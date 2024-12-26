Unboxing beauty products from 2024, as seen on the pages of Wallpaper*
Wallpaper's 2024 beauty picks included Chanel lipstick, Bottega Veneta perfume and solid soap from the likes of Aesop, Celine, Diptyque, Hermès and Sisley
Unboxing beauty products on Boxing Day? Well, metaphorically speaking, why not?
Here, we take a look back at the pages of Wallpaper* from the past year, reflecting on the make-up, perfume, tools and accessories that defined our 2024.
Unboxing beauty products from 2024, as seen on the pages of Wallpaper*
Chanel lipstick in Wallpaper* February 2024: The Design Awards Issue
In the February 2024 issue of Wallpaper*, we presented a design award to the Chanel ‘31 Le Rouge lipstick’. The lipstick comes in several shades and textures, all created to be housed in a glass case crafted by Japanese artisans and designed by Sylvie Legastelois.
MyBlend led mask in Wallpaper* March 2024: The Style Issue
For the first Wallpaper* Style Issue of the year in March 2024, we turned the spotlight on the MyBlend ‘myLedmask’, with its uniquely contoured design slightly reminiscent of Pedro Almodóvar’s The Skin I Live In.
Acne Studios x Frédéric Malle perfume in Wallpaper* April 2024: Global Interiors
We spoke with the creative director of Acne Studios Jonny Johansson, fragrance legend Frédéric Malle and emerging nose Suzy Le Helley about their collaborative work on ‘Acne Studios par Frédéric Malle’ eau de parfum, previewed in the April 2024 issue of Wallpaper*.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Bottega Veneta scented candle in Wallpaper* June 2024: The Travel Issue
Bottega Veneta launched scented candles earlier this year, with three different fragrances available in red, yellow and green lava glaze ceramic pots. We captured the brand’s ‘Redstone’ candle on the pages of Wallpaper* June 2024, which contains notes of plum nectar, tobacco and cedarwood.
Rimowa vanity case in Wallpaper* June 2024: The Travel Issue
Rimowa's vanity case also made its debut in Wallpaper* June 2024, our annual travel issue. A reimagined 1970s design from the Rimowa archives, the case is robust enough to contain a multitude of products and tools without fear of damage whilst on the move.
Fendi perfumes in Wallpaper* July 2024: The Design Directory
In 2024, Fendi created seven exclusive perfumes, inspired by the personalities and memories of close members of the Fendi family. The collection, which we included in the July issue of Wallpaper*, features refillable glass bottles evoking the vocabulary of Roman architecture.
Calvin Klein CK One perfume in Wallpaper* August 2024: The USA 100
The August 2024 issue of Wallpaper* was dedicated US creatives, with an accompanying portfolio shot by Inez and Vinoodh. In addition, we looked at 12 American design icons, including Calvin Klein’s ‘CK One’ eau de toilette. First released in 1994, the fragrance remains a best seller to this day.
Solid soap in Wallpaper* September 2024: The Style Issue
For Wallpaper* September 2024, the year’s second issue dedicated to style, we celebrated the pleasures of solid soap, including bars from the likes of Aesop, Celine, Diptyque, Hermès and Sisley.
Celine Beauté lipstick in Wallpaper* October 2024: Guest Editors
Celine launched its first-ever beauty line in October 2024, Celine Beauté. Designed by Hedi Slimane, who has since left the house in the hands of his successor Michael Rider, the ‘Le Rouge Celine’ lipstick in a shade of red called 'Rouge Triomphe’ made its Wallpaper* premiere in the same monthly issue.
Hermès eye and lip pencils in Wallpaper* November 2024: The Art Issue
Hermès’ ‘Trait d’Hermès’ eye and lip pencils were designed by Pierre Hardy and Gregoris Pyrpylis, the house’s creative director of beauty, to evoke a playful stationary set. We captured the collection’s kaleidoscopic colour palette in Wallpaper* November 2024.
