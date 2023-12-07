Wallpaper* January 2024 reveals rising stars of the year

As we enter 2024, I am delighted to present our Next Generation issue, showcasing our pick of the emerging creatives that are shaping the future. We feature up-and-coming talents throughout the year, but this special issue provides the platform to shine a spotlight on the new faces that are shaping tomorrow’s landscape.

For our annual Future Icons feature, we have selected 11 designers who come from a diverse range of backgrounds and who are embracing new ways of working and collaborating, experimenting with materials, and playing with traditional design codes to create more abstract forms of furniture and lighting design.

Highlights include Rio Kobayashi, who uses traditional woodwork techniques alongside his multicultural heritage to create unexpected and joyful pieces through collaboration and intervention; Giles Nartey, whose research-based practice aims to translate African rituals into bold design objects; and Jialun Xiong, who is inspired by architecture and the conversation between simplicity of shape and complexity of fabrication.

We also showcase stars of the future in fashion, all emerging designers that are defining the moment, with a certain handmade element. There are twisted, woven garments from Feben; tassel-adorned gowns from Nicklas Skovgaard; gently subverted tailoring from Torishéju; and crystal and floral adornments from Meryll Rogge.

From California, we present ten emerging practices that are pushing the boundaries of architecture with their unique creative explorations. Meanwhile, we have also curated some of the most exciting talents in photography, to be exhibited at London’s 10 14 Gallery, on show from 8 December until 26 January.

For our covers and main Space story, we invited one of the most innovative spatial designers in the industry, Matthew Morris, to compile his selection of the best of the contemporary and the classic in a shoot featuring Zieta’s ‘Rondo Helix Nebula’ mirror, Toni Grilo’s ‘Leaf’ lounge chair for Riluc (which graces our limited-edition cover), and Linde Freya Tangelder’s exquisite ‘Soft Corners’ table for Cassina.

I encourage everyone to explore these works and to continue to be inspired by the

power of creativity. Enjoy the issue and Happy New Year!



Sarah Douglas

Editor-in-Chief

The January 2024 issue of Wallpaper* is available in print from 7 December, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

On the newsstand cover: ‘Faaborg’ chair, from £1,892, by Kaare Klint, for Carl Hanson & Søn. ‘Elika’ table, price on request, by Gino Carollo, for Porada

On the limited-edition cover: Figure 4 – Vermillion, 2020, price on request, by Frekrikson Stallard. ‘Leaf’ lounge chair, price on request, by Toni Grilo, for Riluc