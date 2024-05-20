Rimowa’s vanity case provides safety and luxury for travelling with beauty products
Rimowa’s vanity case is the ideal travel companion for the beauty obsessive, with a reimagined robust design from the 1970s
Rimowa’s vanity cases were the discerning globetrotter’s staple piece of luggage back in the 1970s.
Now, the brand has reached into its archives and reimagined the Rimowa vanity case anew, catering to the needs of the 21st-century traveller and beauty obsessive, its signature, robust anodised aluminium exterior meaning that you needn’t worry about cracked bottles, smushed tubes, or broken powder products upon arrival at your destination.
RImowa’s vanity case transports beauty products in the utmost safety
Inside, every detail of the case is executed as exquisitely as one expects from Rimowa. Crafted in Germany, the case opens to reveal a pocket lined in Italian leather with a large and strong elastic strap, meaning that even though you’ll be on the move, your lotions and potions will remain stationary. Elsewhere, a water-repellent zipped pocket designed to hold lighter items, is further insurance against any accidental spillages.
Another interior compartment features a removable aluminum and plexiglass tray, emblazoned with RImowa’s monogram, designed for holding smaller items. A flat pouch is also integrated into the case’s top, with a leather-made aluminium mirror inside for any of those bleary-eyed touching-ups at the airport.
Rimowa’s new iteration of the vanity case also features a tight travel strap, meaning that it will also attach securely to your matching suitcase. Of course, it comes with a TSA lock as standard. For travelling during summertime – or, in fact, any time – it’s an essential.
The vanity case by Rimowa, £1450, rimowa.com.
A version of this article appears in the June 2024 Travel Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.
Hannah Tindle is Beauty & Grooming Editor at Wallpaper*. With ten years of experience working for media titles and brands across the luxury and culture sectors, she brings a breadth of knowledge to the magazine’s beauty vertical, which closely intersects with fashion, art, design, and technology.