Bottega Veneta perfume in Wallpaper* November 2024: The Art Issue
Bottega Veneta’s fragrance collection by Matthieu Blazy (now succeeded by Louise Trotter after his appointment as creative director at Chanel) includes five scents inspired by Venice, with bottles blown in Murano glass. Above, is the brand’s ‘Come With Me’ eau de parfum, as featured in the November 2024 issue of Wallpaper*.
Dior perfumes in Wallpaper* December 2024: The Entertaining Issue
In 2024, Francis Kurkdjian, the creative director of Dior Parfums took five fragrances from the house’s ‘La Collection Privée’, reinterpreting their notes in ‘Esprit de Parfum’, a new scent range featured on the pages of Wallpaper’s December Entertaining Issue.
Dries Van Noten lipsticks in Wallpaper* December 2024: The Entertaining Issue
After taking a final bow on the runway earlier in the year, for the December 2024 issue of Wallpaper* we caught up with Dries Van Noten about his next steps, which include growing the beauty and fragrance arm of his eponymous brand (and spending more time in his beloved garden).
Hannah Tindle is Beauty & Grooming Editor at Wallpaper*. She has worked with media titles and brands across the luxury and culture sectors, bringing a breadth of knowledge to the magazine’s beauty vertical, which closely intersects with fashion, art, design, and technology.
-
The cosiest alpine retreats to book in Europe
Browse the Wallpaper* edit of European alpine retreats where to fully embrace the ski season
By Nicola Leigh Stewart Published
-
The innovations and eccentricities coming soon from the Chinese auto industry
China accounts for 75 per cent of new EVs, and new models arrive on a weekly basis. Here are some of the key brands looking to reshape the automotive landscape in the years to come
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Gather round! The best coffee tables for design lovers, from the colourful to the sculptural
Explore the best coffee tables: discover our handpicked selection of enduring favourites alongside new, notable pieces
By Ali Morris Published
-
These illuminating fashion interviews tell the story of style in 2024
Selected by fashion features editor Jack Moss from the pages of Wallpaper*, these interviews tell the stories behind the designers who have shaped 2024 – from Kim Jones to Tory Burch, Willy Chavarria to Martine Rose
By Jack Moss Published
-
Giant cats, Madonna wigs, pints of Guinness: seven objects that tell the story of fashion in 2024
These objects tell an unconventional story of style in 2024, a year when the ephemera that populated designers’ universes was as intriguing as the collections themselves
By Jack Moss Published
-
How 2024 brought beauty and fashion closer than ever before
2024 was a year when beauty and fashion got closer than ever before, with runway moments, collaborations and key launches setting the scene for 2025 and beyond
By Mahoro Seward Published
-
Sexual wellness gifts designed for the bedside table, by Maude, Nécessaire and more
These sexual wellness gift ideas designed for the bedside table include the museum-worthy ‘Spot’ vibrator by Maude, and Nécessaire’s hyaluronic acid-based ‘The Sex Gel’
By India Birgitta Jarvis Published
-
Loafer bags to sock shoes, 2024 was all about the mashed-up accessory
Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss reflects on the rise of the surreal hybrid accessory in 2024, a trend which reflects the disorientating nature of contemporary living – where nothing is quite what it seems
By Jack Moss Published
-
Wallpaper* beauty editor Hannah Tindle’s eclectic gift guide
Wallpaper* beauty editor Hannah Tindle ideas for festive gifting include a scalp-stimulating hairbrush, a mid-century ‘party’ ashtray and an archival poster for Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
The wait is over: Matthieu Blazy is Chanel’s new creative director
Matthieu Blazy has been appointed as the new artistic director at Chanel, after a critically lauded and commercially successful tenure as creative director of Bottega Veneta
By Jack Moss Published
-
‘I want to push it forward’: Dries Van Noten’s new creative director is Julian Klausner
A member of the Dries Van Noten design team since 2018, Belgian designer Julian Klausner has been promoted to creative director after the namesake founder’s exit from his eponymous label earlier this year
By Jack Moss Published