Rimowa returns to its roots with its new leather-clad carry on

Despite its sleek, minimally adorned exterior – the effect of which is wholly contemporary – German luggage house Rimowa’s new ‘Distinct’ line actually represents a journey back to its roots as a case manufacturer in Cologne at the turn of the 20th century (this year, the brand celebrated 125 years in business with a travelling exhibition).

That’s because, instead of its now-signature ridged-aluminium casing, the ‘Distinct’ line is entirely enveloped in leather, a material which Rimowa says has not been used by the brand in this way for over 100 years.

That said, the ‘Distinct’ line – which currently comprises a version of its ‘Cabin’ in black and navy leather – nonetheless marks yet another technological leap forward for the brand, which prizes continuous innovation and an ongoing evolution of its signature pieces.

As such, each ‘Distinct’ case is crafted using a precise leather-wrapping process, whereby the fine sheets of the material are moulded onto a solid aluminium case to retain Rimowa’s recognisable ridges (originally inspired by the grooves of the world’s first all-metal aircraft). Protective bumpers on each corner are designed to safeguard your belongings while in transit.

A final flourish comes in a colour-matched leather luggage tag – which can be customised with your initials – a symbolic link to Rimowa’s beginnings in the golden age of travel.

The ‘Distinct Cabin‘ by Rimowa, £2,490, is available in black and navy at rimowa.com.

A version of this story appears in the January 2024 Next Generation Issue of Wallpaper*, available on international newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today!