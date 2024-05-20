Rimowa’s vanity case provides safety and luxury for travelling with beauty products

Rimowa’s vanity cases were the discerning globetrotter’s staple piece of luggage back in the 1970s.

Now, the brand has reached into its archives and reimagined the Rimowa vanity case anew, catering to the needs of the 21st-century traveller and beauty obsessive, its signature, robust anodised aluminium exterior meaning that you needn’t worry about cracked bottles, smushed tubes, or broken powder products upon arrival at your destination.

The Rimowa vanity case is a travel essential (Image credit: Future)

RImowa’s vanity case transports beauty products in the utmost safety

Inside, every detail of the case is executed as exquisitely as one expects from Rimowa. Crafted in Germany, the case opens to reveal a pocket lined in Italian leather with a large and strong elastic strap, meaning that even though you’ll be on the move, your lotions and potions will remain stationary. Elsewhere, a water-repellent zipped pocket designed to hold lighter items, is further insurance against any accidental spillages.

The Rimowa vanity case has a robust aluminium exterior in a reimagined design from the 1970s (Image credit: Courtesy of Rimowa)

Another interior compartment features a removable aluminum and plexiglass tray, emblazoned with RImowa’s monogram, designed for holding smaller items. A flat pouch is also integrated into the case’s top, with a leather-made aluminium mirror inside for any of those bleary-eyed touching-ups at the airport.

Rimowa’s new iteration of the vanity case also features a tight travel strap, meaning that it will also attach securely to your matching suitcase. Of course, it comes with a TSA lock as standard. For travelling during summertime – or, in fact, any time – it’s an essential.

The Rimowa vanity case opens to reveal several compartments designed to hold make-up and grooming products securely (Image credit: Courtesy of Rimowa)

The vanity case by Rimowa, £1450, rimowa.com.

A version of this article appears in the June 2024 Travel Issue of Wallpaper* , available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today .