Honolulu's Victoria Place at Ward Village reveals interiors
Victoria Place in Honolulu's Ward Village is a new residential tower that blends cosmopolitan living with Hawaii life and nature
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
‘Type Archived’: a must-have manual for hot metal enthusiasts and linotype lovers
A new book provides a stunning visual tour of traditional typefounding and offers a definitive account of London's legendary Type Archive
By Anne Soward Published
-
Fashionable Christmas baubles to accessorise this year’s tree, from Bottega Veneta to Loewe
Selected by the Wallpaper* style team, a gleaming array of Christmas baubles for fashion fans featuring fantastical designs from Bottega Veneta, Loewe, Prada and more
By Jack Moss Published
-
Bottega Veneta’s latest must-have accessory is a giant Richard Scarry children’s book
Bottega Veneta has recreated Richard Scarry’s seminal 1985 children’s book ‘Biggest Word Book Ever’ in woven leather, alongside a playful capsule of accessories inspired by the American author’s picture books
By Jack Moss Published
-
Fashion features editor Jack Moss’ style gift guide
Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss compiles his fantasy festive wish list – from a surreal Bottega Veneta tree decoration to Hylton Nel’s Dior-approved ceramic cats
By Jack Moss Published
-
What makes a ‘winter perfume’? The Wallpaper* guide to fragrances that linger on the skin and in the air
The Wallpaper* guide to winter perfume has been compiled by our beauty editor Hannah Tindle, including scents from the likes of Bottega Veneta, Frederic Malle and Marissa Zappas
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
The Wallpaper* S/S 2025 trend report: ‘A rejection of the derivative and the expected’
Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss unpacks five trends and takeaways from the S/S 2025 shows, which paid ode to individual style and transformed the everyday
By Jack Moss Published
-
The breathtaking runway sets of S/S 2025, from beanbag animals to a twisted living room
Wallpaper* picks the best runway sets and show spaces of fashion month, which featured Bottega Veneta’s beanbag menagerie, opulence at Saint Laurent, and artist collaborations at Acne Studios and Burberry
By Jack Moss Published
-
The A/W 2024 menswear collections were defined by a ‘new flamboyance’
Sleek and streamlined ensembles imbued with a sense of performance take centre stage in ‘Quiet on Set’, a portfolio of the A/W 2024 menswear collections photographed by Matthieu Delbreuve
By Jack Moss Published
-
In fashion: the defining looks and trends of the A/W 2024 collections
We highlight the standout moments of the A/W 2024 season, from scrunched-up gloves and seductive leather ties to cocooning balaclavas and decadent feathers
By Jack Moss Published